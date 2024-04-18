Air Fryer Roasted Garlic Cloves Recipe (2024)

Using the air fryer to roast garlic cloves is one of my favorite ways to use this convenient appliance and to cook one of my favorite foods. With just 2 ingredients and about 20 minutes of cooking time, air fryer roasted garlic is ready to use in all of your best recipes - taking much less time than oven traditional oven roasting! I use the same method of making roasted garlic in my air fryer as I do when making sweet roasted tomatoes.

While roasted garlic compliments many dishes, I also love eating it right out of it's shell for a healthy and delicious snack. If you love garlic, this is hard to resist as the lovely aroma fills your kitchen.

Roasted garlic cloves are very freezer-friendly, so I find that they are best air fried in large batches and frozen in portions for easy in recipes whenever you'd like. You can make as many heads of garlic as can fit in your air fryer without changing cooking time or temperature.