Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe (2024)

Sabrina Quairoli This blog uses cookies. It also has affiliate links. We earn sponsored content income.
****Visit our "Disclosure Policy and Cookies" for details. Affiliate links appear on this page from Google Adsense, Amazon, Order Out of Chaos, Impact affiliate members, Release, Repurpose, Reorganize, and Shareasale affiliate members.****
Jump to recipe
Snacking low carb can be difficult sometimes. Usually, we have to prep and cut, and clean before we can enjoy our snacks. If you have an air fryer, you can easily make these air-fried pepperoni chips recipe.
Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Ingredients
30 Pepperoni slices thin ones - Hormel(R) Pepperoni Original - I used theirs because they are thin and will easily air-fry crispy.
Yes! That is it! online one ingredient. WOW, right?
There are two tools (Affiliate Link) you need for the quick recipe. An air fryer and non-stick spray.
Now, we are ready to make these easy air fried pepperoni chips.
Instructions for this recipe
Buy the pepperoni that is already presliced thin. If they are not thin, it may take longer to crisp up.
Spray the non-stick spray on the air fryer tray. Be sure to get it everywhere. They may stick if you miss a part of the tray.
Then, lay the thirty pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray. You can overlap a little bit on the ends. Adjust depending on the size of your tray if it is smaller or larger.
Put the tray inside the air fryer. Then, set the air fryer to 360 degrees for 8 minutes.
When it is done, pull the tray out with an oven mitt and let sit out of the air fryer for a few minutes to cool them.
Enjoy these low carb chips with the dip of your choice. I liked my chipotle avocado mayo from Primal Kitchen on Amazon (affiliate).
Air Fried Pepperoni Chips Recipe
Rate this recipe
|
1ratings
April 27, 2021
bySabrina Quairoli
Cuisine american
Category Appetizer Keto Diet Recipes Recipe
Persons
2
Serving Size
15 thin pepperoni chips
Prep Time
1 minute
Cook Time
8 minutes
Wait Time
3 minutes
Total Time
9 minutes
Ingredients
- 30 Pepperoni sliced
- Non-stick spray
- Air Fryer with tray
Instructions
- Buy the pepperoni that is already presliced thin. If they are not thin, it may take longer to crisp up.
- Spray the non-stick spray on the air fryer tray. Be sure to get it everywhere. They may stick if you miss a part of the tray.
- Then, lay the thirty pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray. You can overlap a little bit on the ends. Adjust depending on the size of your tray if it is smaller or larger.
- Put the tray inside the air fryer. Then, set the air fryer to 360 degrees for 8 minutes.
- When it is done, pull the tray out with an oven mitt and let sit out of the air fryer for a few minutes to cool them.
- Enjoy these low carb chips with the dip of your choice.
Calories
148
6.2%
Fat
13 g
20%
Saturated
4.4 g
20%
Carbs
0.0 g
0%
Protein
6.8 g
Fiber
0.0 g
0%
Sugar
0.0 g
Sodium
528 mg
22%
Trans fat
0.4 g
Cholesterol
31 mg
10%
Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
Share on social
Tags
homemade snacks,
low carb recipe,
low carb snacks,
quick snacks
©2024 Recipes owned by Sabrinas Organizing blog and owner Sabrina Quairoli
Here is the finished low carb snack. What do you think? You will be so surprise at how it snaps like a potato chip.
This recipe is super easy and works for keto diets. Are you ready to try it? When you try it, please come back and rate it here.
Visit our tailgating appetizer keto style for other recipes that are delicious and quick.
Visit our other low carb recipes here for more ideas.
- Keto Style Mexican Mini Breakfast Muffins Recipe
- Super Easy Lemon Dijon Chicken Thighs Recipe
- Mexican Scrambled Egg Muffins Freezer Meal
- Five Keto Style Weeknight Recipes to Start Your Keto Diet
(Visited 10,411 times, 30 visits today)
More Keto Diet Recipes
- Roasted Peppers, Onion, and Tomato Salad Recipe
- Quick Turkey Tenderloin Recipe For Dinner
- The Best Buffalo Chicken Pizza Recipe {keto-friendly}
- Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe Keto Style
About Sabrina Quairoli
I love sharing my passion for organizing life and home. I hope you get inspired when visiting my home organizing tips, quick weeknight recipes, party planning ideas, and DIY organizing projects. Visit the About Me page to read my story.