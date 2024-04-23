Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Herb Rub - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Dinner
This Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin has a garlic herb rub that gives it INCREDIBLE flavour! Simply cook it in the pressure cooker with some chicken broth or add an easy 4 ingredient honey balsamic glaze to make it extra special. An easy dinner recipe that is healthy, too! Cook from fresh or frozen.
I’m back to the basics this week with this Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin!
I love that pork tenderloin so easy to cook (always tender!) and a great lean source of protein. The garlic herb rub on this tenderloin gives it such incredible flavour, that the honey balsamic glaze is totally optional!
We love sauce on everything, so I wanted to add an easy glaze that’s made right in the Instant Pot on saute after you take the pork out to rest. It only takes a few minutes and 4 ingredients to whip up, and is a nice touch if you’re serving the pork with rice or mashed potatoes.
If you’re looking for more ways to cook pork tenderloin in the Instant Pot, check out my .
No Instant Pot? You’ll love this Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin, this Roasted Pork Tenderloin and this Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin Recipe!
Ingredients needed to make this Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin:
- Chicken broth: Chicken broth provides the thin liquid we need to create pressure in the pressure cooker, and also adds more flavor than water. Be sure to use low sodium chicken broth or you may find your sauce is too salty!
- Balsamic vinegar: Balsamic vinegar gives our sauce depth and some brightness from the acidic flavor — paired with the honey, it gives us the perfect sweet and tangy blend.
- Pork tenderloin: it is easy to confuse pork tenderloin with pork loin. A pork tenderloin is long and skinny and usually weighs about 1 pound. A pork loin is very large, and will not cook in the same amount of time. Be sure that you have a pork tenderloin for this recipe.
- Seasonings: the seasonings are simple and pair well with a variety of flavors. Feel free to get creative here and use what you have on hand!
- Honey: honey adds a bit of sweetness and balances out the balsamic vinegar.
- Ketchup: ketchup adds sweet, savory, and tangy flavor and completes our sauce.
- Water + Corn Starch: a little water and corn starch slurry stirred into the sauce on saute thickens the sauce and makes it come together.
How to make Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin:
- Add the liquids to the Instant Pot and add the trivet. You can skip the trivet if you want to cook the pork in the liquid, but I find that it does wash away some of the seasonings.
- Prep the pork tenderloin by trimming the silver skin (here is a helpful video to show you how), cutting in half (to fit in the pot) and seasoning.
- Put the lid on and pressure cook on high for 3-7 minutes (depending on how done you like it!)
- Let the pressure release naturally (this means you do not touch the valve until the pin has drops) for at least 10 minutes before removing the lid.
- Remove the pork tenderloin to a cutting board and let rest while you make the glaze on saute.
Tips and tricks for cooking Pork Tenderloin in the Instant Pot:
- If you prefer, you can season and sear this pork tenderloin in a bit of oil on saute before adding the liquid for the sauce. Just be sure to deglaze and remove any brown bits from the bottom of the pot so that you don’t get a burn message.
- You can absolutely cook frozen pork tenderloin in the Instant Pot, but if the exterior of the tenderloin is completely frozen, the rub won’t adhere well, which is why I recommend letting thaw a few hours if possible (I give cook times for all below in the recipe).
- Pork tenderloin is one of those meats that you can eat medium or medium well, but it’s always best to check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer. You are looking for around 145-150 degrees F before resting, depending on your tastes.
- You can absolutely cook more than one tenderloin in your Instant Pot — stack them up and it shouldn’t take any longer unless they are frozen right together. Try to stagger them so they do not overlap completely (crisscrossed works great!).
Variations on this Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin:
- Leave the sauce out (you still need the water or broth to come to pressure), cook your pork tenderloin in the pressure cooker, and then toss with barbecue sauce for a summery spin.
- This pork tenderloin is naturally gluten free and dairy free, just be sure to double check all of your ingredients.
- Don’t have an Instant Pot?Check out my Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin with Honey Balsamic Glaze or this easy Roasted Pork Tenderloin recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 lb pork tenderloin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
To Make the Glaze:
- 2-3 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
Instructions
Place trivet in the Instant Pot and add chicken broth and balsamic vinegar. Add the trivet to the Instant Pot.
Trim silver skin from the side of the tenderloin. Cut in half crosswise (so that it fits).
In a small bowl, combine garlic powder, parsley, seasoning salt, onion powder and black pepper. Sprinkle over all sides of tenderloin and place on the trivet in the Instant Pot.
