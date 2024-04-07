Oven-Roasted Fresh Tomato Sauce Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

Oven-Roasted Fresh Tomato Sauce is a perfect and delicious idea to use those last of the season fresh vine-ripened tomatoes.

This is not really a recipe, but more of a technique that I use for making this wonderful Oven-Roasted Fresh Tomato Sauce. This is a very simple cooking technique that is subject to endless variation to your taste. Sometimes the most basis recipes produces the best results! This is my favorite way to use up summer tomatoes!

Just place cut up tomatoes picked fresh from the garden in a roasting pan, and add in fresh herbs like basil and oregano with chunks of garlic. Then drizzle the tomatoes and herbs with extra virgin olive oil. Don’t forget to add some salt and pepper for seasoning too. Pop it in the oven to slow roast for an amazing sauce. Beats store-bought marinara sauce any day!

This outstanding sauce can be used to top your pasta dishes, pizza topping, lasagna, tomato soup, or whatever else you can think of. Be creative in making and using this tomato sauce.