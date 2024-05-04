The 7 Best VPNs for League of Legends in 2024 (2024)

League of Legends is one of the most popular online games around. However, censorship in your country, school and workplace restrictions, or an unfair or erroneous ban may prevent you from accessing it. Perhaps you’re able to play League of Legends but simply want to do so more securely (no DDoS attacks) or more efficiently (lower ping). With a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you can securely access League of Legends from anywhere. In this post, we cover the best VPNs for doing so.

You might be wondering what a VPN is. In short, a VPN is a service through which you can change your IP address. You do this by connecting to one of its servers (in a location of your choosing). This provides multiple benefits such as being able to bypass restrictions as well as browse and game anonymously. Furthermore, the best VPNs for League of Legends provide unlimited bandwidth so you can play lag and buffer-free.

In this post, we review the best League of Legends VPNs and their various pros and cons. Before we do, here’s a short summary of each VPN in case you’re short of time:

NordVPN : The best VPN for League of Legends.Over 5,000 servers and fast speeds for low ping gaming. Specialty P2P and Onion Over VPN servers. 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

TIP In our testing we found that the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard) works perfectly for League of Legends. Surfshark :Best value VPN. High-speed connections for playing League of Legends lag-free. Unlimited simultaneous connections. Strict no-logs VPN with MultiHop servers. ExpressVPN :Over 3,000 servers in 94 countries. Absolutely no bandwidth throttling. Excellent support 24 hours a day. Super secure thanks to encryption and a kill switch feature. CyberGhost :Largest server network (8,000+). Fast with up to seven simultaneous connections. Operates a strict no-logs policy and includes an antivirus for Windows. IPVanish :Bypass League of Legends restrictions. Connect all of your devices at once. Over 2,000 servers and unlimited bandwidth. 24/7 support. PrivateVPN :Works with League of Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, and more. Strong unblocking with fast, unthrottled connections. Comprehensive security. Atlas VPN :Play League of Legends without lag or buffering. Servers in dozens of countries. Secure all of your devices at the same time. Includes MultiHop servers.

Get NordVPN - the #1 VPN for League of Legends

WANT TO TRY THE TOP VPN RISK-FREE? NordVPN is offering a fully featured risk-free 30-day trialif you sign up at this page. You can use the VPN rated #1 for League of Legends with no restrictions for a month—great if you need time to test it out before making a commitment. There are no hidden terms—just contact support within 30 days if you decide NordVPN isn't right for you and you'll get a full refund.Start your NordVPN trial here.

Best VPNs for League of Legends

Not sure how we chose the best VPNs for League of Legends? We take a number of factors to take into consideration. For example, some VPNs are too slow for playing this popular multiplayer online game. Here’s what we looked for:

Servers in dozens of countries worldwide for bypassing restrictions

Fast, unthrottled speeds so you can play without lag or buffering

High-end encryption to ensure the security of your data

No-logs policy that protects your privacy at all times

Multiple simultaneous connections (at least five per account)

Live chat and email support, preferably 24 hours a day

This is just a short overview, but you can read more about our VPN testing process below.

Here’s our list of the best VPNs for League of Legends:

1. NordVPN

Mar 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPN provides a generous network of servers that currently stands at over 5,000 in around 60 countries. This makes it easy to access online multiplayer games, be it League of Legends or Minecraft. With fast server speeds and unlimited bandwidth, NordVPN is an excellent choice for gaming. Indeed, you’ll be able to do so without having to suffer game-disrupting lag. You can even find specialty servers for P2P file-sharing.

With a NordVPN account, you can secure up to six devices at the same time. It uses 256-bit AES encryption to safeguard your data, while there’s also protection from DNS and IPv6 leaks and a kill switch. With NordVPN’s Double VPN and Onion Over VPN servers, you can even have an extra layer of encryption.This VPN’s no-logs policy has been independently audited by PwC Switzerland. If you have any questions, 24/7 live chat support is at hand.

NordVPN has desktop (Windows, Mac, and Linux) and mobile (Android and iOS) apps. You can also find Android TV and Amazon Fire TV apps as well as Chrome and Firefox browser extensions. When it comes to use with routers, you’ll need to set it up manually.

Pros: 5,000+ servers worldwide to easily access League of Legends

Fast server speeds means you can play without lag

Strong unblocking — works with Rocket League, Fortnite, and more

Provides specialty servers such as those optimized for P2P

No-logs policy independently audited by PwC

Quality customer support available 24 hours a day Cons: Fairly expensive month-to-month plan

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST VPN FOR LEAGUE OF LEGENDS:NordVPN is our top pick.Large network of servers. Very fast speeds combined with unlimited bandwidth. Specialty P2P and Double VPN servers. No-logs service with 24-hour live chat support. Try NordVPN risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullNordVPN review.

