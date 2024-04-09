A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means.

“Ripe vegetables were magic to me. Unharvested, the garden bristled with possibility.”

~ Michael Pollan

Veggie Magic

When it comes to following a healing diet, vegetables are really important. They contain phytonutrients you can’t find elsewhere, which is why Terry Wahls recommends 6-9 cups daily, and Sarah Ballantyne recommends 8-14 cups daily. Paleo may be famous for its meat, but most of us eat #morevegetablesthanavegetarian. Some people are overwhelmed when they hear those numbers. If that’s you, take a deep breath. I’m here to help!

First, know that the veggies are measured raw, and many cook down in size, especially greens.

Second, take into account your body size. 6 cups is about right for a petite woman. 14 cups is suitable for a large man.

Third, if you have room for AIP-friendly breads and desserts, you have room for vegetables, and the vegetables should take priority.

For optimal nutrition, eat as wide a variety as possible. That means that if you eat the same vegetables every week, it’s time to try something new. I have a huge recipe roundup below, to help you. Vegetables have never tasted so good!

This recipe roundup was first published in 2015 but is updated annually. Last update 1/9/24.