Place lid on Instant Pot and turn the valve to sealing. Select Manual, high pressure (the default), and set timer to 7 minutes for fresh pork (10 minutes for partially frozen, or 13 minutes for frozen) — for medium-well. If you like your tenderloin more on the rare side, 3-5 minutes is sufficient for fresh pork.
When the cook time is done, turn the Instant Pot off and let pressure release naturally for 8-10 minutes. Open the lid and remove the trivet with the pork on it and let rest for 5-10 minutes while you make the glaze. Do not drain the liquid.
To Make the Glaze:
Turn the Instant Pot to saute and add the honey and ketchup. Stir together the water and corn starch and whisk into the Instant Pot. Let simmer for 2-3 minutes until thick and bubbly. Taste and adjust seasoning or sweetness to taste.
Slice tenderloin and serve with glaze as desired.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 183cal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 404mg | Potassium: 523mg | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 20IU | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1.2mg
Meet Ashley
My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!
Read More
Reader Interactions
Comments
Angel says
I used a general idea of this recipe and adapted it. My run had an apply chutney mixed in with the spices, and the glaze was apple chutney and chilli ketchup.
The cook time was perfect. My loins were mostly frozen and they cooked perfectly.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Glad it worked out for you Angel!
Reply
Caro says
I have an 8 quart instant pot. I’ve made a note to always use 2 cups of liquid. Do I need to do that? Thanks.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Caro! I’ve only tested this in a 6qt Instant Pot so I can’t say for sure if you would need 2 cups of liquid. I’m sorry, I haven’t had anyone review saying they used a bigger one and needed more liquid.
Reply
Hannah says
I will be making this later today and I have a 2lb tenderloin. Should I just double the recipe? And how long for the time double?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Sorry to hear you had trouble with the recipe, Hannah. The method has worked well for myself (and others) so I wished they would of been a hit for you too.
Reply
Kristin Stahl says
I got a food burn alert with this recipe. I used a frozen pork loin. I had to add almost two more cups of liquid for it to come to pressure and cook. So I recommend if your cooking this meal with a frozen loin, add three cups of liquid which you will then need to triple your glaze recipe
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Sorry to hear you had trouble with the recipe, Kristin. The method has worked well for myself (and others) so I wished they would of been a hit for you too.
Reply
Gary says
I have tried to cook a tenderloin every way it is tuff every time the only way to cook this is beat thin and fry it to make a sandwich.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Gary! I’m sorry you had trouble with this recipe. If the tenderloin is coming out too tough for you, it’s because it has been overcooked for you. Are you checking the internal temperature and if so what is it reading? You are looking for around 145-150 degrees F before resting, depending on your tastes.
Reply
Stephanie says
Hi, I’m going to make this tomorrow. I have a 2 pound pork tenderloin that I will cut in half. So I will have two 1 pound pieces on the trivet. Should I adjust cook time or keep it at 7 mins? Thanks 🙂
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Stephanie! You could try that. Let me know how it turns out!
Reply
Paige says
I’ve only been using my Instant Pot for about a month, and this is the third pork tenderloin recipe I’ve tried. It’s by far my favorite, and I’m no longer seeking a new recipe. Delicious!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Paige! I’m glad to hear it!
Reply
Jennifer says
Could this recipe be made with baby/new potatoes (like the one you have with the gravy)? My husband isn’t a fan of gravy so this one sounds like something more to his liking. But as I am disabled, I need it to be as easy as possible. If I can include the potatoes in this recipe, should I do everything on the trivet? And the meat goes on the bottom and potatoes on top? And would anything else need to be changed? Thank you!
Reply
Jennifer says
Also, so I can get correct info, I’m using a larger (8qt) pressure cooker that isn’t an Instant Pot.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Jennifer! I think that would definitely work. I usually cook my baby potatoes for 3 minutes, but I think 7 would be fine. If you like your pork more pink, you could even meet in the middle and do 5 minutes.
Jamie L McTaggart says
I am new to instant pot cooking and always end up with tough meat. I tried this recipe using a frozen 1 pound pork loin. I started it with 13 minutes and it was too tough to shred.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Jamie! This recipe isn’t for shredded pork. If you want to shred a pork tenderloin, I would cook it a little longer. Pork tenderloin is one of those meats that really shouldn’t be overcooked, but if you are going to shred it you do cook it a little longer.
