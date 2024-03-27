An Easy Sausage & Sage Stuffing Recipe From Roy (2024)

Home » Lifestyle » An Easy Sausage & Sage Stuffing Recipe From Roy
posted by Teri Turner on Nov 9, 2023
Thanksgiving stuffing recipes can inspire quite a level of passion! Perhaps because stuffing is a dish people wait for all year long, many people have a heartfelt loyalty toward their favorite stuffing recipe. Roy and I have discovered how to choose the best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe: we make both!
A Tale of Two Stuffings: Celebrating Thanksgiving Love
When we first met, he’d make his favorite stuffing, and I’d make mine (or, more accurately, my mom’s) because we’d rather have two kinds of stuffing than compromise and not have our favorite. He was fond of his, and I was fond of my mother’s saltine stuffing, because, let’s face it, Thanksgiving stuffing is really about love.
Grandma Pat’s Stuffing
My Mom’s Stuffing is another Patty Turner Thanksgiving special. Simple, delicious, and certainly high-calorie, this recipe is my idea of nirvana. She used saltines rather than bread.
When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of my mother, up early that morning making this recipe. Every bite brings me deliciously back in time.
Roy’s Chicago Tribune-Inspired Bacon & Sausage Stuffing
Roy’s stuffing is an amazing twist on a treasure he found in the Chicago Tribune 33 years ago, and he’s crazy about it.
Bacon, sausage, and a caramelized mirepoix make this stuffing so delicious! First, we dice the bacon, onions, and celery, and place it all into a large, deep skillet with the sausage. Here’s what we do next.
Teri’s Top Tips for Perfect Thanksgiving Stuffing
- Make turkey stock weeks before and freeze it.
- On the Monday before Thanksgiving, pull the bread.
- On Wednesday, sautee the sausage-bacon mixture.
- You’ll need more stock than you think you need!
- This can be halved for a smaller group.
- This can be made slightly ahead of dinner or meal time because it can be taken out and left on a counter for like an hour and still be warm while you’re making other dishes or getting ready.
Sausage and Sage Stuffing Recipe
- Author: Teri Turner
- Prep Time: 30 min
- Cook Time: 2 hour
- Total Time: 2 hr 30 minutes
- Yield: 12 servings
- Category: Holiday
- Method: Baked
- Cuisine: American
Description
This stuffing is a play on a Chicago Tribune recipe from 33 years ago. Bacon, sausage & a caramelized mirepoix make this stuffing so delicious.
Ingredients
- 4 loaves (1 pound each) sliced white bread
- 2 pounds sliced bacon
- 2 pounds bulk pork sausage with sage
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 4 ribs celery, diced
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 8 cups chicken or turkey stock (the original recipe calls for 3-4 cups, but I ended up using 8 total)
- 1/4 cup dried sage leaves
- 2 1/2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
- 1 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Tear the bread into ¾” – 1” pieces and let stand, uncovered, at room temperature, overnight to allow the bread to try out. (if you don’t have time the night before – you can bake the cubes in a 200°F oven, stirring often, until dry, about 45-60 minutes)
- Dice the bacon, onions and celery and place all of it into a large, deep skillet with sausage. Cook until thoroughly browned, 30-45 minutes. Drain the fat off occasionally as it cooks. When fully cooked, drain the remaining fat. Transfer drained mixture into a large bowl. Do not wash the skillet.
- Melt butter in the same skillet. Add 1 cup of stock and heat to a simmer, scraping up the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet. Cool slightly.
- Add the bread, sage, poultry seasoning, pepper and salt to the sausage and bacon mixture. Pour some of the stock mixture from the skillet and toss everything lightly. Gradually add the remaining stock until the desired texture is reached. (You may need to use more stock to get the right consistency. This stuffing is not crumbly, you won’t see a lot of individual pieces of bread when it’s fully mixed.)
- Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. The stuffing can be made ahead of time if you’d like. Just cover tightly and refrigerate overnight. Bake in a large baking pan at 350°F for about 60 minutes, but you can bake for longer if you like a crispier stuffing.
Notes
If you are cooking for a smaller group of 6-8 people, make half the recipe and reduce bake time to 45 minutes.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1 heaping scoop
- Calories: 208
- Sugar: 4.4 g
- Sodium: 463.9 mg
- Fat: 13.9 g
- Carbohydrates: 14.4 g
- Protein: 6.8 g
- Cholesterol: 31.3 mg
published on Nov 9, 2023
Mrs. E. — Reply
I love this recipe. Closest to what my family has made since I was a child. I skip the meat for health reasons plus up the celery, onions and secret ingredients are sage with just the right amount of broth. Save this recipe. Stuff your bird plus make a large pan for leftovers.
Luca — Reply
Wow! Your recipe is a taste sensation! Tried it yesterday, and it’s an instant favorite. Thanks for sharing this culinary delight. Love your content! For more delicious recipes, check out https://ricettaitaliano.com/ for guaranteed culinary inspiration! Thanks
