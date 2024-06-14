A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (2024)

Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II Here's the entire 4-part series: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II by Tricia Goyer

Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II

A quick note from Jamerrill – my friend, Tricia Goyer, who also happens to be a best-selling author and long-time homeschooling and adoptive mom, is doing a special 4-part Christmas serieson FreeHomeschoolDeals.com! Tricia is sharing her WWII knowledge, free lessons, resources, printables, recipes, and much more. WWII is a hot topic and favorite historical time period for my family. We’re really looking forward for a new lesson each day from Tricia.

Here’s the entire 4-part series:

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One}

A WWII Christmas: Through a Story Window – Using Historical Fiction to Teach History {Part Two}

A WWII Christmas: A Lesson on Vmail (with Free Writing Prompts!) {Part Three}

A WWII Christmas: Teaching about Christmas Past to Reduce Christmas “Presents” + Free Printables! {Part Four}

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (1)

Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II

by Tricia Goyer

Going grocery shopping and cooking may be a chore, but not like it was during World War II. During the war, many things were rationed. This meant families were only allowed a small amount each. Some items weren’t available at all.

Recently, I wrote a book set during WWII. In Where Treetops Glisten, my main character, Meredith, is a nurse on the war front. During Christmas 1945 she is stationed in The Netherlands, and the fighting is thick in the Battle of the Bulge. 1945 in The Netherlands was considered the “Hunger Winter” because there was so little food. Things weren’t nearly as bad in the United States, but everyone sacrificed so the troops could have food.

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (2)Sugar, butter, and meat were rationed, but that was only a start. Here is a list of other food items rationed during the war:

Sugar: May 1942 – 1947
Coffee: November 1942 – July 1943
Processed foods: March 1943- August 1945
Meats, canned fish: March 1943 – November 1945
Cheese, canned milk, fats: March 1943 – November 1945

Recipes

With the rationing came recipes.

A typical recipe ad contained between three and six recipes, sometimes as many as a dozen or more. Some advertisers like Frigidaire and Armour also offered free ration-oriented cookbooks containing, on average, about eighty recipes. Even Lysol, which had nothing to do with food preparation except cleaning up the kitchen afterwards, offered its free “Victory Cook Book” of eighty-one recipes with every purchase of the disinfectant.

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (3)

Want to try one of these recipes? Why not try Chocolate Potato Cake?

Here’s a recipe for Chocolate Potato cake from the cookbook, “Dressy Dishes from Your Victory Garden.” Print the recipe.

This is what the introduction for the dessert section said:

“Guess-Again” Desserts

Desserts from the Victory Garden? Cross our heart … and watch the plates cross the table for “seconds” when you serve such ingenious delicacies as Carrot Pudding, Tomato Spice Cake or Carrot Pie. Their good taste hides their secret, of course … no one would ever guess they’re just bursting with vitamins and came right out of the garden.

Another recipe you can try is Salmon Loaf Recipe.

And if you’d like to learn more about rationing during World War II, here are some great resources … including a film in color!

For rationing discussion questions and recipes, download the free printable!

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (4)

About Tricia Goyer

USA Today best-selling author Tricia Goyer is the author of over 35 books, including the three-book Seven Brides for Seven Bachelors series and "Lead Your Family Like Jesus," (co-written with Ken Blanchard). She has written over 500 articles for national publications and blogs for high traffic sites like TheBetterMom.com and MomLifeToday.com. She is the host of Living Inspired, a weekly radio show. Tricia and family live in Little Rock, Arkansas. They have six children.

AboutWhere Treetops Glisten

Affiliate link provided.

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (6)The crunch of newly fallen snow, the weight of wartime.

Siblings forging new paths and finding love in three stories, filled with the wonder of Christmas.

Turn back the clock to a different time, listen to Bing Crosby sing of sleigh bells in the snow, as the realities of America’s involvement in the Second World War change the lives of the Turner family in Lafayette, Indiana.

In Cara Putman’s White Christmas, Abigail Turner is holding down the Home Front as a college student and a part-time employee at a one-of-a-kind candy shop. Loss of a beau to the war has Abigail skittish about romantic entanglements—until a hard-working young man with a serious problem needs her help.

Abigail’s brother Pete is a fighter pilot hero returned from the European Theater in Sarah Sundin’s I’ll Be Home for Christmas, trying to recapture the hope and peace his time at war has eroded. But when he encounters a precocious little girl in need of Pete’s friendship, can he convince her widowed mother that he’s no longer the bully she once knew?

In Tricia Goyer’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Meredith Turner, “Merry” to those who know her best, is using her skills as a combat nurse on the frontline in the Netherlands. Halfway around the world from home, Merry never expects to face her deepest betrayal head on, but that’s precisely what God has in mind to redeem her broken heart.

The Turner family believes in God’s providence during such a tumultuous time. Can they absorb the miracle of Christ’s birth and His plan for a future?

Tricia Goyer is a busy mom of six, grandmother of one, and wife to John. A bestselling author, Tricia has published thirty-three books to date and has written more than 500 articles. She is a two time Carol Award winner, as well as a Christy and ECPA Award Nominee. Tricia volunteers around her community and mentors teen moms. She is the founder of Hope Pregnancy Ministries in Northwestern Montana, and she currently leads a Teen MOPS Group in Little Rock, AR.

