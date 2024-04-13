Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (2024)

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese – the most popular classic pasta dish, and even in the vegan version this recipe is easy & quick to make and always delicious. So it’s time to share this recipe on my blog.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (2)

My favorite vegan spaghetti bolognese

Since my childhood spaghetti bolognese has always been one of my favorite dishes ever. Whenever my mother or grandmother asked me what dish I wanted to eat, it was almost always spaghetti. Either with the classic bolognese sauce or with a creamy carbonara. But even with a simple ‘tomato sauce‘, I was always very satisfied.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (3)

Vegan and delicious!

From time to time, I’ve “veganized” almost every pasta dish, because I think they taste great even without meat and dairy products. Instead of the carbonara sauce made of conventional cream, I now prefer serving my vegan ‘Mac and Cheese‘, which is mainly made from potatoes or I serve a creamy vegan ‘mushroom sauce‘ which is made from white beans. But also my beloved ‘avocado pasta‘ is on my menu at least once a week.
It‘s hard to believe that I couldn‘t do anything with avocados some time ago. With this example you can really see how preferences or tastes can change over the time. So my tip to you: “Tasting is about studying!” So at least I wouldn‘t say that I definitely and never will like a food or dish.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (4)

Ingredients for vegan spaghetti bolognese

Back to the dish: fruity sun-ripened tomatoes are definitely part of an aromatic and tasty bolognese. For the sauce I prefer to mix tomato passata and sliced tomatoes from the glass in organic quality, but you can also prepare the sauce completely from fresh tomatoes (depending on the season). Onions, garlic, (optional soup vegetables), good olive oil and Italian spices provide the perfect flavour. Many people often think that sugar is bad, but in my opinion, the sweet taste is just necessary for a perfect sauce. And if you use a good organic raw cane sugar, then you don‘t need to have a guilty conscience. Especially since the required amount isn‘t much as I see a lot of truth in the quote “Balance is key”! Otherwise, you can of course just leave out the sugar.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (5)

With or without tofu / soy – both options are possible!

As a ‘meat alternative’, I usually use normal natural tofu or soy granules / soybean shred. If you don‘t like or tolerate tofu or soy, you can also use lupine granules, seitan, green spelt grain or any other vegetable products. Meanwhile, there are already many vegan alternatives available in the supermarkets and I have already tried different variants. Just be creative and try out what you like the most!

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (6)

Recipe Video

If you try this easy vegan bolognese recipe, feel free to leave me a comment and a star rating! And if you take a photo of your pasta dish and share it on Instagram or Facebook, please tag me @biancazapatka and use the hashtag #biancazapatka because I would love to see your result! Bon appetit! 🙂

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (7)

The Best Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese

Author: Bianca Zapatka

Spaghetti Bolognese is the most popular classic pasta dish, and even in the vegan version ​this recipe is easy & quick to make and always delicious! This vegan pasta recipe is truly the best so please give it a try!

4.96 von 23 Bewertungen

Print Pin Review

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Course Basics, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course

Cuisine Italian

Servings 2 serves

Ingredients

For the Bolognese sauce:

  • 7 oz (200 g) firm tofu *see notes
  • 1 onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 3.5 oz (100 g) carrots optional
  • 3.5 oz (100 g) celery optional
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 7 oz (200 g) tomato passata *see notes
  • 7 oz (200 g) chopped tomatoes *see notes
  • ¾ cup vegetable broth or to desired consistency
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp Italian seasonings
  • 1 tsp raw cane sugar to taste
  • salt, pepper

further ingredients:

Instructions

*Note: Check out the recipe video above! 🙂

  • Peel onion, garlic, carrots and celery and cut into thin cubes.

  • Squeeze the tofu (this works best when using kitchen paper), then crumble into very small pieces.

  • Heat the olive oil in a non-stick pan or skillet and cook the tofu until crisp and golden brown.

  • Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until the onions are translucent.

  • Then add the garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds.

  • Now add the vegetable broth, tomato paste and tomatoes and stir to combine.

  • Season the sauce with salt, pepper, Italian herbs and sugar to taste and simmer for 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the sauce is well-thickened. (Add more vegetable broth, if needed).

  • In the meantime, cook the spaghetti in salted water until 'al dente'. Then drain.

  • Serve the spaghetti with the vegan bolognese sauce and garnish as desired with nutritional yeast flakes and fresh basil.

  • Enjoy!

Notes

  • Instead of tofu you can also use soy granules / soybean shreds, lupine granules, seitan, green spelt, or any other 'minced meat alternative'.
  • Optionally, you can make the sauce completely from about 1 kg of fresh tomatoes.

Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate.

Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese (easy recipe) (8)

