All You Need to Know About Apple Barn Pigeon Forge: Menu & Apple Barn Julep Recipe (2024)

Posted February 2, 2024

If you’ve been to Pigeon Forge, you’ve probably visited the Apple Barn! This popular spot is a must-visit place where visitors return year after year. If you’ve never been before, we’re here to help you learn more about it! We decided to share everything we know about The Apple Barn, including their menu and their extremely delicious Apple Barn Julep recipe! Keep reading to learn more about the Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge:

What to Expect When You Visit The Apple Barn near Pigeon Forge

The Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge is a great place to visit when you’re looking for a delicious Southern meal made with ingredients grown in the Pigeon Forge area. Officially named the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, this Apple Barn restaurant has been operating for more than 20 years, serving great food paired with beautiful, scenic views.

The Apple Barn restaurant is surrounded by a few other notable Apple Barn spots – Applewood Farmhouse Grill, The Cider Bar, The General Store, The Creamery and Candy Shop, the Christmas & Candle Shop, and The Winery. In each of the shops, you’ll find freshly-made snacks, ciders, and wine, all made from the apples grown right outside the Apple Barn restaurant. Come for the food, but stay for the fun!

Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant Menu

You may be wondering what kind of food you will find at the Apple Barn restaurant. This restaurant is a popular spot for all meals and has been voted the best country cooking in the area. You can find your favorite Southern dishes, each served with complimentary apple fritters, apple butter, and apple julep. Popular breakfast dishes include Pa’s Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes, Farmhouse Special Breakfasts with eggs, home fried potatoes, grits, and more, and the Country Boy Breakfast Skillet. Popular lunch and dinner items include the Original Farmhouse Sampler Trio with fried chicken, chicken pot pie, and chicken and dumplings, and Momma’s Country Meatloaf. Check out the full Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant menu to see what you can get for breakfast, lunch, and dinner:

Apple Barn Restaurant Menu

Keep in mind that some of the menu items for the Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge vary seasonally.

Also note, the restaurant is extremely busy during peak season and especially busy on holidays. Wait times are expected!

The Applewood Farmhouse Grill

Did you know that the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant isn’t the only restaurant at The Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge? Since it was so popular, the Apple Barn opened a second restaurant, the Applewood Farmhouse Grill. It serves many of the same favorites as the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, with a few lighter options as well. It also offers Family Cabin Packs that you can get to-go and enjoy from your Smoky Mountain cabin. These are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Apple Barn Restaurant Hours

The Apple Barn restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during peak season. Hours may vary throughout the year, so it’s best to check the restaurant’s website before visiting to verify it’s open.

Apple Barn Julep Recipe

When you first arrive at the Apple Barn Pigeon Forge, you’ll be greeted with delicious apple fritters and the classic Applewood Julep. The Julep is a favorite amongst visitors, but if you’re not able to make it to the Apple Barn, you can still enjoy the Apple Barn Julep at home! Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 quart apple juice

1 cup orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

¼ cup lemon juice

Recipe:

Mix all 4 ingredients and serve over ice.

Recipe serves 6.

Directions to The Apple Barn

More to Do at the Apple Barn in Sevierville

You’re probably wondering what else you can do at the Apple Barn. Not only will you find incredible food at the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, you’ll also find plenty of places to pick up souvenirs or try delicious snacks! The Apple Barn General Store has all kinds of cool items you’ll want to take home! There are recipe cards you can take home and try to make the same delicious food you just tried. Pick up some kitchen decor or a Smoky Mountain souvenir. You won’t want to miss out on the Cider tasting bar any time of the year. There’s also a bakery, ice cream shop, candy store, and winery at the Apple Barn!

The Apple Barn in Pigeon Forge is a great place to go when you want to try mouth-watering food. Want to see where else you should eat while you’re visiting the Smokies? Check out these other places to eat in the Smoky Mountains for some ideas!