80+ Low Carb & Keto Christmas Recipes - (2024)

Christmas,Keto/Low Carb
/
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon Influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more.
80+ Tantalizing Low Carb/ Keto Christmas Recipes-We've compiled 80+ appetizing Christmas recipe ideas that will make you the hit of the holiday dinner! Effortless and scrumptious low carb Christmas recipes that will help you stay on plan!
If you've stopped by for low carb/keto Christmas ideas, you've come to the right place!
We've got your back with over 80 delightful low carb keto Christmas recipes that will not only keep you on plan and the hit of the holiday dinner but you'll love making them all year long!
No one will know they are keto unless you tell them!
Remember to be cognizant of your macro needs while planning your holiday menus.
POPULAR POSTS:
“Name That Tune” | Christmas Carol Edition
21 Recipes For A Week of Keto That Tastes Amazing And Help You Lose Weight
100 Easy 30 Minute Keto Dinners
Keto Slow Cooker: 70 Recipes You Need In Your Life
Table of Contents
Main Dish
Bacon Blanketed Turkey from The Runaway Spoon
Rosemary & Mustard Crusted Baked Ham from I Breathe I am Hungry
Appetizers
Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Meatballs from Buns In My Oven
The Best Low-Carb Tortilla Chips from Simply So Healthy
Zucchini Parmesan Chips from Delish.com
Low Carb Cheese Crackers from I Save A to Z
Zucchini Chips from Diet Doctor
Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins from Mostly Homemade Mom
Eggplant Pizza Bites from Delish.com
Pizza Stuffed Mushrooms from Spend with Pennies
Cauliflower Wings from delish.com
Baked Parmesan Zucchini Rounds from Five Heart Home
Parmesan Roasted Tomatoes from Rasa Malaysia
Ranch Cauliflower Bites from delish.com
Sides
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta from Culinary Ginger
Mashed Cauliflower from delish.com
Ultimate Keto Gravy from ketodietapp.com
Roasted Pecan Green Beans from ruled.me
“Better than Potatoes” Cheesy Cauliflower Puree from I Breathe I'm Hungry
Pan-Fried Asparagus from All recipes
Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks from Jo cooks
Garlic Roasted Broccoli from Taste of Home
Butter-Fried Green Cabbage from Diet Doctor
Creamed Spinach from Food Network
Buttery Cauliflower Rice Pilaf from Peace, Love, and Low Carb
Sautéed Greens from myrecipes.com
Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower with Parmesan & Garlic from Wholesome Yum
Roasted Brussels Sprouts from allrecipes.com
Roasted Cabbage with Bacon from the kitchn
Southern-Style Green Beans from Spicy Southern Kitchen
Oven-Roasted Asparagus from All Recipes
Cauliflower Au Gratin from Low Carb Yum
Garlic Green Beans from allrecipes.com
Cheesy Cauliflower Bake from delish.com
Oven Roasted Green Beans from Frugal Living Mom
Garlic Sauteed Spinach from Skinny Kitchen
Roasted Garlic Cauliflower from allrecipes.com
Skillet Green Beans from Country Living
Spicy Broccoli with Garlic from Martha Stewart
Quick Brussels and Bacon from allrecipes.com
Broiled Asparagus from Real Simple
Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli from allrecipes.com
Dessert
Easy Low Carb Mousse Pudding from Listotic
3- Ingredient Chocolate Mousse from Cafe Delites
No Carb Peanut Butter Cookies from Just a Pinch
Low Carb Lemon “Cheesecake” Bars from food.com
Low Carb Blueberry Scones from Homemade Interest
Low Carb Egg Custard Pie from Tracy's Low Carb Journey
Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse from Sugar Free Mom
Flourless Chocolate Cake from Melanie Cooks
Cinnamon Custard from Atkins.com
Cookies
Sugar-free Gingebread Cookies from Wholesome Yum
Chocolate Gingerbread Men Grain Free from Beauty and the Foodie
Grain-free Spice Cookies from Wholesome Yum
Tagalong Cookie Bars from Joy Filled Eats
Almond Joy Cookies from My Montana Kitchen
Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies from Low Carb Yum
Almond Flour Biscotti from Wholesome Yum
Best Christmas Cookies from Maria Mind Body Health
Pecan Snowball Cookies from Sugar Free Mom
Iced Lemon Cookies from Joy Filled Eats
Holiday Cookies from Step Away From The Carbs
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from My Montana Kitchen
Peanut Butter Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen
Cranberry Almond Biscotti Cookies from Low Carb Yum
Iced Gingerbread Cookies from Beauty and the Foodie
Sugar-free OatmealCookies from Wholesome Yum
Soft & Grainless Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies from Strength and Sunshine
Chocolate Dipped Cashew Almond Butter Cookies from Running to the Kitchen
Six Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Low Carb Maven
Chocolate Shortbread Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen
Pumpkin Snickerdoodles from Whole New Mom
Cranberry Almond Cookies from Step Away from the Carbs
German Cinnamon Stars (Zimtsterne) from Sugar Free Londoner
Chewy Ginger Cookies from Low Carb Simple
4-Ingredient ShortbreadCookies from Wholesome Yum
Holiday Praline No-Bake Cookies from My Montana Kitchen
Baklava Cookies from Joy Filled Eats
Peanut Butter Blossoms from Sugar Free Mom
Gingerbread Men from Ditch the Carbs
Pumpkin Pie Snowball Cookies from Beauty and the Foodie
Cream Cheese Cookies from Low Carb Yum
Christmas Cookie Cut Outs from Maria Mind Body Health
Chocolate Sesame Cookies from Low Carb Maven
Four-Ingredient Pistachio Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen
No-Bake Coconut Delights from Whole New Mom