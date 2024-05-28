80+ Low Carb & Keto Christmas Recipes - (2024)

80+ Tantalizing Low Carb/ Keto Christmas Recipes-We've compiled 80+ appetizing Christmas recipe ideas that will make you the hit of the holiday dinner! Effortless and scrumptious low carb Christmas recipes that will help you stay on plan!

If you've stopped by for low carb/keto Christmas ideas, you've come to the right place!

We've got your back with over 80 delightful low carb keto Christmas recipes that will not only keep you on plan and the hit of the holiday dinner but you'll love making them all year long!

No one will know they are keto unless you tell them!

Remember to be cognizant of your macro needs while planning your holiday menus.

Main Dish

Bacon Blanketed Turkey from The Runaway Spoon

Rosemary & Mustard Crusted Baked Ham from I Breathe I am Hungry

Appetizers

Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Meatballs from Buns In My Oven

The Best Low-Carb Tortilla Chips from Simply So Healthy

Zucchini Parmesan Chips from Delish.com

Low Carb Cheese Crackers from I Save A to Z

Zucchini Chips from Diet Doctor

BLT Sushi from Delish.com

Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins from Mostly Homemade Mom

Eggplant Pizza Bites from Delish.com

Real Hummus from All Recipes

Pizza Stuffed Mushrooms from Spend with Pennies

Cauliflower Wings from delish.com

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Rounds from Five Heart Home

Parmesan Roasted Tomatoes from Rasa Malaysia

Ranch Cauliflower Bites from delish.com

Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta from Culinary Ginger

Mashed Cauliflower from delish.com

Ultimate Keto Gravy from ketodietapp.com

Roasted Pecan Green Beans from ruled.me

“Better than Potatoes” Cheesy Cauliflower Puree from I Breathe I'm Hungry

Pan-Fried Asparagus from All recipes

Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks from Jo cooks

Garlic Roasted Broccoli from Taste of Home

Butter-Fried Green Cabbage from Diet Doctor

Creamed Spinach from Food Network

Buttery Cauliflower Rice Pilaf from Peace, Love, and Low Carb

Sautéed Greens from myrecipes.com

Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower with Parmesan & Garlic from Wholesome Yum

Roasted Brussels Sprouts from allrecipes.com

Roasted Cabbage with Bacon from the kitchn

Southern-Style Green Beans from Spicy Southern Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Asparagus from All Recipes

Cauliflower Au Gratin from Low Carb Yum

Garlic Green Beans from allrecipes.com

Cheesy Cauliflower Bake from delish.com

Oven Roasted Green Beans from Frugal Living Mom

Garlic Sauteed Spinach from Skinny Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower from allrecipes.com

Skillet Green Beans from Country Living

Spicy Broccoli with Garlic from Martha Stewart

Quick Brussels and Bacon from allrecipes.com

Broiled Asparagus from Real Simple

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli from allrecipes.com

Dessert

Easy Low Carb Mousse Pudding from Listotic

3- Ingredient Chocolate Mousse from Cafe Delites

No Carb Peanut Butter Cookies from Just a Pinch

Low Carb Lemon “Cheesecake” Bars from food.com

Low Carb Blueberry Scones from Homemade Interest

Low Carb Egg Custard Pie from Tracy's Low Carb Journey

Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse from Sugar Free Mom

Flourless Chocolate Cake from Melanie Cooks

Cinnamon Custard from Atkins.com

Lava Cake from Low Carb Joy

Cookies

Sugar-free Gingebread Cookies from Wholesome Yum

Chocolate Gingerbread Men Grain Free from Beauty and the Foodie

Grain-free Spice Cookies from Wholesome Yum

Tagalong Cookie Bars from Joy Filled Eats

Almond Joy Cookies from My Montana Kitchen

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies from Low Carb Yum

Almond Flour Biscotti from Wholesome Yum

Best Christmas Cookies from Maria Mind Body Health

Pecan Snowball Cookies from Sugar Free Mom

Iced Lemon Cookies from Joy Filled Eats

Holiday Cookies from Step Away From The Carbs

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from My Montana Kitchen

Peanut Butter Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen

Cranberry Almond Biscotti Cookies from Low Carb Yum

Iced Gingerbread Cookies from Beauty and the Foodie

Sugar-free OatmealCookies from Wholesome Yum

Soft & Grainless Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies from Strength and Sunshine

