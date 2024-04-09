A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP) (2024)

36 Comments / By Eileen / May 2, 2015

A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP) (1)

“Ripe vegetables were magic to me. Unharvested, the garden bristled with possibility.”
~ Michael Pollan

Veggie Magic

When it comes to following a healing diet, vegetables are really important. They contain phytonutrients you can’t find elsewhere, which is why Terry Wahls recommends 6-9 cups daily, and Sarah Ballantyne recommends 8-14 cups daily. Paleo may be famous for its meat, but most of us eat #morevegetablesthanavegetarian. Some people are overwhelmed when they hear those numbers. If that’s you, take a deep breath. I’m here to help!

  • First, know that the veggies are measured raw, and many cook down in size, especially greens.
  • Second, take into account your body size. 6 cups is about right for a petite woman. 14 cups is suitable for a large man.
  • Third, if you have room for AIP-friendly breads and desserts, you have room for vegetables, and the vegetables should take priority.
  • For optimal nutrition, eat as wide a variety as possible. That means that if you eat the same vegetables every week, it’s time to try something new. I have a huge recipe roundup below, to help you. Vegetables have never tasted so good!

VEGETABLERECIPE
Acorn SquashStuffed Acorn Squash
from 50 Shades of Avocado
ArtichokesSuper-Duper Yummy Artichokes
from Adventures of a Sick Chick
ArugulaBreathe Easy Salad
from Lichen Paleo Loving AIP
AsparagusRoasted Asparagus with Turmeric Dressing
from Unbound Wellness
AvocadoPink Grapefruit and Avocado Salad
from Phoenix Helix
BeetsRoasted Beets and Carrots with Grapefruit Glaze
from Phoenix Helix
Beet GreensBeet and Kohlrabi Green Chips
from The Paleo Mom
Bok ChoyGarlic Bok Choy
from The Honest Spoonful
BroccoliThe Best Crispy Roast Broccoli
from The Castaway Kitchen
Broccoli Rabe
(Rapini)		Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Balsamic Vinegar
from Kalyn’s Kitchen (omit pepper for AIP)
BroccoliniProsciutto Wrapped Broccolini
from Where the Wild Rose Grows
Brussels SproutsBrussels Sprouts Lovers Pan of Happiness
from Kaiku Lifestyle
Butternut SquashRosemary and Garlic Roasted Butternut Squash
from 50 Shades of Avocado
CabbageNo-Fail No-Pound Sauerkraut
from Phoenix Helix
CarrotsCarrot Top Pesto with Roasted Carrots
from Livin’ the Crunchy Life (choose coconut oil for AIP)
Cauliflower4 Flavors of Cauliflower Rice
from Phoenix Helix
Celeriac (Celery Root)Celeriac Fries
from A Clean Plate
CeleryCelery, Fennel, Apple and Pomegranate Salad
from Joanna Frankham
ChardRainbow Chard with Bone Broth and Bacon
from Phoenix Helix
Chayote (Choko)Summer Chayote Salad
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
CollardsCoconut Creamed Collards
from Phoenix Helix
CucumbersCold Cucumber Soup
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
DaikonDaikon Radish Fries
from What Great Grandma Ate
Dandelion GreensDandelion Basil Pesto
from New Moon Holistic
Delicata SquashRoasted Delicata Squash with Garlic Cream Sauce
from Unbound Wellness
EndiveBraised Belgian Endives with Bacon
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
FennelRoasted Fennel
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
FiddleheadsFiddleheads Sautéed in Nomato Sauce
from Zesty Paleo
GarlicOven Roasted Garlic with Olive Oil
from A Squirrel in the Kitchen
Garlic ScapesGarlic Scape Hummus
from Heal Me Delicious
GingerGinger Scallion Sauce
from Fresh Tart
Jerusalem Artichokes
(Sunchokes)		Jerusalem Artichoke Soup
from Zesty Paleo
JicamaJicama Street Tacos
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
Kabocha SquashKabocha Tots
from Don’t Eat the Spatula
KaleKale with Cranberries
from Phoenix Helix
Kale StemsSmoky Sautéed Kale Stems
from Tasting Page (omit pepper for AIP)
KelpCauliflower Sushi
from The Primitive Homemaker
KohlrabiKohlrabi Salad with Apple Ginger Vinaigrette
from Steph Gaudreau (omit pepper for AIP)
LeeksPaleo Alfredo with Caramelized Leeks and Bacon
from Meatified
Leek GreensRoasted Leek Greens
from Beyond the Bite
LettuceGreen Salad Smoothie
from A Clean Plate
Lotus RootFried Lotus Root
from Real World AIP
MushroomsMushroom Asparagus “Risotto”
from Kari Owens
Mustard GreensSauteed Mustard Greens
from Simply Recipes (omit pepper for AIP & substitute olive oil for sesame oil)
NettlesNettles Pesto
from Elana’s Pantry
NopalesGrilled Cactus Paddles
from The Domestic Man (omit pepper for AIP)
OkraCrispy Oven-Fried Okra
From Unbound Wellness
Olives
(Pimento-Free)		Marinated Olives
from Kaiku Lifestyle
OnionsCrockpot Caramelized Onions
from Phoenix Helix
ParsnipsDuck Fat Parsnip Fries
from Unbound Wellness
PlantainsTostones
from A Girl Worth Saving
PumpkinHomemade Pumpkin Puree
from Against All Grain
RadicchioBalsamic Bacon Radicchio
from The Primal Desire
RadishesHerb Roasted Radishes
from Meatified
Ramps (Wild Leeks)Wild Leek Pesto
from Heal Me Delicious
RhubarbOh-So-Good Orange-Infused Rhubarb
from Joanna Frankham
RutabagaInstant Pot Garlicky Mashed Rutabaga
from Phoenix Helix
SalsifyBaked Persimmon with Mushrooms and Salsify
from EatSmarter (omit pepper for AIP and use bone broth)
Savoy CabbageCabbage and Avocado Salad with Blood Orange Vinaigrette
from Autoimmune Wellness
ScallionsSuper Simple Spring Salad
from Mel Joulwan (omit pepper for AIP)
Spaghetti SquashApple and Cranberry “Oatmeal”
from Healing Family Eats
SpinachSpinach Stew
from The Honest Spoonful
Summer SquashGingered Summer Squash & Parsnip Bisque
from Meatified
Sweet PotatoesSimple Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes
from Flawed Yet Functional
TaroGarlic Rosemary Taro Fries
from Wendi’s AIP Kitchen
TurnipsRoasted Turnip Hummus
from Gutsy By Nature
Turnip GreensStir-Fried Turnip Greens with Mushrooms
from The Paleo Mom (omit almonds for AIP)
WatercressWatercress & Apple Soup
from Joanna Frankham
Yuca
(Cassava)		Fried Yuca Patties
from The Curious Coconut
Zucchini
(Courgette)		Melted Zucchini and Onions
from Phoenix Helix

