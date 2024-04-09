A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means.
36 Comments / By Eileen / May 2, 2015
“Ripe vegetables were magic to me. Unharvested, the garden bristled with possibility.”
~ Michael Pollan
Veggie Magic
When it comes to following a healing diet, vegetables are really important. They contain phytonutrients you can’t find elsewhere, which is why Terry Wahls recommends 6-9 cups daily, and Sarah Ballantyne recommends 8-14 cups daily. Paleo may be famous for its meat, but most of us eat #morevegetablesthanavegetarian. Some people are overwhelmed when they hear those numbers. If that’s you, take a deep breath. I’m here to help!
- First, know that the veggies are measured raw, and many cook down in size, especially greens.
- Second, take into account your body size. 6 cups is about right for a petite woman. 14 cups is suitable for a large man.
- Third, if you have room for AIP-friendly breads and desserts, you have room for vegetables, and the vegetables should take priority.
- For optimal nutrition, eat as wide a variety as possible. That means that if you eat the same vegetables every week, it’s time to try something new. I have a huge recipe roundup below, to help you. Vegetables have never tasted so good!
|VEGETABLE
|RECIPE
|Acorn Squash
|Stuffed Acorn Squash
from 50 Shades of Avocado
|Artichokes
|Super-Duper Yummy Artichokes
from Adventures of a Sick Chick
|Arugula
|Breathe Easy Salad
from Lichen Paleo Loving AIP
|Asparagus
|Roasted Asparagus with Turmeric Dressing
from Unbound Wellness
|Avocado
|Pink Grapefruit and Avocado Salad
from Phoenix Helix
|Beets
|Roasted Beets and Carrots with Grapefruit Glaze
from Phoenix Helix
|Beet Greens
|Beet and Kohlrabi Green Chips
from The Paleo Mom
|Bok Choy
|Garlic Bok Choy
from The Honest Spoonful
|Broccoli
|The Best Crispy Roast Broccoli
from The Castaway Kitchen
|Broccoli Rabe
(Rapini)
|Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Balsamic Vinegar
from Kalyn’s Kitchen (omit pepper for AIP)
|Broccolini
|Prosciutto Wrapped Broccolini
from Where the Wild Rose Grows
|Brussels Sprouts
|Brussels Sprouts Lovers Pan of Happiness
from Kaiku Lifestyle
|Butternut Squash
|Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Butternut Squash
from 50 Shades of Avocado
|Cabbage
|No-Fail No-Pound Sauerkraut
from Phoenix Helix
|Carrots
|Carrot Top Pesto with Roasted Carrots
from Livin’ the Crunchy Life (choose coconut oil for AIP)
|Cauliflower
|4 Flavors of Cauliflower Rice
from Phoenix Helix
|Celeriac (Celery Root)
|Celeriac Fries
from A Clean Plate
|Celery
|Celery, Fennel, Apple and Pomegranate Salad
from Joanna Frankham
|Chard
|Rainbow Chard with Bone Broth and Bacon
from Phoenix Helix
|Chayote (Choko)
|Summer Chayote Salad
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
|Collards
|Coconut Creamed Collards
from Phoenix Helix
|Cucumbers
|Cold Cucumber Soup
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
|Daikon
|Daikon Radish Fries
from What Great Grandma Ate
|Dandelion Greens
|Dandelion Basil Pesto
from New Moon Holistic
|Delicata Squash
|Roasted Delicata Squash with Garlic Cream Sauce
from Unbound Wellness
|Endive
|Braised Belgian Endives with Bacon
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
|Fennel
|Roasted Fennel
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
|Fiddleheads
|Fiddleheads Sautéed in Nomato Sauce
from Zesty Paleo
|Garlic
|Oven Roasted Garlic with Olive Oil
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
|Garlic Scapes
|Garlic Scape Hummus
from Heal Me Delicious
|Ginger
|Ginger Scallion Sauce
from Fresh Tart
|Jerusalem Artichokes
(Sunchokes)
|Jerusalem Artichoke Soup
from Zesty Paleo
|Jicama
|Jicama Street Tacos
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
|Kabocha Squash
|Kabocha Tots
from Don’t Eat the Spatula
|Kale
|Kale with Cranberries
from Phoenix Helix
|Kale Stems
|Smoky Sautéed Kale Stems
from Tasting Page (omit pepper for AIP)
|Kelp
|Cauliflower Sushi
from The Primitive Homemaker
|Kohlrabi
|Kohlrabi Salad with Apple Ginger Vinaigrette
from Steph Gaudreau (omit pepper for AIP)
|Leeks
|Paleo Alfredo with Caramelized Leeks and Bacon
from Meatified
|Leek Greens
|Roasted Leek Greens
from Beyond the Bite
|Lettuce
|Green Salad Smoothie
from A Clean Plate
|Lotus Root
|Fried Lotus Root
from Real World AIP
|Mushrooms
|Mushroom Asparagus “Risotto”
from Kari Owens
|Mustard Greens
|Sauteed Mustard Greens
