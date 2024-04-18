Homemade Potato Gnocchi Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Learn how to make gnocchi with this easy recipe! This homemade gnocchi is made with just 4-ingredients!It’s so pillow-y and delicious, you won’t go back to store-bought. Toss it with Sunday gravy, pesto, slow cooker bolognese, or browned butter & sage.

Lately I’ve been playing around with lots of new recipes. In particular, recipes that require minimal ingredients. Recipes that can be made from pantry staples. And recipes that freeze easily.

This homemade gnocchi pasta is just that.

Plus, there’s the added benefit that making gnocchi is basically like playing with play doh. Which means it’s a great recipe for making with the kiddos. But even if you don’t have kids, it’s fun for adults too!

I’m thinking a big gnocchi pasta making party is definitely in order. Grab some wine, grab your friends, and get rolling.

What is Gnocchi?

Gnocchi is an Italian homemade pasta shaped like a dumpling. The standard recipe combines potato, egg, and flour. However, there are other gnocchi recipes that incorporate ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, spinach or fresh herbs. You can even make sweet potato gnocchi .

Gnocchi may seem like a difficult recipe, but I’m here to hopefully show you that it’s really NOT!

This gnocchi recipe is basically foolproof and it requires just 4 simple ingredients and no fancy equipment! It turns out tender and delicious every time.

Ingredients Needed

Potatoes

Flour

Salt

Egg

Which Potato to Use?

I’ve found that russet potatoes work best for gnocchi because they cook up with less moisture. However, yukon gold potatoes will also work. You can even make sweet potato gnocchi .

No Fancy Equipment Needed!

You don’t need any fancy equipment to make this gnocchi. That’s why I consider it the best gnocchi recipe.

Many recipes for gnocchi call for a potato ricer. I don’t have one. And you don’t need one for this recipe.

The first time I made this gnocchi, I simply used a potato masher, and the gnocchi were delicious. The second time, I used a method where you grate the potatoes using the small holes of a cheese grater. These gnocchi were delicious as well, and perhaps a bit lighter and less dense. It’s now my preferred method for making gnocchi.

Also, many recipes have an additional step of adding ridges to gnocchi, using a rolling board or the tines of a fork. My recipe skips this step.

It’s said that the ridges help sauces adhere to the gnocchi, but I’ve found that sauce coats the gnocchi really well without this additional step.

My best tip for making the lightest, most pillow-y gnocchi is to be sure to not overwork your dough. Combine the ingredients until they just come together. It should only take a couple minutes to knead the dough into a mass.

Then, divide the dough into 8 pieces. Roll each piece into a 24″-long rope about ½” thick, and cut into ½” pieces. I then like to sprinkle them with flour, and roll them around a bit to get them nicely coated, and arrange them on a baking sheet lined with wax paper or parchment paper.

At this point, you can either cook the gnocchi right away, store them in the refrigerator for up to two days, or freeze them.

Recipe FAQs

Can Gnocchi be Made in Advance? See Also Vegetarian moussaka recipe | Jamie Oliver aubergine recipes Gnocchi can be made up to two days in advance, stored in the refrigerator, and covered so that they don’t absorb any odors from the fridge. Can You Freeze Gnocchi? Gnocchi can be frozen for up to three months. To freeze fresh gnocchi without them sticking together, place them in the freezer spread out on baking sheets. Once they are frozen, transfer to a freezer bag. You can cook the gnocchi right from frozen in boiling water. Do I Have to Boil Gnocchi Before Frying? It’s not necessary to boil the gnocchi before pan frying. However, by boiling them first, you will guarantee that they are fully cooked throughout. Why Are My Gnocchi Mushy? If your gnocchi are mushy, they were probably boiled for too long. To ensure that you don’t overcook them, remove the gnocchi with a slotted spoon as they float to the top of the pot. Once they float, they are fully cooked. Is Gnocchi Healthier Than Pasta? Nutritionally speaking, gnocchi and pasta very similar. While gnocchi is made with potatoes, and pasta is made with wheat, they are both high in carbohydrates, and low in protein.

How to Cook Gnocchi

Boiled Gnocchi

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add gnocchi and cook until they begin to float (meaning they are done). It should take about 90 seconds. Scoop them out with a slotted spoon.