NordVPN Coupon 67% off NordVPN for you. 3 months free for a friend Get Deal > Discount applied automatically

2. Surfshark

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfshark has recently added to its network, which now covers an impressive 95 countries. Needless to say,you’ll always be able to find a server close to your location for faster speeds. This means low ping gaming for more enjoyable League of Legends sessions. Surfshark is one of the faster VPNs you’ll find (it includes unlimited bandwidth), providing steady connections that don’t negatively impact your gaming experience.

You can play with a high level of security thanks to Surfshark’s 256-bit AES encryption, kill switch, and DNS and IPv6 leak protection. Indeed, you’ll even find MultiHop servers, an ad blocker, and an antivirus for Windows and Android. Should you have any trouble with signup or setup, this VPN has live chat and email support 24 hours a day. Last but not least, Surfshark is ideal for sharing with family because it has an unlimited connection allowance.

With Surfshark, you have access to apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. There’s also the option of a browser extension (Chrome or Firefox). To use Surfshark with your router (if compatible), manual setup is required.

Pros: Offers servers in 95 countries including the US and Canada

Works not only with League of Legends but 30+ Netflix libraries

Excellent speed means you can play with low ping

Secure all of your devices with a single account

Extra security for gaming with MultiHop servers Cons: Slow to connect to servers at times

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST VALUE VPN:Surfshark now has serversin 95 countries and provides very fast speeds for use with League of Legends (and over 30 Netflix libraries). Connect all of your devices at once. MultiHop servers and an antivirus. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullSurfshark review.

Surfshark Coupon Save 82% + Get 2 Months FREE Get Deal > Discount applied automatically

3. ExpressVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.ExpressVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

ExpressVPN has long been a highly consistent VPN for gaming. It bypasses restrictions on many popular games including League of Legends. Indeed, this VPN also works well with streaming services such as Netflix, allowing you to watch your home library even while traveling abroad. Overall, it has 3,000+ servers in 94 countries, making it easy to access your favorite websites and services while traveling abroad. With ExpressVPN, you won’t have to contend with bandwidth throttlingeither.

Don’t want other gamers seeing your IP address and potentially targeting you in DDoS attacks? ExpressVPN secures your internet traffic with 256-bit AES encryption. It also doesn’t keep any identifying logs of its users, ensuring the protection of your privacy. Aside from DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leak protection, ExpressVPN has 24/7 support via live chat and email. You can even choose which apps use the VPN with split tunneling.

ExpressVPN apps can be downloaded for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. Browser extensions are offered for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, plus custom firmware for use with wifi routers. This includes an interactive setup guide.

Pros: Network of 3,000+ servers across 94 countries

Unlimited bandwidth so you can easily play League of Legends

Keeps you safe through the use of high-end encryption

Doesn’t keep any identifying logs of its users

Very good live chat and email support (24/7) Cons: More expensive than most other VPNs listed

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

HIGHLY CONSISTENT:ExpressVPN is a popular choice for streaming and torrenting and works well with with League of Legends. 3,000+ servers in 94 countries. Unlimited bandwidth and strong security with high-end encryption. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullExpressVPN review.

ExpressVPN Coupon SAVE: 49% + 3 months free Get Deal > Coupon applied automatically

4. CyberGhost

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Cyberghost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhost certainlystands out, not only for its very large server network of 8,000+ servers in 90+ countries but for its super-fast speeds. We regularly carry out speed tests on each VPN’s servers and CyberGhost averaged 548 Mbps. This makes it more than fast enough for any bandwidth-intensive activity, be it playing League of Legends or streaming Netflix US. Once signed up with this VPN, you can use it on up to seven devices at the same time.

Also impressive is CyberGhost’s extensive range of security products. Over time, it has added a Windows security suite (with antivirus), password manager, and its own private browser. There is of course also 256-bit AES encryption, protection from DNS leaks, and an automatic kill switch. With the strict no-logs policy of CyberGhost, your IP address and browsing history can’t be seen by anyone else. 24-hour support is available.

If you select CyberGhost, you’ll have access to apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. While there are also browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, you’ll need to manually configure this VPN in order to use it with compatible routers.

