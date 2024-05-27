Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (2024)

The Making of Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast Roast Removing The Plastic, Netting & Gravy Bag Instant Pot Frozen Turkey – Ready to Cook The Result…. Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes FAQs
Making an Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast Roast will change your life forever!

No more chewy and dried slices of turkey breast for dinner. And if you forgot to pull it out of the freezer to thaw it, no worries – you cook it directly from frozen!

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (1)

Moist and delicious turkey breast roast made from frozen in the Instant Pot and served with cranberry sauce.

Several people have asked me to provided a recipe for cooking a turkey breast roast in the Instant Pot.

Not only for Thanksgiving dinner, but for an easy-to-prepare main dish recipe for any night of the week.

My first thought went to a typical oven-baked Thanksgiving turkey. The thighs are moist and juicy, but the turkey breasts always come out dry and chewy.

So I knew that if I was only going to cook only the turkey breasts, I could adjust the cooking time specifically tailored for the white meat.

The Making of Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast Roast

Off to the grocery store I went to find the perfect turkey breast to make in the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (2)

This recipe was tested with my 6 quart Instant Pot and a Butterball frozen 3 1/2 lb. turkey breast.

We always bought whole turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner. And I always buy them frozen solid. After a cool water bath for a couple of days they are thawed out just in time for the big day.

I found a frozen, boneless turkey breast roast in the case next to the whole turkeys. They were frozen solid.

Having no time to thaw it out, I knew that I had to make it from its frozen state.

The first step was to remove the plastic wrap off the turkey. That is where the obstacles arose.

Removing The Plastic, Netting & Gravy Bag

Most store-bought turkey breasts come sealed in a plastic wrap. It is easy to remove, if it isn’t frozen in cracks and crevices of the turkey breast.

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (3)

Place half of the gravy packet on top of the turkey breast before cooking.

Simply cut across the top and down the sides of the plastic. Be careful not to cut into the flesh of the turkey.

Peel the plastic wrap off and discard.

On some bands you will also find a netting that encases the meat. This removal task is a little more challenging.

The fibers of the net are actually frozen into the skin. You must carefully pull the netting away from the skin without removing any of the meat.

I used a small pair of scissors to snip several sections of the netting and carefully pulled it off.

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (4)

Once the turkey breast has been sliced, you will see how moist the turkey breast is.

One final step was necessary before I could lower it in the Instant Pot – removing the gravy packet.

This seems like such an easy thing, however, once again, the gravy packet was intertwined into the folds of the bird.

With a little bit of prying, the gravy packet popped off. Yes, it had a little hole in it, but that didn’t matter. I was going to use it anyway.

Instant Pot Frozen Turkey – Ready to Cook

I poured chicken stock into the liner of the pot. Of course you could use turkey stock, beef stock, or even vegetable stock if that is all you have on hand.

And because the turkey gravy packet was already partially torn, I decided to pour half of the gravy in with the liquid.

Add the trivet and place the frozen turkey breast on top. Rub a little oil on top and sprinkle on your seasonings.

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (5)

Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast sliced and ready to be topped with gravy or cranberry sauce.

With the remaining gravy, place it on top of the frozen turkey breast. My gravy was still mostly frozen, so I set the entire chunk directly on top of the meat.

I closed the lid and waited for the magic to happen!

The Result….

The absolutely most delicious and moist turkey breast that I have ever had! And be sure to use the liquid left in the pot to make a thick and delicious gravy! Or if you prefer, use the leftover drippings for stove top Turkey Gravy.

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (6)

Use the liquid in the bottom of the pot to make a delicious turkey gravy!

So for this year’s holiday dinner, make this Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast recipe along with our Instant Pot Dressing recipe and you will be AMAZED!!!

And if you have any leftovers, be sure to make Turkey Tetrazzini for a great one pot meal.

For those who prefer Ham for dinner, try our Instant Pot Bone-In Ham recipe. It is just as good!

Check out the printable recipe below and all of our recipes and let me know what you think!

Yield: 8

Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast Recipe

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (7)

Surprisingly moist and delicious turkey breast made from frozen in the Instant Pot.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 frozen turkey breast, boneless (approximately 3 pounds)
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon corn starch/arrowroot powder

Instructions

  1. Remove outer coating and netting (if applicable) from the frozen turkey. Carefully remove the gravy packet if your turkey breast comes with one.
  2. Pour the broth into the liner of the Instant Pot and add 1/2 half of the gravy packet and stir.
  3. Add the trivet and place the turkey breast on the trivet.
  4. In a small bowl mix together salt, onion powder, garlic powder, poultry seasoning and thyme. Set aside.
  5. Drizzle the top of the breast with the oil and sprinkle seasonings on top. Set the remaining frozen gravy packet on top of the turkey breast.
  6. Close the lid of the Instant Pot and place valve in sealed position. Pressure Cook/Manual on High Pressure for 50 minutes.
  7. After the cooking time expires, allow for 10 minutes of Natural Pressure Release. Quick release any remaining pressure.
  8. Remove the turkey, cover and set aside to rest.
  9. Cancel the Keep Warm Function and turn the Instant Pot on Sauté. Remove ¼ cup of the liquid and whisk in 1 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot powder to make a slurry.
  10. Pour the slurry back into the pot and whisk mixture until desired thickness has been reached.
  11. Slice turkey breast and pour gravy over top as desired.

