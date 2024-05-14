Air Fryer Pizza Egg Rolls - Recipe Diaries (2024)

This looks so good, I'm drooling. Also, I can not wear white for this same reason! I also am a mom to 3 boys who have ZERO white shirts in their drawers! 🙂

I need to look for different eggrolls wrappers. My eggroll wrappers came out to two points each just for the rapper 🙁 I made some with and without sauce. I Like them better with sauce inside they don’t come out as hard.

Delicious! Great concept that can be adapted. Made as directed snd was great! but also tried with sliced salamis shreds and a Colby-Jack cheese stick with home-made tomato sauce. Can't wait to try with mushrooms, swiss and pancetta!

My WW Personal Points: 4

Air Fryer Pizza Egg Rolls - These homemade egg rolls are stuffed with turkey pepperoni and mozzarella string cheese. Perfect for dipping in some homemade or store bought marinara sauce!

Not quite ready to make these egg rolls yet? Make these egg rolls the night before but do not fry them. Store the egg rolls in a tight container until ready to fry.

An egg wash can be used instead of cooking spray to help your sides of the egg roll stick when you begin to fold them. Just mix an egg with a little bit of water and whisk that to combine. Use a pastry brush to brush the side of the wrappers with the egg.

Egg roll wrappers are found in the produce section area of your grocery store. In my store, they are located next to different kinds of salad dressing and tofu.

Egg Rolls are great as appetizers, serve them with some of my Zero Point Marinara Sauce.

Place filled wrappers into your air fryer basket and lightly spray the top of the egg rolls with cooking spray. After 5 minutes of cooking take the basket out and flip the egg rolls over. Continue cooking for another 3 minutes.

Fold the bottom of the wrapper to the center, over the filling. Gently, but firmly, fold the left side of the wrapper to the center and then fold in the right side. Fold the top of the wrapper down to cover filling and seal any loose ends with water; repeat with remaining ingredients.

Spray the outer edges of the egg roll wrapper with cooking spray. This will help the corners stick when you begin to fold them in. I like to spray before I lay the pepperoni and cheese down.

Place an egg roll wrapper on a flat work surface with the corners set vertically (pointing up and down – like a diamond shape). Arrange 3 slices of turkey pepperoni in the middle of the egg roll wrapper. Place string cheese on top of the turkey pepperoni.

Preheat air fryer to 350°F. If your air fryer doesn’t require preheating then just set the temperature to 350.

Don't like pepperoni? No problem. Fill the egg roll with your favorite pizza toppings such as cooked mushrooms, sausage, garlic, Canadian bacon, pineapple, etc.

I’ve made classic egg rolls in my air fryer before but why not make and stuff egg rolls with different flavors? I have so many new twists and ideas to make with egg rolls and these Pizza Egg Rolls are one of them. Pizza Egg Rolls have 3 slices of turkey pepperoni and a light mozzarella cheese stick stuffed inside them. You can almost say they are a cross between a cheese stick and an egg roll. Make sure to dip them in some marinara sauce, pizza sauce, or ranch dressing!

Alright, I just have to get this off my chest. I can not wear white! I was making these pepperoni egg rolls today and the minute I started devouring them, I spilled marinara sauce all over my striped white and black shirt. 🙁 I’ve been looking for a shirt like that forever and finally found one at Target on Monday. Then I go and spill on it, what do you know? The first thing I do when I spill on white clothes is to rub some Tide laundry detergent on to the shirt and let it soak before doing laundry. That seems to help get the stain off right away. Does anyone else have this problem? Man, it drives me nuts. I’m afraid to wear white jeans because of this!

Air Fryer Pizza Egg Rolls - These homemade egg rolls are stuffed with turkey pepperoni and mozzarella string cheese. Perfect for dipping in some homemade or store-bought marinara sauce!