Pros: Huge network of well over 8,000 servers in 90+ countries

Fastest speeds makes it ideal for playing League of Legends

Use it to secure up to seven of your devices at once

Security includes a password manager

Live chat and email support around the clock Cons: Like most VPNs, it fails to work in China

Lacks advanced options

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

8,000+ SERVERS:CyberGhost works well with League of Legends and allows for low ping gaming regardless of your location. Huge network of servers in 90+ countries. Packed with security features including a Windows antivirus. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullCyberGhost review.

CyberGhost Coupon SAVE 83% on the 2 year plan Get Deal > Discount applied automatically

5. IPVanish

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.IPVanish.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

IPVanish has added WireGuard support, allowing it to offer some of the fastest speeds for gaming. With unlimited bandwidth, it provides consistent connections for use with League of Legends. Note that it can also securely access Netflix US from abroad, allowing you to keep up with your favorite shows while traveling. IPVanish has more than 2,000 servers and tens of thousands of IP addresses on offer. With this VPN, you can even secure all of your devices under a single account.

Upon connecting to an IPVanish server, all of your internet traffic is routed through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel. Further security features include DNS leak protection and a kill switch. The latter feature cuts your traffic should the VPN connection fail. This prevents data from being exposed to hackers and snoopers. While this VPN’s apps make it easy to use, live chat support is available around the clock. Finally, IPVanish has a zero-logs policy.

IPVanish apps are available for the following: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. You can even manually configure this VPN to work with Linux or your wireless router.

Pros: One of the fastest VPNs around

You can connect as many devices as you like simultaneously

Encryption means hackers can’t access your data

Zero-logs policy ensures your information remains private Cons: Operates out of the US which is a member of Five Eyes

No option of browser extensions

Our score: 4 out of 5

FASTER SPEEDS:IPVanish continues to expandits network and improve its server speeds. This makes it highly suitable for use with League of Legends or even Netflix. Doesn’t limit the number of devices you can connect simultaneously. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullIPVanish review.

IPVanish Coupon SAVE 78% on the 2 yr plan Get Deal > Discount applied automatically

6. PrivateVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.PrivateVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

PrivateVPN doesn’t limit what you can do online. Indeed, with its high-speed connections and servers across dozens of countries, you’ll be able to game and stream as much as you like. This is one of the faster VPNs you can use with League of Legends. However, it also works well with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. There’s no bandwidth throttling which meanshigh resolution streams and lag-free online gaming.

Thanks to the 256-bit AES encryption and strict no-logs policy of PrivateVPN, you can game with your privacy intact. In fact, it’s also possible to sign up anonymously by using a throwaway email and opting to pay in Bitcoin. Security is further reinforced through DNS leak protection and a kill switch. The PrivateVPN apps couldn’t be easier to use, allowing you to connect to a server in a matter of seconds. Live chat and email support are included.

Access PrivateVPN servers via apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV. It can be manually configured to work with select routers too.

Pros: Excellent unblocking of games and streaming services

High-speed connections so you don’t need to contend with lag

Privacy protection with a true no-logs policy

Free remote help and installation available Cons: Smaller network of just over 200 servers

Live chat isn’t available 24/7

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEGINNER-FRIENDLY:PrivateVPN is particularly fastand has servers in dozens of countries worldwide. Play League of Legends and stream Netflix with improved security thanks to military-grade encryption. Strict no-logs policy. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullPrivateVPN review.

PrivateVPN Coupon Save 85% on a one year plan + 24-months free Get Deal > Discount applied automatically

7. Atlas VPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.atlasvpn.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Atlas VPN has quickly established itself as a VPN that’s highly suitable for playing League of Legends. In fact, you can also use it with the likes ofFortniteandRocket League even if you’re traveling abroad. Servers are located across over 40 locations, although it’s the server speeds that are most impressive, averaging 247 Mbps in our tests. Combine this with unlimited bandwidth and Atlas VPN won’t let you down when you’re playing online.

Unlike many VPNs, Atlas VPN allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Furthermore, it has a generous array of security features. This starts with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection and a kill switch and extends to MultiHop servers and even an ad and malware blocker. There are no identifying logs to be found so your identity is very much safeguarded when you use Atlas VPN. Live chat support is available to paying subscribers.

Atlas VPN has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. But doesn’t yet provide support for Linux or wifi routers.

