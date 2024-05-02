AirPods (2nd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)

AirPods (2ndgeneration)
Sensors
- Dual beamforming microphones
- Dual optical sensors
- Motion-detecting accelerometer
- Speech-detecting accelerometer
Chip
H1 headphone chip
Controls
- Double-tap to play, skip forward, or answer a phone call
- Say “HeySiri” to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions
Size and Weight (Each)1
- Height:
1.59 inches
(40.5 mm)
- Width: 0.65inch (16.5mm)
- Depth: 0.71inch (18.0mm)
- Weight: 0.14ounce (4grams)
- Height:
2.11inches
(53.5mm)
- Width: 1.74inches (44.3mm)
- Depth: 0.84inch (21.3mm)
- Weight: 1.35ounces (38.2grams)
Charging Case
- Works with the Lightning connector
Battery
AirPods
- Up to 5 hours of listening time with a singlecharge2
- Up to 3 hours of talk time with a singlecharge3
AirPods with Lightning Charging Case
- More than 24 hours of listening time4
- Up to 18 hours of talk time5
15 minutes in the case provides up to 3 hours listening time6 or up to 2 hours talktime7
Connectivity
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
In the Box
- AirPods
- Lightning Charging Case
- Lightning to USB-A Cable
- Documentation
Accessibility
Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods. Features include:
- Live Listen audio8
- Headphone levels
- Headphone Accommodations
System Requirements9
- iPhoneand iPodtouch models with the latest version ofiOS
- iPad models with the latest version ofiPadOS
- AppleWatch models with the latest version ofwatchOS
- Mac models with the latest version ofmacOS
- AppleTV models with the latest version oftvOS
Compatibility10
iPhoneModels
- iPhone15
- iPhone15Plus
- iPhone15Pro
- iPhone15ProMax
- iPhone14
- iPhone14Plus
- iPhone14Pro
- iPhone14ProMax
- iPhone13mini
- iPhone13
- iPhone13Pro
- iPhone13ProMax
- iPhone12 mini
- iPhone12
- iPhone12Pro
- iPhone12ProMax
- iPhone11
- iPhone11Pro
- iPhone11ProMax
- iPhoneXS
- iPhoneXSMax
- iPhoneXR
- iPhoneX
- iPhone8
- iPhone8 Plus
- iPhone711
- iPhone7 Plus11
- iPhoneSE (3rdgeneration)
- iPhoneSE (2ndgeneration)
- iPhoneSE (1stgeneration)11
- iPhone6s11
- iPhone6s Plus11
- iPhone611
- iPhone6Plus11
- iPhone5s11
iPod Models
- iPodtouch (7thgeneration)
- iPodtouch (6thgeneration)11
Mac Models11
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)
- MacBookAir (11-inch, Mid 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBookAir (13-inch, Mid 2012–2017)
- MacBookAir (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2020)
- MacBookAir 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBookAir 13-inch (M2,2022)
- MacBookAir 15-inch (M2, 2023)
- MacBookPro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBookPro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012–Mid 2015)
- MacBookPro (13-inch, Mid 2012–2020)
- MacBookPro (15-inch, Mid 2012–2019)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, two ports)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, four ports)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBookPro13-inch (M2,2022)
- MacBookPro 14-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBookPro 14-inch (M2Pro or M2Max, 2023)
- MacBookPro 16-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBookPro 16-inch (M2Pro or M2Max, 2023)
- MacBookPro (16-inch, 2019)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012–2017)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2012–Late 2013)
- iMac (Retina4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015–2019)
- iMac (Retina5K, 27-inch, Late 2014–2020)
- iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
- iMacPro (2017)
- Macmini (Late 2012–Late 2018)
- Macmini (M1, 2020)
- Macmini (M2 or M2 Pro, 2023)
- MacStudio (M1 Max or M1 Ultra, 2022)
- MacStudio (M2Max or M2Ultra, 2023)
- MacPro (Late 2013–2019)
- MacPro (M2Ultra, 2023)
iPad Models
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (6thgeneration)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (5thgeneration)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (4thgeneration)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (3rdgeneration)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (2ndgeneration)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (1stgeneration)11
- iPadPro 11-inch (4thgeneration)
- iPadPro 11-inch (3rdgeneration)
- iPadPro 11-inch (2ndgeneration)
- iPadPro 11-inch (1stgeneration)
- iPadPro 10.5-inch
- iPadPro 9.7-inch11
- iPad (10thgeneration)
- iPad (9thgeneration)
- iPad (8thgeneration)
- iPad (7thgeneration)
- iPad (6thgeneration)
- iPad (5thgeneration)
- iPadAir (5thgeneration)
- iPadAir (4thgeneration)
- iPadAir (3rdgeneration)
- iPadAir 211
- iPadAir (1stgeneration)11
- iPadmini(6thgeneration)
- iPadmini(5thgeneration)
- iPadmini411
- iPadmini311
- iPadmini211
AppleWatch Models11
- AppleWatch Ultra 2
- AppleWatchUltra
- AppleWatchSeries9
- AppleWatchSeries8
- AppleWatchSeries7
- AppleWatchSeries6
- AppleWatch SE (2nd generation)
- AppleWatch SE (1st generation)
- AppleWatchSeries5
- AppleWatchSeries4
- AppleWatchSeries3
- AppleWatchSeries2
- AppleWatchSeries1
AppleTV Models11
- AppleTV4K
- AppleTVHD
AirPods and the Environment
Apple takes a complete product life cycle approach to determining our environmental impact. Learnmore
AirPods are designed with the following features to reduce environmental impact:
- Brominated flame retardant–free
- PVC-free
- Beryllium-free
- Mercury-free
Which AirPods are
right for you?
