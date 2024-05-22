Homemade Vegan Pasta Recipe (Eggless Pasta Dough) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Diesen Beitrag gibt es auch auf: Deutsch

This quick & easy Homemade Vegan Pasta Recipe (Eggless Pasta Dough) can be made without a noodle machine in a few simple steps (see recipe video or step-by-step photos below). There’s also an option for how to make green Spinach Pasta.

To me, there’s almost nothing better than enjoying a big bowl of fresh Homemade Vegan Pasta, preferably with healthy veggies. I mean, pasta always makes me happy, but actually, homemade pasta makes me even happier. It tastes so much better than store-bought. I can still remember when I was a child and I wanted to buy pasta, my grandma always asked me if I was joking. She never ever used to buy any kind of pasta because she always said that homemade was the best! I don’t know about you, but I find that she was absolutely right! And did you know how easy it is to make noodles at home? It‘s really easy with this Pasta Recipe!

Easy Eggless Pasta Dough

While there is also eggless pasta available in the supermarkets, most fresh Pasta dough recipes are typically made with eggs. In this homemade vegan pasta recipe, however, I use absolutely no eggs. All you need is flour, semolina flour, water, plus a pinch of salt. If you’re a gluten-free eater, you can find a gluten-free option mentioned in the recipe notes. Simply knead the ingredients until it forms a nice soft pasta dough. Then wrap in foil and let it chill for half an hour in the fridge.

How to make Vegan Pasta

Actually, the preparation of this eggless pasta dough is pretty similar to my Ravioli Recipe, however, making tagliatelle or fettuccine is so much easier than filling and folding Dumplings. I’m not saying that there’s no work involved, but most of the effort is just in the kneading of the dough and rolling it out. Once it’s done, all you have to do is roll it up loosely and then cut it into strips to your desired size. Lastly, unfurl the strips – And there you have it, noodles!

How to make Spinach Pasta

Usually, I keep the dough for my Ravioli or Pasta Pockets simple and fairly neutral in taste. Now I also want to show you how to add color and flavor as I did with my Pumpkin Ravioli Recipe. This time I was in the mood for Spinach Pasta, however, you can also add other veggies, such as beet, carrots or sweet potatoes. Actually, it’s prepared exactly the same way, except you just use a little less water and add some puréed spinach instead.

My favorite Pasta Sauces and Pestos

There are so many ways you can serve delicious Homemade Vegan Pasta. You can make a stir-fry with vegetables or serve it with pesto or your favorite sauce. Here are some of my favorite pasta recipes:



Avocado Pasta

Vegan Mac and Cheese

Vegan Bolognese

Lentil Bolognese

Pasta all Arrabbiata

Alfredo Sauce

Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Sweet Potato Pasta Sauce

Simple Tomato Sauce

Basil Garlic Pesto

Pesto Rosso

Get creative with this Eggless Pasta Dough

This Homemade Vegan Pasta Recipe is very versatile because you can make so many different things with it. You can add veggies to the dough, making them colorful, or form the dough into ravioli, pierogi, dumplings or any pasta shape you want. If you’re lucky enough to have a pasta machine, you can even make spaghetti for example. I also like to make penne, farfalle, and tortellini, but I will show you how to make it soon, in another recipe. So stay tuned!

If you’ve tried this recipe, I‘d appreciate a comment about how you enjoyed this pasta. I‘m always excited to read your feedback.

Homemade Pasta Recipe (vegan, easy) Author: Bianca Zapatka This quick and easy Homemade Pasta Recipe can be made without a noodle machine or eggs in a few simple steps. There’s also an option for how to make green Spinach Pasta. 4.95 von 138 Bewertungen Print Pin Review See Also Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Basics, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course, Side Dish, Soup Cuisine Italian Servings 4 Servings Ingredients Easy Homemade Pasta 1 ¼ cup ( 150 g ) all-purpose or spelt flour or gluten-free flour, if needed

1 cup ( 150 g ) semolina flour or sub more regular flour

½ tsp salt

¾ cup ( 150 ml ) water

2 tsp olive oil Spinach Pasta (Option) 3 oz ( 80 g ) spinach fresh or frozen Instructions * Note : Please watch the recipe video for visual instruction! Also, I highly recommend measuring the ingredients in grams rather than cups! Homemade Pasta dough Mix the flour, semolina and salt in a bowl. Create a well. Pour in water and olive oil, mix together until well combined.

Transfer to a working surface and knead to a smooth and soft dough, about 8-10 minutes. (Add more flour if the dough is too wet, add more water, if too dry).

Form to a ball, wrap in cling foil and let chill in the fridge for 1/2 hour. Cut Pasta (see step-by-step pictures in the text above) After the dough has refrigerated, cut into 2 equal portions.

Place 1 portion on a floured working surface and thinly roll it out using a rolling pin (or a pasta machine , if you have one).

Dust with more flour (to prevent sticking) and loosely roll it up. Use a very sharp knife and cut the roll into strips. Use your fingers to unfurl the noodles and lay them loosely into several bundles to create noodle nests.

Continue same process with the next dough portion.

To cook, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until tender, about 3-4 minutes.

Serve with your favorite pesto or sauce and enjoy! To make Spinach Pasta (optional) Cook fresh spinach until wilted, about 1-2 minutes (or defrost frozen spinach). Then squeeze and blend along with about 1/3 - 1/2 cup of water. Use this spinach mixture instead of only water in step 1 (make the dough) and continue with the recipe! Notes To make the pasta dough gluten-free, you can use a gluten-free flour blendinstead of flour and semolina. Also, I recommend adding an additional flax-egg (stir 1 tbsp ground flaxseeds + 3 tbsp water – allow to thicken for 2 minutes).

When making a pasta bake, such as lasagna, there’s no need to boil the fresh noodles. Just add them directly to your recipe.

To freeze fresh uncooked pasta, place the noodle nests on a floured baking sheet and freeze for 2 hours. Then, you can transfer to a freezer bag. To cook, put them straight into boiling water, no need to defrost. Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

IF YOU HAVE PINTEREST, YOU CAN FIND ME HERE AND PIN THE FOLLOWING PICTURE, IF YOU LIKE!



©Bianca Zapatka | All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use myimages without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please link back to this post for the recipe. More info here. Thank youfor supporting biancazapatka.com!