Pros: Use it to play League of Legends, Minecraft, and more

Impressive speed for online gaming and streaming

Secure an unlimited number of devices at the same time Cons: Relatively small network of approximately 750 servers

No support for Linux or routers

Our score: 4 out of 5

EXTRA FEATURES:Atlas VPN offers someof the fastest speeds, allowing for low ping gaming. Also works with Netflix, Disney+, and more. Connect as many devices as you like. Lots of security features such as MultiHop servers. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullAtlas VPN review.

AtlasVPN Coupon SAVE 86% on a 2 year plan + 6 months free Get Deal > Coupon applied automatically

How to use a VPN to play League of Legends

You can be playing League of Legends with a VPN in a matter of minutes. Just follow these simple step-by-step instructions to get set up.

Here’s how you can play League of Legends using a VPN:

Start by signing up with a reputable VPN provider.We particularly recommend NordVPN . Download and install the VPN’s app. Be sure to check it’s compatible with your operating system. Open the VPN app and connect to a server in your preferred location. The closer it is, the faster it’s likely to be. You should now be able to play League of Legends without restriction. It should no longer be blocked and you’ll have unlimited bandwidth. If you have any trouble accessing League of Legends, you may need to clear your browser’s cookies or connect to another server to change your IP address .

Finding the best VPNs for League of Legends: our methodology

With so many VPNs to choose from, we implemented a methodology in order to help identify those that are best suited for a particular use case. In the case of League of Legends, we looked for VPNs that offer the following:

Servers worldwide: League of Legends is available to play in most countries. However, it has been banned in some countries such as Iran and Syria . Having access to plenty of servers in other countries allows you to bypass such restrictions. It also means that there’s usually a fast server close to your physical location.

League of Legends is available to play in most countries. However, it has been banned in some countries such as and . Having access to plenty of servers in other countries allows you to bypass such restrictions. It also means that there’s usually a fast server close to your physical location. Speed: One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a VPN for League of Legends is speed. Only the fastest VPNs (each with unlimited bandwidth) allow you to play this online multiplayer game without lag. To find them, we carried out speed tests on different VPN servers in varying locations and at different times.

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a VPN for League of Legends is speed. Only the (each with unlimited bandwidth) allow you to play this online multiplayer game without lag. To find them, we carried out speed tests on different VPN servers in varying locations and at different times. Unblocking: Not every VPN is capable of bypassing restrictions, whether they’re due to censorship or copyright. We test each VPN against a wide range of websites and services to make sure they’re suitable for when you travel abroad. This includes other popular online games such as Fortnite, Minecraft , and Rocket League.

Not every VPN is capable of bypassing restrictions, whether they’re due to censorship or copyright. We test each VPN against a wide range of websites and services to make sure they’re suitable for when you travel abroad. This includes other popular online games such as Fortnite, , and Rocket League. Security: Online gaming comes with some security risks. This may be malware, DDoS attacks, or swatting . That’s why it’s so important to use a VPN that encrypts your data. At the very least, we expect this plus protection from DNS leaks and a kill switch . However, most of the VPNs we’ve selected offer even more than this.

Online gaming comes with some security risks. This may be malware, DDoS attacks, or . That’s why it’s so important to use a VPN that encrypts your data. At the very least, we expect this plus protection from and a . However, most of the VPNs we’ve selected offer even more than this. Privacy: If you don’t want your ISP (or indeed any snooper) knowing what you do online, it’s important not only to have encryption, but a no-logs policy. The VPNs listed above don’t keep any identifying logs of their users. We more than made sure of this by analyzing some 140 VPN logging policies in all.

If you don’t want your ISP (or indeed any snooper) knowing what you do online, it’s important not only to have encryption, but a no-logs policy. The VPNs listed above don’t keep any identifying logs of their users. We more than made sure of this by analyzing some in all. Ease of use: We’re aware that this may be your first time using a VPN. That’s why we identified VPNs with user-friendly apps as well as live chat and email support (available 24 hours a day in most cases). You can also find extra resources such as setup and troubleshooting guides as well as FAQs on their apps and websites.

We’re aware that this may be your first time using a VPN. That’s why we identified VPNs with user-friendly apps as well as live chat and email support (available 24 hours a day in most cases). You can also find extra resources such as setup and troubleshooting guides as well as FAQs on their apps and websites. Value for money:Despite seeking all of the above, the VPNs we’ve found are more affordable than many others on the market. Many run special offers and you can find discount coupons listed throughout this post. That way you can get an even better deal on your League of Legends VPN.

Find out more about ourVPN testing methodologyand how this process shapes our decisions as to the best VPNs for League of Legends.

VPNs for League of Legends: FAQs