Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (2024)

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (1)

Snacking low carb can be difficult sometimes. Usually, we have to prep and cut, and clean before we can enjoy our snacks. If you have an air fryer, you can easily make these air-fried pepperoni chips recipe.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Ingredients

30 Pepperoni slices thin ones - Hormel(R) Pepperoni Original - I used theirs because they are thin and will easily air-fry crispy.

Yes! That is it! online one ingredient. WOW, right?

There are two tools (Affiliate Link) you need for the quick recipe. An air fryer and non-stick spray.

Now, we are ready to make these easy air fried pepperoni chips.

Instructions for this recipe

Buy the pepperoni that is already presliced thin. If they are not thin, it may take longer to crisp up.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (2)

Spray the non-stick spray on the air fryer tray. Be sure to get it everywhere. They may stick if you miss a part of the tray.

Then, lay the thirty pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray. You can overlap a little bit on the ends. Adjust depending on the size of your tray if it is smaller or larger.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (3)

Put the tray inside the air fryer. Then, set the air fryer to 360 degrees for 8 minutes.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (4)

When it is done, pull the tray out with an oven mitt and let sit out of the air fryer for a few minutes to cool them.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (5)

Enjoy these low carb chips with the dip of your choice. I liked my chipotle avocado mayo from Primal Kitchen on Amazon (affiliate).

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (8)

April 27, 2021

bySabrina Quairoli

Cuisine american

Category Appetizer Keto Diet Recipes Recipe

Persons

2

Serving Size

15 thin pepperoni chips

Prep Time

1 minute

Cook Time

8 minutes

Wait Time

3 minutes

Total Time

9 minutes

Ingredients

  • 30 Pepperoni sliced
  • Non-stick spray
  • Air Fryer with tray

Instructions

  1. Buy the pepperoni that is already presliced thin. If they are not thin, it may take longer to crisp up.
  2. Spray the non-stick spray on the air fryer tray. Be sure to get it everywhere. They may stick if you miss a part of the tray.
  3. Then, lay the thirty pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray. You can overlap a little bit on the ends. Adjust depending on the size of your tray if it is smaller or larger.
  4. Put the tray inside the air fryer. Then, set the air fryer to 360 degrees for 8 minutes.
  5. When it is done, pull the tray out with an oven mitt and let sit out of the air fryer for a few minutes to cool them.
  6. Enjoy these low carb chips with the dip of your choice.

Calories

148

6.2%

Fat

13 g

20%

Saturated

4.4 g

20%

Carbs

0.0 g

0%

Protein

6.8 g

Fiber

0.0 g

0%

Sugar

0.0 g

Sodium

528 mg

22%

Trans fat

0.4 g

Cholesterol

31 mg

10%

Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

Tags

homemade snacks,

low carb recipe,

low carb snacks,

quick snacks

Here is the finished low carb snack. What do you think? You will be so surprise at how it snaps like a potato chip.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (9)

This recipe is super easy and works for keto diets. Are you ready to try it? When you try it, please come back and rate it here.

Visit our tailgating appetizer keto style for other recipes that are delicious and quick.

Visit our other low carb recipes here for more ideas.

  • Keto Style Mexican Mini Breakfast Muffins Recipe
  • Super Easy Lemon Dijon Chicken Thighs Recipe
  • Mexican Scrambled Egg Muffins Freezer Meal
  • Five Keto Style Weeknight Recipes to Start Your Keto Diet
Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (14)
Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (15)

More Keto Diet Recipes

  • Roasted Peppers, Onion, and Tomato Salad Recipe
  • Quick Turkey Tenderloin Recipe For Dinner
  • The Best Buffalo Chicken Pizza Recipe {keto-friendly}
  • Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe Keto Style
Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (23)

About Sabrina Quairoli

I love sharing my passion for organizing life and home. I hope you get inspired when visiting my home organizing tips, quick weeknight recipes, party planning ideas, and DIY organizing projects.

Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (2024)