Toss with one of the amazing sauces below!

Pan-Seared Gnocchi

Boil the gnocchi following the steps above.

Melt 1 Tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Arrange the gnocchi in the skillet in a single layer (work in batches if needed).

Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the gnocchi are lightly browned and crispy.

Toss with one of the gnocchi sauces below!

How to Serve Gnocchi

Tossed with pesto . I like this Arugula Pesto (quick + easy) and this yummy, creamy Broccoli Pesto .

. I like this (quick + easy) and this yummy, creamy . With tomato sauce . I’m obsessed with my Nana’s Meat Sauce recipe and this Butter Roasted Tomato Sauce . Or give this easy 30 minute marinara sauce recipe a try.

. I’m obsessed with my and this . Or give this a try. With bolognese sauce . Try my slow cooker bolognese sauce or white bolognese sauce .

. Try my or . With a creamy sauce like this .

like this . With a bit of butter, parmesan and fresh chopped parsley.

With browned butter and fresh sage.

MORE —> 15+ EASY Sauces for Gnocchi .

What Do You Eat Gnocchi With?

Arugula Salad



Kale Caesar Salad

Cherry Tomato Salad with Roasted Lemons

Fennel and Chickpea Salad



MORE —> 35+ amazing sides for gnocchi !

More Pasta Recipes

Cheesy Brussel Sprout Pasta with Grainy Mustard

Pasta Alla Vodka

Roasted Fennel Pasta with Ricotta



Easy Lemon Pasta



30-Minute BLT Pasta

Did you Make This Easy Gnocchi Recipe?

If you loved this gnocchi recipe I would appreciate it so much if you would give it a star review! Also, be sure to snap a picture of your finished dish and share it with me onInstagramusing the hashtag #platingsandpairings and tagging me @platingsandpairings.

For more greatPlatings and Pairings recipes, be sure to follow me onInstagram,TikTok,PinterestandFacebook.

Can’t get enough gnocchi? Be sure to try my Gnocchi with Blue Cheese and Frizzled Prosciutto, and Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Browned Butter.

Easy Gnocchi Recipe Potato Gnocchi is fun & easy to make at home! This homemade gnocchi is made with just 4-ingredients!It's so pillow-y and delicious, you won't go back to store-bought gnocchi. Toss it with Sunday gravy, pesto, or browned butter & sage. 5 from 16 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes minutes Total Time: 22 minutes minutes Servings: 6 people Created by Platings and Pairings Ingredients 2½ pounds russet potatoes (about 4 large or 8 small)

1¼ cups all-purpose flour (plus more for dusting)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 egg (whisked) Instructions Fill a large pot with cold water. If using large potatoes, cut them in half. Place in pot and salt the water. Bring to a boil and cook 20-30 minutes, until they can easily be pierced with a paring knife.

Remove from water and let cool slightly on towels to absorb excess moisture. Once cool enough to handle, use a paring knife to peel the potatoes.

Grate potatoes finely using a box grater or potato masher. Or use a potato ricer.

Spread the potatoes out and let cool enough so that the egg won't cook when it is incorporated into the potatoes.

Sprinkle flour and salt over potatoes and, using your hands, make a well in the center. Pour egg into the well combine ingredients using your hands.

Lightly flour your surface and knead the dough, dusting with more flour as needed. Work the dough until it's just smooth, being careful not to overwork it, about 2 minutes.

Divide dough into 8 pieces.

Roll each piece into a 24"-long rope about ½" thick. Cut into ½" pieces, dust with flour, and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or wax paper. How to Cook Gnocchi: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add gnocchi and cook until they begin to float (meaning they are done). It should take about 90 seconds. Scoop them out with a slotted spoon.

Toss with your favorite sauce. Notes Uncooked gnocchi can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two days. To freeze, place baking sheet of gnocchi in freezer until frozen (about 1 hour). Once frozen, transfer to a freezer bag and store for up to three months. Did you make this recipe?Mention @platingsandpairings or tag #platingsandpairings! Nutrition Calories: 255kcal | Carbohydrates: 54g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 796mg | Potassium: 826mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 40IU | Vitamin C: 11mg | Calcium: 33mg | Iron: 3mg

Watch the web story here.