A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One} (2024)

FAQs

Is a war ration book worth anything? ›

A: Millions of ration books were issued during World War II. They were intended to prevent the hoarding of such goods as coffee, sugar, meat and other items in short supply due to the war. Ration books generally sell in the $5 to $25 range, but unlike savings bonds, you can't cash them in as you wish.

What were the Christmas rations in ww2? ›

Rationing. “One and a half pounds of sugar, eight penny worth of meat, Walton's fresh meat, Walton's corned meat, half a pound of sweets for children and the over seventies. Yes, these are the extra Christmas rations.

What food was available during rationing in ww2? ›

Every man, woman and child was given a ration book with coupons. These were required before rationed goods could be purchased. Basic foodstuffs such as sugar, meat, fats, bacon and cheese were directly rationed by an allowance of coupons. Housewives had to register with particular retailers.

How did they celebrate Christmas in World War II? ›

Christmas luxuries were especially hard to come by at a time when even basic foods were scarce. People were forced to find substitutes for key festive ingredients. Gifts were often homemade and practical, and children's toys were often made from recycled materials. Cards were smaller and printed on flimsy paper.

Are WWII food stamps worth anything? ›

The overall condition of the booklet as well as the stamps have the biggest impact on the resale value, with a large number of these available on the market. With 100+ stamps and in very good condition your 1940's era War Ration Book would have a fair market or resale value of between 25-50 dollars.

Are ration books worth anything in WWII? ›

Many individuals never used their last books. In addition, it was considered patriotic not to use all of one's ration stamps. This freed even more goods for use by the armed forces. Complete ration books sell for between $4 and $8, partial books between $2 and $4.

What did they eat in WWII at Christmas? ›

Turkey was not on the menu in the war years; if you were lucky you might have goose, lamb or pork. A rabbit or maybe a home-raised chicken was also a popular alternative for the main meal, accompanied by plenty of home-grown vegetables.

What candy was in WW2 rations? ›

During World War II the bulk of Hershey's chocolate was exclusively produced for the U.S. military and distributed to troops around the world. Hershey's created the Tropical Bar in 1943 to be distributed to troops in the Pacific Theater.

What did soldiers eat on Christmas? ›

This sketch, entitled 'Tommy's Christmas dinner', depicts a disgruntled soldier stuck in a trench with only bully (corned) beef and army biscuit for his Christmas meal. Other tinned goods consumed on Christmas Day included 'Maconochie's beef and vegetable stew', a concoction that had more fat and gristle than meat.

What did kids eat in WWII? ›

Children's rations were slightly different to adults. Children were entitled to extra food that was considered essential for healthy growth, such as milk and orange juice. The National Milk Scheme provided one pint of milk for every child under 5. Fruit and vegetables were not rationed but were in short supply.

What fruit was available during WWII? ›

You could only buy fresh fruit grown in Britain, such as apples or pears. Fruits that had to come in ships, like bananas, vanished from the shops.

What did they eat for breakfast in WWII? ›

An English Breakfast during WWII. Breakfast tended to be porridge with milk if available but some families would use melted lard! OMG. A special treat was toast or bread and jam (we always had jam apparently – my grandmother would make it, but so little sugar, she relied on the fruit.

What happened on December 24, 1944? ›

80 Years Ago—December 24, 1939: On Christmas Eve, Pope Pius XII appeals for peace. 75 Years Ago—Dec. 24, 1944: In the largest mission of the war, 2034 heavy bombers of the US Eighth Air Force bomb German targets in the Ardennes.

Did WWII have a Christmas truce? ›

WAS THERE A CHRISTMAS TRUCE IN WW2? In short, no. We don't have any records of a Christmas truce during the Second World War. There may have been small, localised truces at times, but nothing like the truce of the First World War.

Did they celebrate Christmas in WWII? ›

Less than three weeks after the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, Americans celebrated their first Christmas of World War II. On the surface, it didn't look much different than it had in previous years, as the bulk of the men and women who would serve overseas had not yet been deployed.

What war memorabilia is worth money? ›

Military helmets from throughout history have always been among the most popular collectibles. Military uniforms are also consistently sought after, though they can be difficult to care for and display for a beginner. Then there are the military decorations, including medals and buttons.

What is a war ration book number 3? ›

War ration book no. 3, valid September 1943, included 8 pages of stamps, four for meat rationing, and four for a clothing rationing program never put into effect. Some clothing stamps were eventually validated for shoe rationing.

How many war rationing books were issued to citizens? ›

Two ration books were distributed to "every eligible man, woman, child, and baby in the United States." One contained blue coupons for processed goods while the other contained red coupons for meat, fish and dairy products. Each person started with 48 blue points and 64 red points each month.

What is a war ration book 4? ›

War ration books were produced by the United States Office of Price Administration in 1942 when United States officially entered the Second World War. Shortages of essential war materials such as rubber, gasoline, and sugar were initially anticipated, but soon rationing grew to include food as well as fuel and sugar.