Reply
Kathi says
This was delicious. My pork tenderloin had a herb garlic seasoning which really added to the wonderful flavor. It was 1 1/2 pounds and 7 minutes was just perfect for our taste. This glaze was very tasty and balanced which my husband loved. It went perfectly with our lemon broccolini and mashed potatoes. The pressure came down right at the 8 minute cool-down. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Kathi!
Reply
Lin says
Sorry, I confused myself. The total of my meat was 11/2 pounds. Cut it into 2 pieces.
Reply
Lin says
Correction on the weight of meat I used. Total was just under 3 pounds. Cut in half. So I had 2 pieces, each 1 about 11/2 pounds each. Timing worked.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m glad the cook time worked out well 🙂
Reply
Lin says
Meat had no flavor. Did not care for flavor of glaze.
On the up side the timing was perfect for my 1 1/4 pound piece of meat. Meat was tender and not dry.
Reply
barbara says
Please explain the reason for using a trivet? Thanks. I am a new user.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
You really don’t have to if you don’t want to! The pork will cook just fine in the liquid.
Reply
Danielle says
I love this recipe and have made it at least six times, I will be making this today but I will be making it using 2 pork tenderloins at about 1.4 pounds each. I will cut them in half as always. Can I still use the same amount of liquid and only cook on high for 7 minutes? Your instructions do say you can put two in there and stack them but I wanted to be sure that 7 minutes for that much meat (2.8 pounds at 1.4 each) should still be OK for that timing. Thank you!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Danielle! I think it depends how well you like them cooked! Stacking them will likely slow the cooking process just slightly, but it depends how much they overlap. They are also a little larger than mine usually are, but I think 7-8 minutes should still be fine!
Reply
Chrystie says
Little late to the game 🙂 but if I didn’t want to make the glaze would I just at step 5? Also, if I did skip the glaze could I take the pork out, slice it, and lay it back in with just the broth mixture to soak some juices up? Thank you! Can’t wait to try this!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Chrystie! Yes you can definitely do that!
Reply
Katherine says
How long would you recommend cooking 1.7lbs?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I would probably start with 10 minutes, unless you like it more medium, then the 7 minutes should be fine!
Reply
Georgina says
Made this tonight and it was so delicious!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so glad to hear that!
Reply
Diana McDonough says
Havent tried yet but have a 4.4 pound pork tenderloin. What would cooking time be for that? Can’t seen to find how much time per pound.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Diana! It sounds like you probably have a pork loin and not a tenderloin, and you’ll need to add quite a bit of cook time tot the recipe. You’ll likely want to cut it into 1 lb chunks and cook it for 45-90 minutes.
Reply
Emily Mitchell says
I have a 1lb pork tenderloin that is fresh never frozen. I did 4 minutes (because I like it kind of medium rare)…raw…did 4 more minutes…raw…did 6 minutes and am hoping it turns out this time because the potatoes are getting cold. They were in the same instant pot and cooked in EXACTLY their allotted 4 minutes. Keeping my fingers crossed
Ashley Fehr says
That doesn’t seem quite right! I would think 4 minutes would be plenty for medium or medium-rare. I would make sure your pressure is on high and your valve is completely sealed.
Carole says
Every other recipe I looked at said 30 min/# if frozen. Got mine in right now and 1.5 # I put in for 45 min. so fingers crossed- that timing seemed CRAZY! you cook hard boiled eggs for 6…….. hmmm
Ashley Fehr says
Frozen meat doesn’t take significantly longer than fresh in the Instant Pot. And a fresh pork tenderloin cooks for anywhere from 0-10 minutes. A pork loin — yes, 45. A pork tenderloin? No.
Paris says
This was a huge hit in my house. My children, who always complain about what I cook, had finished their plates before dad and I could even sit down. We also brought some to my MIL to try and she bought me a pork tenderloin to make her one lol… it’s a new staple in this house hold!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
It makes me so happy to hear that! Thanks for coming back to let me know!
Reply
Jenn says
I bought already sliced pork tenderloin that’s already seasoned and just followed your directions on cook time and I used the broth with the balsamic vinegar and my pork loin was sooooo good it was falling apart just trying to take it out of the pot! When I get plain tenderloin I am going to try the glaze but thanks for sharing this recipe it’s helped me a lot ☺️
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Jenn!
« Older Comments