from Simply Recipes (omit pepper for AIP & substitute olive oil for sesame oil)
|Nettles
|Nettles Pesto
from Elana’s Pantry
|Nopales
|Grilled Cactus Paddles
from The Domestic Man (omit pepper for AIP)
|Okra
|Crispy Oven-Fried Okra
From Unbound Wellness
|Olives
(Pimento-Free)
|Marinated Olives
from Kaiku Lifestyle
|Onions
|Crockpot Caramelized Onions
from Phoenix Helix
|Parsnips
|Duck Fat Parsnip Fries
from Unbound Wellness
|Plantains
|Tostones
from A Girl Worth Saving
|Pumpkin
|Homemade Pumpkin Puree
from Against All Grain
|Radicchio
|Balsamic Bacon Radicchio
from The Primal Desire
|Radishes
|Herb Roasted Radishes
from Meatified
|Ramps (Wild Leeks)
|Wild Leek Pesto
from Heal Me Delicious
|Rhubarb
|Oh-So-Good Orange-Infused Rhubarb
from Joanna Frankham
|Rutabaga
|Instant Pot Garlicky Mashed Rutabaga
from Phoenix Helix
|Salsify
|Baked Persimmon with Mushrooms and Salsify
from EatSmarter (omit pepper for AIP and use bone broth)
|Savoy Cabbage
|Cabbage and Avocado Salad with Blood Orange Vinaigrette
from Autoimmune Wellness
|Scallions
|Super Simple Spring Salad
from Mel Joulwan (omit pepper for AIP)
|Spaghetti Squash
|Apple and Cranberry “Oatmeal”
from Healing Family Eats
|Spinach
|Spinach Stew
from The Honest Spoonful
|Summer Squash
|Gingered Summer Squash & Parsnip Bisque
from Meatified
|Sweet Potatoes
|Simple Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes
from Flawed Yet Functional
|Taro
|Garlic Rosemary Taro Fries
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
|Turnips
|Roasted Turnip Hummus
from Gutsy By Nature
|Turnip Greens
|Stir-Fried Turnip Greens with Mushrooms
from The Paleo Mom (omit almonds for AIP)
|Watercress
|Watercress & Apple Soup
from Joanna Frankham
|Yuca
(Cassava)
|Fried Yuca Patties
from The Curious Coconut
|Zucchini
(Courgette)
|Melted Zucchini and Onions
from Phoenix Helix
You May Also Be Interested In
This recipe roundup was first published in 2015 but is updated annually. Last update 1/9/24.
Do You Have My Books?
36 comments on “A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP)”
Laura Jackson
October 23, 2021 at 7:28 pm
I’m so happy to see chayote and nopales. 🙂
Reply
Eileen @ Phoenix Helix
October 24, 2021 at 5:57 pm
I’m so glad. I wanted to share all of the delicious options available to us!
Reply
DMHennessy
November 16, 2020 at 6:03 am
What a wonderful post! So many vegetables, so little time.
Reply
Eileen @ Phoenix Helix
November 16, 2020 at 9:39 pm
Right? Here’s to delicious veggies!
Reply
Fouzia Fatima
January 25, 2020 at 5:21 am
Some say Okra is a night shade. Please can you clarify this? You can also add ridge gourd, snake gourd, sponge gourd to the list.
Eileen @ Phoenix Helix
January 25, 2020 at 3:51 pm
Okra is not a nightshade. Unfortunately there’s a lot of misinformation on the internet. Here’s an accurate nightshade list. As for the other gourds, I’ve never heard of those. I did some quick research, and they look AIP-friendly. If you have links to recipes for those veggies that are also AIP (no non-compliant ingredients), let me know, and I’d be happy to add them to the list.
Reply
March 9, 2017 at 9:38 pm
Thanks so much!
I need your help though… Just tried clicking on, “Mustard Greens Mediterranean Mustard Sauté
from Original Eating (omit pepper for AIP)” and it is taking me to a “Blue Host” page… Maybe the original recipe is no longer up on that website??? Can you help? Can you post the recipe somewhere or is there another link for this recipe?
Thanks again!
Reply
Eileen
March 9, 2017 at 10:04 pm
Hi Christa. They internet is a dynamic space where websites come and go. Thanks for telling about the broken link. I’ve replaced it with another recipe for mustard greens from Stupid Easy Paleo. Enjoy!
Reply
Shani
March 9, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Hi great list. Thank you. Are all the foods on the list suitable for aip? I am strict vegetarian and finding it very hard to find easy to follow list. Lots of great receipes out there but it is good to have a list. If u have any more list with other food groups this would be great. Also do u have a book x
Many thanks shani
Reply
Eileen
March 9, 2017 at 8:35 pm
Hi Shani. Yes, every recipe on this list is 100% AIP. However, it’s not possible to do the AIP as a vegetarian and get enough protein. You can, however, do the AIP as a pescatarian, if you’re open to that option. This article explains more. Regarding your other questions, here’s an AIP Grocery List, and here’s a book I’ve written called The Simple Guide to the Paleo Autoimmune Protocol.
