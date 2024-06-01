Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to RecipeRate Recipe This post may contain affiliate links.Please read our disclosure policy.

Apple Cinnamon Bread is easy to make from scratch and makes your house smell amazing! A fall favorite swirled with apples and cinnamon sugar.

This apple cinnamon quick bread has a light crumb and is not overly sweet – a perfect fall breakfast, snack, or dessert! The chopped apple inside that’s mixed with brown sugar and fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg makes this bread super moist without it being doughy and keeps it fresh for days.

It tastes great warm out of the oven but I love it even more after a day or two! The flavor of the cinnamon apples comes through even more when the bread has rested. Looking for a muffin recipe? Check out our Apple Cinnamon Muffins.

Why you’ll love this recipe Tender crumb, light texture, and lots of sweet apple bits in every slice!

Keeps fresh for days and freezes really well!

Baking this quick bread will make your house smell amazing! No need for fall candles, this easy recipe comes with your favorite fall scents included!

Ingredient notes

Flour – Use all-purpose flour in this recipe. Make sure to measure it correctly, using too much flour makes the bread dry.

Use all-purpose flour in this recipe. Make sure to measure it correctly, using too much flour makes the bread dry. Baking powder – This is the main leavening agent in the bread.

This is the main leavening agent in the bread. Cinnamon – We use ground cinnamon in the batter and apple topping for extra fall flavor. I prefer Ceylon cinnamon.

We use ground cinnamon in the batter and apple topping for extra fall flavor. I prefer Ceylon cinnamon. Butter – I always use unsaltedbutter for baking. The butter should have room temperature so take it out of the fridge about 45 minutes before you want to bake.

I always use unsaltedbutter for baking. The butter should have room temperature so take it out of the fridge about 45 minutes before you want to bake. Sugar – This recipe uses white granulated sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the apple mixture.

This recipe uses white granulated sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the apple mixture. Eggs – Use large eggs. It’s best if the eggs are also at room temperature.

Use large eggs. It’s best if the eggs are also at room temperature. Vanilla extract – You can also use vanilla sugar in this recipe.

You can also use in this recipe. Apple – You can use any apple you like. I have used Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, and Gala apples and the bread tastes great each time.

You can use any apple you like. I have used Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, and Gala apples and the bread tastes great each time. Cinnamon sugar mixture – Cinnamon sugar is a great topping for pancakes and waffles. It adds a bit of crunch to the bread and a lot of flavor.

How to make this recipe

This apple bread recipe is super easy to make from scratch! After making the batter by combining the dry mixture with the wet ingredients.

To assemble this quick bread spread half of the batter into the pan and top it with half of the brown sugar apple mixture. The batter will be thick so the applechunks won’t think to the bottom.

Top with the remaining batter and the other half of the apples. Try to distribute them evenly then use a knife to swirl them into the dough a little bit. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top and bake for about 50 minutes.

When the bread is done take the pan out of the oven and let it cool down for a few minutes in the pan before transferring it to a cooling rack.

Expert Tips

Baking pan: I always make this bread in a 9×5 heavy-gauge steel loaf pan that has a non-stick coating. If you are using a glass pan or a dark metal pan baking time can vary so check the bread after 30 minutes and from then every 5-10 minutes until a skewer comes out clean with only a few crumbs attached.

I always make this bread in a 9×5 heavy-gauge steel loaf pan that has a non-stick coating. If you are using a glass pan or a dark metal pan baking time can vary so check the bread after 30 minutes and from then every 5-10 minutes until a skewer comes out clean with only a few crumbs attached. Oven: Every oven bakes differently so make sure to check the bread regularly.

Every oven bakes differently so make sure to check the bread regularly. Preparing the pan: I like to line my pans with parchment paper. A parchment paper sling makes it super easy to lift the cake out of the pan and makes cleaning easier!

I like to line my pans with parchment paper. A parchment paper sling makes it super easy to lift the cake out of the pan and makes cleaning easier! Apple: You can use any apple you like. I have used Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, Gala, and Granny Smith apples and the bread tastes great every time.

You can use any apple you like. I have used Golden Delicious, Pink Lady, Gala, and Granny Smith apples and the bread tastes great every time. Serve it: This cinnamon apple bread tastes great with homemade whipped cream .

Recipe FAQs

How can I make this bread healthier? To make this bread a bit healthier you replace half the butter with unsweetened applesauce. This gives the bread an extra apple kick and lowers the calories. The crumb might be not as light but still tasty.

You can also reduce the brown sugar in the apple mixture. Especially if you use a really sweet apple you probably won’t notice a difference. I wouldn’t recommend reducing the white sugar that’s needed for the cake batter because creaming the sugar and butter together gives this bread its volume and texture.

Another easy way to lighten it up is to skip the cinnamon sugar topping. What are the best apples to use in apple bread? I love using apples that are not too sweet in this recipe. Granny Smith apples are my favorite because of their tartness. But you can use any apple you have on hand. For example, Fuji, Braeburn, Jonagold, Gala, or Honey Crisp would also work well.

Variations

Nuts – Adding a handful of nuts is an easy way to add some crunch. Walnuts or pecans work well.

Glaze – Adding a simple glaze made from powdered sugar and apple juice or water will make this apple cinnamon bread recipe even more delicious! Just drizzle it over the cooled bread and let it dry before serving.

Lighten it up – You can easily lighten up this quick bread by using apple sauce and reducing the sugar. Check out the recipe FAQs for more detailed instructions.

Storage and Freezing

This bread keeps fresh, in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. I think it tastes even better the next day but most of the time it is already gone on the first.

To freeze it, let it cool completely thenwrap it up in foil, put it in a freezer bag, and freeze the bread as a whole. Allow to thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before slicing and serving. Freezes well for up to 3 months.