This recipe roundup was first published in 2015 but is updated annually. Last update 1/9/24.

36 comments on “A-Z Vegetable Recipe Roundup (Wahls + Paleo AIP)”

  1. Laura Jackson

    October 23, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    I’m so happy to see chayote and nopales. 🙂

    Reply

    1. Eileen @ Phoenix Helix

      October 24, 2021 at 5:57 pm

      I’m so glad. I wanted to share all of the delicious options available to us!

      Reply

  2. DMHennessy

    November 16, 2020 at 6:03 am

    What a wonderful post! So many vegetables, so little time.

    Reply

    1. Eileen @ Phoenix Helix

      November 16, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      Right? Here’s to delicious veggies!

      Reply

    1. Eileen @ Phoenix Helix

      January 25, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      Okra is not a nightshade. Unfortunately there’s a lot of misinformation on the internet. Here’s an accurate nightshade list. As for the other gourds, I’ve never heard of those. I did some quick research, and they look AIP-friendly. If you have links to recipes for those veggies that are also AIP (no non-compliant ingredients), let me know, and I’d be happy to add them to the list.

      Reply

  4. March 9, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Thanks so much!
    I need your help though… Just tried clicking on, “Mustard Greens Mediterranean Mustard Sauté
    from Original Eating (omit pepper for AIP)” and it is taking me to a “Blue Host” page… Maybe the original recipe is no longer up on that website??? Can you help? Can you post the recipe somewhere or is there another link for this recipe?
    Thanks again!

    Reply

  5. Shani

    March 9, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Hi great list. Thank you. Are all the foods on the list suitable for aip? I am strict vegetarian and finding it very hard to find easy to follow list. Lots of great receipes out there but it is good to have a list. If u have any more list with other food groups this would be great. Also do u have a book x
    Many thanks shani

    Reply

    1. Eileen

      March 9, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      Hi Shani. Yes, every recipe on this list is 100% AIP. However, it’s not possible to do the AIP as a vegetarian and get enough protein. You can, however, do the AIP as a pescatarian, if you’re open to that option. This article explains more. Regarding your other questions, here’s an AIP Grocery List, and here’s a book I’ve written called The Simple Guide to the Paleo Autoimmune Protocol.