Reply
Manon
April 26, 2016 at 11:18 pm
I thought seaweeds and kelp etc weren’t allowed on AIP?
Reply
Eileen
April 27, 2016 at 3:57 pm
Hi Manon. Actually, seaweed and kelp are recommended due to their nutrient density. They’re great sources of iodine and other trace minerals. You might be thinking of algae supplements, though – spirulina and chlorella. Those aren’t allowed because they are immune system stimulants. But both Terry Wahls and Sarah Ballantyne recommend seaweed and kelp.
Reply
May 18, 2015 at 9:49 pm
Thanks for compiling this lovely list!! I have no excuse for boring veggies now:)
Reply
Eileen
May 19, 2015 at 1:00 pm
My pleasure, Dawn.
Reply
May 11, 2015 at 6:19 am
Fantastic list Eileen! Will be sharing this across all my social media channels.
Reply
Eileen
May 12, 2015 at 7:18 pm
Thanks for sharing, Laureen!
Reply
Em
May 11, 2015 at 12:21 am
Eileen, this is a wonderful resource – thank you!
I think you made a comment recently, thanking someone for sharing how to cook a whole winter squash (perhaps butternut) in a slow cooker. I can’t find the directions anywhere. Can you help?
Reply
Eileen
May 12, 2015 at 7:17 pm
Maybe this? http://empoweredsustenance.com/crockpot-butternut-squash/
Reply
Em
May 13, 2015 at 5:41 am
Yes! Thank you!
Reply
Caroline
May 7, 2015 at 1:00 pm
Hi Eileen!
I absolutely love this post. Brilliant and beautiful (as always). And we’re due for a date now that spring is here and the winter weather is passed. Can’t wait to connect with you soon! ~Caroline Stahlschmidt
Reply
Annette
May 6, 2015 at 9:09 pm
Thank you SO much for putting this together! It’s great to have some new recipe ideas that are Wahls protocol friendly!
Reply
May 4, 2015 at 3:38 pm
Love this list! I’ve been trying to get some more veggie variety in my diet lately and this will certainly help! Thanks, Eileen 🙂
Reply
V
May 4, 2015 at 1:24 am
Thank you for this–and all your work here.
Reply
May 4, 2015 at 12:32 am
Oh my goodness, what a GREAT list. PINing this for future reference! I love your statement up there about how can someone eat that many veggies in a day, “If you have room for AIP-friendly breads and desserts, you have room for vegetables, and the vegetables should take priority.” So true! Thanks for sharing this round up.
Reply
Eileen
May 4, 2015 at 12:30 am
Thanks everyone! I had a lot of fun putting this list together, and once it was published, I wrote down a few veggies I’ve never tried. They’re now on my Farmers Market Wish List. Here’s hoping I get to try Fiddleheads, Ramps and Watercress this year. 🙂
Reply
Kristin
May 3, 2015 at 6:57 pm
Thank you SO much, Eileen! I’ve been getting really burned out on my same-old, same-old veggie routine week after week, so this inspires me to eat the full range (digestion willing!). Thanks!!
Reply
Tiffany
May 3, 2015 at 4:38 pm
Wow! A most sincere thank you. I was getting weary of the usual veggie dishes. Yum!
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 2:57 pm
Thanks for this great list. I’m always trying to think of inspired ways to prepare our veggies. This should keep our menu full of diversity for weeks to come!
Reply
Jennifer Saines
May 3, 2015 at 1:30 pm
Eileen, this is a terrific post. Thank you, thank you, thank you for reminding us to eat our veggies and for making it so easy and delicious to do so.
Reply
Donna
May 3, 2015 at 1:09 pm
awesome eileen!!! just what i needed. keep up the great work!
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 3:46 am
Eileen – I LOVE this post. It’s inspired me to trying a new veggie recipe EVERY week (and now I have them all here at my fingertips!). Thank you.
…and, thanks for the wee lil, too.
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 3:47 am
lil? – LINK!
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 1:47 am
This is a great list! I just got a hold of some wild ramps and was happy to see it on the list of veggies. 🙂 Thank you for also using my turnip root veggie mash recipe!
Best,
Laura
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 12:29 am
Eileen – You totally rock! I will be referring to this list again and again. I tend to get in a rut when it comes to veggies and I know that it’s good to rotate and get a variety. Thanks so much for putting this together and thank you for including my baby bok choy recipe in the mix!
XO
Jen
Reply
May 3, 2015 at 12:20 am
Cool list Eileen! Thanks for putting it together (and including the radicchio).
Reply
May 2, 2015 at 11:52 pm
What a magnificent list! Thank you, Eileen~.
Reply