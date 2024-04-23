Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Herb Rub - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin has a garlic herb rub that gives it INCREDIBLE flavour! Simply cook it in the pressure cooker with some chicken broth or add an easy 4 ingredient honey balsamic glaze to make it extra special. An easy dinner recipe that is healthy, too! Cook from fresh or frozen.

I’m back to the basics this week with this Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin!

I love that pork tenderloin so easy to cook (always tender!) and a great lean source of protein. The garlic herb rub on this tenderloin gives it such incredible flavour, that the honey balsamic glaze is totally optional!

We love sauce on everything, so I wanted to add an easy glaze that’s made right in the Instant Pot on saute after you take the pork out to rest. It only takes a few minutes and 4 ingredients to whip up, and is a nice touch if you’re serving the pork with rice or mashed potatoes.

If you’re looking for more ways to cook pork tenderloin in the Instant Pot, check out my .

No Instant Pot? You’ll love this Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin, this Roasted Pork Tenderloin and this Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin Recipe!

Chicken broth : Chicken broth provides the thin liquid we need to create pressure in the pressure cooker, and also adds more flavor than water. Be sure to use low sodium chicken broth or you may find your sauce is too salty!

: Chicken broth provides the thin liquid we need to create pressure in the pressure cooker, and also adds more flavor than water. Be sure to use low sodium chicken broth or you may find your sauce is too salty! Balsamic vinegar : Balsamic vinegar gives our sauce depth and some brightness from the acidic flavor — paired with the honey, it gives us the perfect sweet and tangy blend.

: Balsamic vinegar gives our sauce depth and some brightness from the acidic flavor — paired with the honey, it gives us the perfect sweet and tangy blend. Pork tenderloin : it is easy to confuse pork tenderloin with pork loin. A pork tenderloin is long and skinny and usually weighs about 1 pound. A pork loin is very large, and will not cook in the same amount of time. Be sure that you have a pork tenderloin for this recipe.

: it is easy to confuse pork tenderloin with pork loin. A pork tenderloin is long and skinny and usually weighs about 1 pound. A pork loin is very large, and will not cook in the same amount of time. Be sure that you have a pork tenderloin for this recipe. Seasonings : the seasonings are simple and pair well with a variety of flavors. Feel free to get creative here and use what you have on hand!

: the seasonings are simple and pair well with a variety of flavors. Feel free to get creative here and use what you have on hand! Honey : honey adds a bit of sweetness and balances out the balsamic vinegar.

: honey adds a bit of sweetness and balances out the balsamic vinegar. Ketchup : ketchup adds sweet, savory, and tangy flavor and completes our sauce.

: ketchup adds sweet, savory, and tangy flavor and completes our sauce. Water + Corn Starch: a little water and corn starch slurry stirred into the sauce on saute thickens the sauce and makes it come together.

Add the liquids to the Instant Pot and add the trivet. You can skip the trivet if you want to cook the pork in the liquid, but I find that it does wash away some of the seasonings. Prep the pork tenderloin by trimming the silver skin (here is a helpful video to show you how), cutting in half (to fit in the pot) and seasoning. Put the lid on and pressure cook on high for 3-7 minutes (depending on how done you like it!) Let the pressure release naturally (this means you do not touch the valve until the pin has drops) for at least 10 minutes before removing the lid. Remove the pork tenderloin to a cutting board and let rest while you make the glaze on saute.

If you prefer, you can season and sear this pork tenderloin in a bit of oil on saute before adding the liquid for the sauce. Just be sure to deglaze and remove any brown bits from the bottom of the pot so that you don’t get a burn message.

in a bit of oil on saute before adding the liquid for the sauce. Just be sure to deglaze and remove any brown bits from the bottom of the pot so that you don’t get a burn message. You can absolutely cook frozen pork tenderloin in the Instant Pot , but if the exterior of the tenderloin is completely frozen, the rub won’t adhere well, which is why I recommend letting thaw a few hours if possible (I give cook times for all below in the recipe).

, but if the exterior of the tenderloin is completely frozen, the rub won’t adhere well, which is why I recommend letting thaw a few hours if possible (I give cook times for all below in the recipe). Pork tenderloin is one of those meats that you can eat medium or medium well, but it’s always best to check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer. You are looking for around 145-150 degrees F before resting, depending on your tastes.

with a meat thermometer. You are looking for around 145-150 degrees F before resting, depending on your tastes. You can absolutely cook more than one tenderloin in your Instant Pot — stack them up and it shouldn’t take any longer unless they are frozen right together. Try to stagger them so they do not overlap completely (crisscrossed works great!).

Leave the sauce out (you still need the water or broth to come to pressure), cook your pork tenderloin in the pressure cooker, and then toss with barbecue sauce for a summery spin.

This pork tenderloin is naturally gluten free and dairy free, just be sure to double check all of your ingredients.

Don’t have an Instant Pot?Check out my Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin with Honey Balsamic Glaze or this easy Roasted Pork Tenderloin recipe !

Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Herb Rub written by Ashley Fehr 4.52 from 78 votes This Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin has a garlic herb rub that gives it INCREDIBLE flavour! Simply cook it in the pressure cooker with some chicken broth or add an easy 4 ingredient honey balsamic glaze to make it extra special. An easy dinner recipe that is healthy, too! Cook from fresh or frozen. Save Review Print Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 7 minutes mins Total Time 17 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Main Course Servings 4 servings Calories 183cal Ingredients ▢ 1 cup low sodium chicken broth

▢ 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

▢ 1 lb pork tenderloin

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon dried parsley

▢ 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper To Make the Glaze: ▢ 2-3 tablespoons honey

▢ 1 tablespoon ketchup

▢ 1 tablespoon water

▢ 1 tablespoon corn starch US Customary – Metric Instructions Place trivet in the Instant Pot and add chicken broth and balsamic vinegar. Add the trivet to the Instant Pot.

Trim silver skin from the side of the tenderloin. Cut in half crosswise (so that it fits).

In a small bowl, combine garlic powder, parsley, seasoning salt, onion powder and black pepper. Sprinkle over all sides of tenderloin and place on the trivet in the Instant Pot.

Place lid on Instant Pot and turn the valve to sealing. Select Manual, high pressure (the default), and set timer to 7 minutes for fresh pork (10 minutes for partially frozen, or 13 minutes for frozen) — for medium-well. If you like your tenderloin more on the rare side, 3-5 minutes is sufficient for fresh pork.

When the cook time is done, turn the Instant Pot off and let pressure release naturally for 8-10 minutes. Open the lid and remove the trivet with the pork on it and let rest for 5-10 minutes while you make the glaze. Do not drain the liquid. To Make the Glaze: Turn the Instant Pot to saute and add the honey and ketchup. Stir together the water and corn starch and whisk into the Instant Pot. Let simmer for 2-3 minutes until thick and bubbly. Taste and adjust seasoning or sweetness to taste.

Slice tenderloin and serve with glaze as desired. Nutrition Information Calories: 183cal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 404mg | Potassium: 523mg | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 20IU | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1.2mg Keywords instant pot pork tenderloin, pork tenderloin instant pot See Also Instant Pot Infused Water {4 Flavours} - Recipes From A PantryInstant Pot Turkey Breast Roast Recipe - Extremely Moist & DeliciousAir Fryer Pizza Recipe - BEST EVER! (dairy-free/vegan option)Air Fryer Pizza Egg Rolls - Recipe Diaries Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now