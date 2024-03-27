An Easy Sausage & Sage Stuffing Recipe From Roy (2024)

Home » Lifestyle » An Easy Sausage & Sage Stuffing Recipe From Roy

Thanksgiving stuffing recipes can inspire quite a level of passion! Perhaps because stuffing is a dish people wait for all year long, many people have a heartfelt loyalty toward their favorite stuffing recipe. Roy and I have discovered how to choose the best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe: we make both!

A Tale of Two Stuffings: Celebrating Thanksgiving Love

When we first met, he’d make his favorite stuffing, and I’d make mine (or, more accurately, my mom’s) because we’d rather have two kinds of stuffing than compromise and not have our favorite. He was fond of his, and I was fond of my mother’s saltine stuffing, because, let’s face it, Thanksgiving stuffing is really about love.

Grandma Pat’s Stuffing My Mom’s Stuffing is another Patty Turner Thanksgiving special. Simple, delicious, and certainly high-calorie, this recipe is my idea of nirvana. She used saltines rather than bread. When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of my mother, up early that morning making this recipe. Every bite brings me deliciously back in time. Click here to make my mom’s stuffing recipe.

Roy’s Chicago Tribune-Inspired Bacon & Sausage Stuffing

Roy’s stuffing is an amazing twist on a treasure he found in the Chicago Tribune 33 years ago, and he’s crazy about it.

Bacon, sausage, and a caramelized mirepoix make this stuffing so delicious! First, we dice the bacon, onions, and celery, and place it all into a large, deep skillet with the sausage. Here’s what we do next.

Sausage and Sage Stuffing Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews Author: Teri Turner

Teri Turner Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 2 hour

Total Time: 2 hr 30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Category: Holiday

Method: Baked

Cuisine: American Print Recipe Description This stuffing is a play on a Chicago Tribune recipe from 33 years ago. Bacon, sausage & a caramelized mirepoix make this stuffing so delicious. See Also 21 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes Ingredients 4 loaves (1 pound each) sliced white bread

2 pounds sliced bacon

2 pounds bulk pork sausage with sage

2 medium onions, sliced

4 ribs celery, diced

1/2 cup unsalted butter

8 cups chicken or turkey stock (the original recipe calls for 3-4 cups, but I ended up using 8 total)

(the original recipe calls for 3-4 cups, but I ended up using 8 total) 1/4 cup dried sage leaves

2 1/2 tablespoons poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Tear the bread into ¾” – 1” pieces and let stand, uncovered, at room temperature, overnight to allow the bread to try out. (if you don’t have time the night before – you can bake the cubes in a 200°F oven, stirring often, until dry, about 45-60 minutes) Dice the bacon, onions and celery and place all of it into a large, deep skillet with sausage. Cook until thoroughly browned, 30-45 minutes. Drain the fat off occasionally as it cooks. When fully cooked, drain the remaining fat. Transfer drained mixture into a large bowl. Do not wash the skillet. Melt butter in the same skillet. Add 1 cup of stock and heat to a simmer, scraping up the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet. Cool slightly. Add the bread, sage, poultry seasoning, pepper and salt to the sausage and bacon mixture. Pour some of the stock mixture from the skillet and toss everything lightly. Gradually add the remaining stock until the desired texture is reached. (You may need to use more stock to get the right consistency. This stuffing is not crumbly, you won’t see a lot of individual pieces of bread when it’s fully mixed.) Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. The stuffing can be made ahead of time if you’d like. Just cover tightly and refrigerate overnight. Bake in a large baking pan at 350°F for about 60 minutes, but you can bake for longer if you like a crispier stuffing. Notes If you are cooking for a smaller group of 6-8 people, make half the recipe and reduce bake time to 45 minutes. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 heaping scoop

Calories: 208

Sugar: 4.4 g

Sodium: 463.9 mg

Fat: 13.9 g

Carbohydrates: 14.4 g

Protein: 6.8 g

Cholesterol: 31.3 mg