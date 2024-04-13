Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese – the most popular classic pasta dish, and even in the vegan version this recipe is easy & quick to make and always delicious. So it’s time to share this recipe on my blog.

My favorite vegan spaghetti bolognese

Since my childhood spaghetti bolognese has always been one of my favorite dishes ever. Whenever my mother or grandmother asked me what dish I wanted to eat, it was almost always spaghetti. Either with the classic bolognese sauce or with a creamy carbonara. But even with a simple ‘tomato sauce‘, I was always very satisfied.

Vegan and delicious!

From time to time, I’ve “veganized” almost every pasta dish, because I think they taste great even without meat and dairy products. Instead of the carbonara sauce made of conventional cream, I now prefer serving my vegan ‘Mac and Cheese‘, which is mainly made from potatoes or I serve a creamy vegan ‘mushroom sauce‘ which is made from white beans. But also my beloved ‘avocado pasta‘ is on my menu at least once a week.

It‘s hard to believe that I couldn‘t do anything with avocados some time ago. With this example you can really see how preferences or tastes can change over the time. So my tip to you: “Tasting is about studying!” So at least I wouldn‘t say that I definitely and never will like a food or dish.

Ingredients for vegan spaghetti bolognese

Back to the dish: fruity sun-ripened tomatoes are definitely part of an aromatic and tasty bolognese. For the sauce I prefer to mix tomato passata and sliced tomatoes from the glass in organic quality, but you can also prepare the sauce completely from fresh tomatoes (depending on the season). Onions, garlic, (optional soup vegetables), good olive oil and Italian spices provide the perfect flavour. Many people often think that sugar is bad, but in my opinion, the sweet taste is just necessary for a perfect sauce. And if you use a good organic raw cane sugar, then you don‘t need to have a guilty conscience. Especially since the required amount isn‘t much as I see a lot of truth in the quote “Balance is key”! Otherwise, you can of course just leave out the sugar.

With or without tofu / soy – both options are possible!

As a ‘meat alternative’, I usually use normal natural tofu or soy granules / soybean shred. If you don‘t like or tolerate tofu or soy, you can also use lupine granules, seitan, green spelt grain or any other vegetable products. Meanwhile, there are already many vegan alternatives available in the supermarkets and I have already tried different variants. Just be creative and try out what you like the most!

Recipe Video

The Best Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese Author: Bianca Zapatka Spaghetti Bolognese is the most popular classic pasta dish, and even in the vegan version ​this recipe is easy & quick to make and always delicious! This vegan pasta recipe is truly the best so please give it a try! 4.96 von 23 Bewertungen Print Pin Review Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Basics, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course Cuisine Italian Servings 2 serves See Also Creamy pork and potato lasagne recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine Ingredients For the Bolognese sauce: 7 oz ( 200 g ) firm tofu *see notes

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

3.5 oz ( 100 g ) carrots optional

3.5 oz ( 100 g ) celery optional

2 tbsp olive oil

7 oz ( 200 g ) tomato passata *see notes

7 oz ( 200 g ) chopped tomatoes *see notes

¾ cup vegetable broth or to desired consistency

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp Italian seasonings

1 tsp raw cane sugar to taste

salt, pepper further ingredients: 8.8 oz ( 250 g ) spaghetti or gluten-free pasta

nutritional yeast

fresh basil Instructions *Note: Check out the recipe video above! 🙂 Peel onion, garlic, carrots and celery and cut into thin cubes.

Squeeze the tofu (this works best when using kitchen paper), then crumble into very small pieces.

Heat the olive oil in a non-stick pan or skillet and cook the tofu until crisp and golden brown.

Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until the onions are translucent.

Then add the garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds.

Now add the vegetable broth, tomato paste and tomatoes and stir to combine.

Season the sauce with salt, pepper, Italian herbs and sugar to taste and simmer for 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the sauce is well-thickened. (Add more vegetable broth, if needed).

In the meantime, cook the spaghetti in salted water until 'al dente'. Then drain.

Serve the spaghetti with the vegan bolognese sauce and garnish as desired with nutritional yeast flakes and fresh basil.

Enjoy! Notes Instead of tofu you can also use soy granules / soybean shreds, lupine granules, seitan, green spelt, or any other 'minced meat alternative'.

Optionally, you can make the sauce completely from about 1 kg of fresh tomatoes. Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka! See Also Vegetarian moussaka recipe | Jamie Oliver aubergine recipesGordon Ramsay Gnocchi Recipe - TheFoodXPPumpkin Gnocchi Recipe | Vegan, HomemadeGerman Spaetzle Recipe (Vegan, Gluten-Free) - Elavegan