Chocolate Dipped Cashew Almond Butter Cookies from Running to the Kitchen

Six Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Low Carb Maven

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen

Pumpkin Snickerdoodles from Whole New Mom

Cranberry Almond Cookies from Step Away from the Carbs

German Cinnamon Stars (Zimtsterne) from Sugar Free Londoner

Chewy Ginger Cookies from Low Carb Simple

4-Ingredient ShortbreadCookies from Wholesome Yum

Holiday Praline No-Bake Cookies from My Montana Kitchen

Baklava Cookies from Joy Filled Eats

Peanut Butter Blossoms from Sugar Free Mom

Gingerbread Men from Ditch the Carbs

Pumpkin Pie Snowball Cookies from Beauty and the Foodie

Cream Cheese Cookies from Low Carb Yum

Christmas Cookie Cut Outs from Maria Mind Body Health

Chocolate Sesame Cookies from Low Carb Maven

Four-Ingredient Pistachio Cookies from Kalyns Kitchen

No-Bake Coconut Delights from Whole New Mom

FAQs

What is a lazy keto meal? ›

A lazy keto diet consists of low-carb foods like meat, fish, full-fat dairy and non-starchy vegetables, but limits high-carb foods such as bread, potatoes, sugary snacks and some fruits. If you've tried the keto before and found it too tedious, lazy keto could be a good compromise.

What is the simplest keto meal? ›

Olives, nuts and charcuterie plates are brilliant keto-friendly nibbles to kick off your meal. Then stick with high protein mains like a chicken Ceasar salad, steak, or grilled fish, and swap out starchy, carb-heavy sides for vegetables if possible.

Is peanut butter lazy keto? ›

Is Peanut Butter Keto-Friendly? Peanut butter contains 2 grams of net carbs, 8 grams of fat, and 4 grams of protein in a tablespoon serving, making it a keto-friendly food[*]. With its low net carb count and high fat content, anyone can incorporate peanut butter into their keto lifestyle within reason.

What are the golden rules of keto? ›

The main rules of keto involve a low-carb, high-fat diet to induce ketosis. Focus on whole foods, limit carbs, prioritize healthy fats, and moderate protein.

Can I break keto for Christmas? ›

Taking Breaks from Keto

You can take breaks. You can have carbs and re-enter ketosis later.

Why can't you cheat on keto? ›

Less Fat-burning

Eat too many carbs and you'll kick yourself out of ketosis. (Carbs raise blood sugar and insulin levels, spelling an end to fat-burning and ketone production). [*]Unfortunately, this could interfere with your weight loss, fat loss, and other Keto-related goals.

Is Lazy keto good for weight loss? ›

Even if lazy keto means you won't reach the coveted ketosis status, Bradley said this is a moderate version of a low-carb diet that's more sustainable. It can still help with weight loss, reduce cravings, and lower the risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

Why am I gaining weight on lazy keto? ›

Without tracking the amount of fat you're taking in, you're unlikely to get your body to make the transition. Possible weight gain. Since there is no calorie restriction on the lazy keto diet, it is totally possible to binge and actually gain weight on this diet.

Why am I not losing weight on lazy keto? ›

You're eating too many carbs

One of the main reasons people don't lose weight on the ketogenic diet is that they're consuming too many carbs. To reach the state of ketosis — a metabolic state in which your body burns fat for energy instead of glucose — carbohydrate intake must be drastically reduced.

