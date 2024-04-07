Thai Red Curry Chicken with Rice Noodles {Trader Joe's Recipe} (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Who here loves Trader Joe’s? It’s my favorite place to grocery shop! I used several Trader Joe’s products to create this Thai Red Curry Chicken with Rice Noodles. It’s a simple, flavorful dish that won’t ruin your diet!



Typically, Andrew and I don’t do much grocery shopping together. But Trader Joe’s is a different story! It’s more of an experience than just a trip to the grocery store. We love to take our time exploring the aisles and finding new products to try.

I’ve been meaning to put together another Trader Joe’s Favorites post for awhile now. I’ve found so many great products lately! One of my favorite finds during my most recent trip were the Fresh Rice Noodles I used in this recipe.

If you’ve been here for awhile, you know that I’ve been working on cutting wheat out of my diet for awhile now. I’m always experimenting with alternatives like coconut flouror spaghetti squash.I was really excited to find these noodles!

We’ve been using the Trader Joe’s Thai Red Curry Sauce and Coconut Cream to make this curry for a long time. Typically we use rice or quinoa for a starch, but I spotted the Rice Noodles while we were in the store and decided to give them a try.

This was definitely my favorite version of this curry so far! The noodles were delicious and added to the creamy texture of the sauce.

I like to stock up on the ingredients for this recipe whenever I go to Trader Joe’s. They keep in the pantry for a long time so I always have a quick dinner I can throw together when I need it.

Ingredients 1 lb boneless skinless chicken, cubed

2 tablespoons oil, I used coconut oil, but olive oil or vegetable oil will work

1 11 oz bottle Trader Joe's Thai Red Curry Sauce

1 14 oz can Trader Joe's Coconut Cream

Heat the oil in a large skillet on high heat. Brown the chicken for 2 minutes on each side. Lower the heat to medium high and add the curry sauce and coconut cream. Let cook for 5 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, cook the rice noodles according to the directions on the package. When the chicken is fully cooked, lower the heat to a simmer. Add the rice noodles. Let simmer for about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

What are some of your favorite Trader Joe’s products?