AirPods2nd generation
- Buy
- Learn more
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
—
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
— Spatial audio unavailable
—
Spatial audio unavailable
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
—
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Lightning Charging Case
Lightning Charging Case
AirPods3rd generation
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
—
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊
Sweat and
Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
Adaptive Audio ◊
Adaptive Audio ◊
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode
Active Noise
Conversation Awareness ◊
Conversation Awareness ◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ
Dust, sweat, and
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
AirPodsMax
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode
Active Noise
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
—
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Smart Case
Smart Case
Compare all AirPods models
Apple Footer
Fast, free delivery
Or pick up available items at an Apple Store.
Learn more
Pay monthly at 0% APR
You can pay over time when you choose to check out with AppleCard Monthly Installments.†
Learn more
Get help buying
Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.
Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.
Contact us
Make them yours
Engrave your AirPods with your initials or favorite emoji — free. Only at Apple.
Learn more
- Size and weight vary by configuration and manufacturing process.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunesStore (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunesStore (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. The drained AirPods were charged to 100 percent, then audio playback was resumed until the first AirPod stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. The drained AirPods were charged to 100 percent, then the cellular phone call was restarted until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunesStore (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2ndgeneration), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhoneXs Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then a cellular phone call was started until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Requires the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.
- AirPods can be used as Bluetooth headphones with Apple devices using earlier software and with non-Apple devices, but functionality is limited.
- Some features require iOS13 or iPadOS13 or later, which are not compatible with iPhone6Plus, iPhone6, iPhone5s, iPodtouch (6thgeneration), iPadAir (1stgeneration), iPadmini3, and iPadmini2.
- Audio Sharing not supported.
- †AppleCard Monthly Installments (ACMI) is a 0% APR payment option that is only available if you select it at checkout in the U.S. for eligible products purchased at AppleStore locations, apple.com, the AppleStore app, or by calling 1‑800‑MY‑APPLE, and is subject to credit approval and credit limit. See support.apple.com/kb/HT211204 for more information about eligible products. APR ranges may vary based on when you accepted an AppleCard. Cardholders who accept an AppleCard on and/or after February 1, 2024: Variable APRs for AppleCard, other than ACMI, range from 19.24% to 29.49% based on creditworthiness. Rates as of February 1, 2024. Existing cardholders: See your Customer Agreement for applicable rates and fee. If you buy an ACMI eligible product by choosing to pay in full with AppleCard (instead of using ACMI), that purchase is subject to the AppleCard variable APR, not 0% APR. Taxes and shipping on ACMI purchases are subject to the variable APR, not 0% APR. When you buy an iPhone with ACMI, you’ll need to select AT&T, T‑Mobile, or Verizon as your carrier when you check out. An iPhone purchased with ACMI is always unlocked, so you can switch carriers at any time. ACMI is not available for purchases made online at the following special stores: Apple Employee Purchase Plan; participating corporate Employee Purchase Programs; Apple at Work for small businesses; Government, and Veterans and Military Purchase Programs, or on refurbished devices. The last month’s payment for each product will be the product’s purchase price, less all other payments at the monthly payment amount. ACMI financing is subject to change at any time for any reason, including but not limited to, installment term lengths and eligible products. See support.apple.com/kb/HT211204 for information about upcoming changes to ACMI financing. See the AppleCard Customer Agreement for more information about ACMIfinancing.
- ◊ Works with AirPodsPro (2ndgeneration) with the latest firmware when paired with a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software.
- ◊◊ Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in DolbyAtmos. iPhone with TrueDepthcamera required to create a personal profile for SpatialAudio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, andtvOS.
- ◊◊◊ AirPods(3rdgeneration) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanentconditions.
- Δ AirPodsPro (2ndgeneration) are dust resistant and sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IP54 rated. Dust, sweat, and water resistance are not permanentconditions.
- ΔΔ MagSafe charging requires a compatible MagSafe charger. Wireless charging requires a Qi‑certified wireless charger. AirPods (3rdgeneration) charging case also works with the AppleWatch charger or Lightningconnector. AirPodsPro (2ndgeneration) charging case also works with the AppleWatch charger or USB‑C connector.
- ΔΔΔ Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many otherfactors.
- To access and use all the features of AppleCard, you must add AppleCard to Wallet on an iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Update to the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download andInstall.
- Available for qualifying applicants in the UnitedStates.
- AppleCard is issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake CityBranch.
- If you reside in the U.S. territories, please call GoldmanSachs at 877‑255‑5923 with questions about AppleCard.
More ways to shop: Find an Apple Store or other retailer near you. Or call 1-800-MY-APPLE.
United States
Copyright ©2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Sales and Refunds
- Legal
- Site Map