Notes

If you want to crisp up the skin of the turkey breast, place under a broiler until browned.Recipe provided by Make Your Meals

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

8

Serving Size:

1 grams
Amount Per Serving:Unsaturated Fat: 0g

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & Delicious (2024)

FAQs

How do you keep turkey breast from drying out? ›

Tips to prevent the turkey breast from drying out and ensure tender, juicy, succulent results
  1. Let the turkey breast marinate for a day (or even two). ...
  2. Low and slow cooking method. ...
  3. Add liquid to the roasting pan, so that there's a constant supply of moisture as the roast turkey breast cooks. ...
  4. Use a cooking thermometer.
Nov 9, 2023

What is the best temperature for moist turkey breast? ›

Salt and pepper lightly if desired. Roast at 300°-325°F until internal temperature reaches 170°F on an instant read thermometer. (I raise the temperature to 350° for the last approximate 30-45 minutes to crisp skin).

How does Bobby Flay roast a turkey? ›

Put the turkey on top of the vegetables, put in the oven and roast in the oven for 45 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Reduce the heat to 350 and continue roasting, basting with the warm chicken stock every 15 minutes until basting with some of the chicken stock every 15 minutes, about 2 to 2 ¼ hours longer.

How to cook a moist turkey Gordon Ramsay? ›

Roast the turkey in the hot oven for 10–15 minutes. Take the tray out of the oven, baste the bird with the pan juices and lay the bacon rashers over the breast to keep it moist. Baste again. Lower the setting to 180°C/Gas 4 and cook for about 2 1⁄2 hours (calculating at 30 minutes per kg), basting occasionally.

What makes a turkey breast dry? ›

The problem: Cooking the turkey whole

Because dark meat has more connective tissues, it takes longer to break down, so if you cook the turkey whole, by time the legs and thighs are done, the breasts are overcooked and dry. The solution: Carve your turkey before you cook it.

Why is my turkey breast always dry? ›

Another reason why turkey may be dry is due to its poor breast-to-leg ratio. By the time one gets the leg meat to cook to temperature so it's safe for consumption, the breast meat often has dried out. Seeing how many people dive for the breast meat initially, they could dish up some dry bird.

Should a turkey breast sit out before cooking? ›

Your turkey will cook more evenly and faster if you start it out at room temperature so remove the turkey from the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting.

Should I cook my turkey breast covered or uncovered? ›

To achieve a perfectly golden, juicy turkey, let the bird spend time both covered and uncovered in the oven. We recommend covering your bird for most of the cooking time to prevent it from drying out; then, during the last 30 minutes or so of cooking, remove the cover so the skin crisps in the hot oven.

What temperature makes the juiciest turkey? ›

We recommend starting the turkey in a 425 degree oven for 30-45 minutes before tenting the pan with foil and lowering the temperature to 350 degrees until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the bird.

Is it better to cook a turkey breast up or breast down? ›

It's personal preference whether you choose to cook a turkey breast-side up or breast-side down. The United States Department of Agriculture advises to cook a whole turkey breast side up during the entire cooking time.

What to stuff a turkey with for flavor? ›

Alliums: Add quartered onions, shallots, leeks, or garlic cloves for a delicious, earthy aroma. Fruits: Insert quarters of apple, lemon, orange, lime, or even grapefruit to add moisture and brightness to the turkey. You can even go with dried fruit, like cranberries, to double down on the autumn vibes.

What to season turkey with? ›

Stick with salt and pepper, put herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage to work, or take spicy Cajun seasoning for a spin for some kick. Whatever blend you choose, spread it all over the turkey—on top, underneath, between the body and wings and legs, under the skin, and even in the cavity of the bird.

Is it better to wet or dry brine turkey breast? ›

Dry brining takes longer than wet brining but requires less refrigerator space and results in browner and crispier skin. Before brining, some prep work needs to be done. If purchasing a frozen turkey, make sure it is thawed before brining.

How does Gordon Ramsay cook his turkey? ›

Roast the turkey in the hot oven for 10–15 minutes. Take the tray out of the oven, baste the bird with the pan juices and lay the bacon rashers over the breast to keep it moist. Baste again. Lower the setting to 180°C/Gas 4 and cook for about 2½ hours (calculating at 30 minutes per kg), basting occasionally.

How do you keep a fully cooked turkey moist? ›

To keep the turkey moist, add a little broth or water and cover. Cover your food and rotate it for even heating.

Which is the best method for prevent drying when cooking a whole turkey? ›

Elevate the Legs

Exposing the legs to more heat allows them to cook at the same rate as the breast meat. Combined with a good rub or brine, you'll have a supermoist turkey everyone can enjoy.

How long does Gordon Ramsay rest his turkey? ›

Chef Gordon Ramsey said that one should let a cooked turkey rest for 2.5 hours.