      Reply

  6. Manon

    April 26, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    I thought seaweeds and kelp etc weren’t allowed on AIP?

    Reply

    1. Eileen

      April 27, 2016 at 3:57 pm

      Hi Manon. Actually, seaweed and kelp are recommended due to their nutrient density. They’re great sources of iodine and other trace minerals. You might be thinking of algae supplements, though – spirulina and chlorella. Those aren’t allowed because they are immune system stimulants. But both Terry Wahls and Sarah Ballantyne recommend seaweed and kelp.

      Reply

  7. May 18, 2015 at 9:49 pm

    Thanks for compiling this lovely list!! I have no excuse for boring veggies now:)

    Reply

    1. Eileen

      May 19, 2015 at 1:00 pm

      My pleasure, Dawn.

      Reply

  8. May 11, 2015 at 6:19 am

    Fantastic list Eileen! Will be sharing this across all my social media channels.

    Reply

  9. Em

    May 11, 2015 at 12:21 am

    Eileen, this is a wonderful resource – thank you!
    I think you made a comment recently, thanking someone for sharing how to cook a whole winter squash (perhaps butternut) in a slow cooker. I can’t find the directions anywhere. Can you help?

    Reply

      1. Em

        May 13, 2015 at 5:41 am

        Yes! Thank you!

        Reply

  10. Caroline

    May 7, 2015 at 1:00 pm

    Hi Eileen!
    I absolutely love this post. Brilliant and beautiful (as always). And we’re due for a date now that spring is here and the winter weather is passed. Can’t wait to connect with you soon! ~Caroline Stahlschmidt

    Reply

  11. Annette

    May 6, 2015 at 9:09 pm

    Thank you SO much for putting this together! It’s great to have some new recipe ideas that are Wahls protocol friendly!

    Reply

  12. May 4, 2015 at 3:38 pm

    Love this list! I’ve been trying to get some more veggie variety in my diet lately and this will certainly help! Thanks, Eileen 🙂

    Reply

  13. V

    May 4, 2015 at 1:24 am

    Thank you for this–and all your work here.

    Reply

  14. May 4, 2015 at 12:32 am

    Oh my goodness, what a GREAT list. PINing this for future reference! I love your statement up there about how can someone eat that many veggies in a day, “If you have room for AIP-friendly breads and desserts, you have room for vegetables, and the vegetables should take priority.” So true! Thanks for sharing this round up.

    Reply

  15. Eileen

    May 4, 2015 at 12:30 am

    Thanks everyone! I had a lot of fun putting this list together, and once it was published, I wrote down a few veggies I’ve never tried. They’re now on my Farmers Market Wish List. Here’s hoping I get to try Fiddleheads, Ramps and Watercress this year. 🙂

    Reply

  16. Kristin

    May 3, 2015 at 6:57 pm

    Thank you SO much, Eileen! I’ve been getting really burned out on my same-old, same-old veggie routine week after week, so this inspires me to eat the full range (digestion willing!). Thanks!!

    Reply

  17. Tiffany

    May 3, 2015 at 4:38 pm

    Wow! A most sincere thank you. I was getting weary of the usual veggie dishes. Yum!

    Reply

  18. May 3, 2015 at 2:57 pm

    Thanks for this great list. I’m always trying to think of inspired ways to prepare our veggies. This should keep our menu full of diversity for weeks to come!

    Reply

  19. Jennifer Saines

    May 3, 2015 at 1:30 pm

    Eileen, this is a terrific post. Thank you, thank you, thank you for reminding us to eat our veggies and for making it so easy and delicious to do so.

    Reply

  20. Donna

    May 3, 2015 at 1:09 pm

    awesome eileen!!! just what i needed. keep up the great work!

    Reply

  21. May 3, 2015 at 3:46 am

    Eileen – I LOVE this post. It’s inspired me to trying a new veggie recipe EVERY week (and now I have them all here at my fingertips!). Thank you.

    …and, thanks for the wee lil, too.

    Reply

  22. May 3, 2015 at 1:47 am

    This is a great list! I just got a hold of some wild ramps and was happy to see it on the list of veggies. 🙂 Thank you for also using my turnip root veggie mash recipe!

    Best,
    Laura

    Reply

  23. May 3, 2015 at 12:29 am

    Eileen – You totally rock! I will be referring to this list again and again. I tend to get in a rut when it comes to veggies and I know that it’s good to rotate and get a variety. Thanks so much for putting this together and thank you for including my baby bok choy recipe in the mix!
    XO
    Jen

    Reply

