Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB: Compare Specifications, Price | Gadgets Now (2024)

Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB comparison by specification, camera, battery, price.

Compare Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB Differences including the Price, Camera, Display, Performance, Ram, Storage, Battery, Operating System, Network Connectivity, Multimedia Warranty Critic Rating, User Rating and more.

SpecificationsApple iPhone 15Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB
Price₹ 79,900₹ 179,900
Display6.1 inches (15.54 cm)6.7 inches (17.00 cm)
Camera48 MP + 12 MP And 12 MP48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP And 12 MP
OSiOS v17iOS v17
Battery3877 mAh4852 mAh

    • Apple iPhone 15
    • Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB

    • Add gadget to compareSelect Mobiles

Specifications

Summary (8)

Variants

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB

--
camera48 MP + 12 MP48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP--
display6.1 inches (15.54 cm)6.7 inches (17.00 cm)--
performanceApple A16 BionicApple A17 Bionic--
ram6 GB6 GB--
storage128 GB512 GB--
battery3877 mAh4852 mAh--
price in india₹ 79,900₹ 1,79,900--

general (10)

launch date

September 2023 (Official)... Read More

September 2023 (Official)... Read More

--
brand

Apple... Read More

Apple... Read More

--
model

iPhone 15... Read More

iPhone 15 Pro Max... Read More

--
operating system

iOS v17... Read More

iOS v17... Read More

--
sim slots

Dual SIM, GSM+GSM... Read More

Dual SIM, GSM+GSM... Read More

--
sim size

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More

--
network

5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More

5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More

--
rear camera

48 MP + 12 MP... Read More

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP... Read More

--
front camera

12 MP... Read More

12 MP... Read More

--
price in india₹ 79,900₹ 1,79,900--

design (5)

height

147.6 mm... Read More

159.9 mm... Read More

--
width

71.6 mm... Read More

76.7 mm... Read More

--
thickness

7.80 mm... Read More

8.25 mm... Read More

--
weight

171 grams... Read More

221 grams... Read More

--
colours

Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink... Read More

Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium... Read More

--

display (5)

screen size

6.1 inches (15.54 cm)... Read More

6.7 inches (17.00 cm)... Read More

--
screen resolution

2556 x 1179 Pixels... Read More

2796 x 1290 Pixels... Read More

--
pixel density

460 ppi... Read More

460 ppi... Read More

--
display type

Super Retina XDR OLED... Read More

Super Retina XDR OLED... Read More

--
touch screen

Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch... Read More

Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch... Read More

--

performance (2)

chipset

Apple A16 Bionic... Read More

Apple A17 Bionic... Read More

--
ram

6 GB... Read More

6 GB... Read More

--

storage (1)

internal memory

128 GB... Read More

512 GB... Read More

--

camera (10)

rear camera setup

Dual... Read More

Triple... Read More

--
resolution

48 MP, 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, 12MP Ultra Wide, 13 mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view... Read More

48 MP 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12 MP 3x Telephoto... Read More

--
auto focus

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
rear camera flash

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
settings

Exposure compensation, ISO control... Read More

Exposure compensation, ISO control... Read More

--
shooting modes

Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)... Read More

Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)... Read More

--
camera features

Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus... Read More

Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus... Read More

--
rear camera video recording

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
front camera setup

Single... Read More

Single... Read More

--
front camera resolution

12 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera... Read More

12 MP ƒ/1.9 aperture Primary Camera... Read More

--

battery (2)

capacity

3877 mAh... Read More

4852 mAh... Read More

--
usb typec

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--

network connectivity (9)

sim size

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More

--
network support

5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More

5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More

--
volte

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
wifi

6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO... Read More

6E (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO... Read More

--
wifi features

Mobile Hotspot... Read More

Mobile Hotspot... Read More

--
bluetooth

v5.3... Read More

v5.3... Read More

--
gps

with A-GPS, Glonass... Read More

with A-GPS, Glonass... Read More

--
nfc

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
usb connectivity

Mass storage device, USB charging... Read More

Mass storage device, USB charging... Read More

--

multimedia (2)

loudspeaker

Yes... Read More

Yes... Read More

--
audio jack

USB Type-C... Read More

USB Type-C... Read More

--

special features (1)

other sensors

Barometer, High Dynamic Range Gyro, High-g Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Dual Ambient Light Sensors... Read More

Lidar Scanner, Barometer, High Dynamic Range Gyro, High-g Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Dual Ambient Light Sensors... Read More

--

warranty (1)

warranty

1 Year Manufacturer Warranty... Read More

1 Year Manufacturer Warranty... Read More

--

other details (4)

importer

Apple India Private Limited No 24,19th Floor,Concorde Tower C,UB City ,Vittal Mallya Road,Bangalore... Read More

Apple India Private Limited No 24,19th Floor,Concorde Tower C,UB City ,Vittal Mallya Road,Bangalore... Read More

--
manufacturer

Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More

Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More

--
country of origin

India... Read More

India... Read More

--
packer

Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More

Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More

--

More Details (2)

Price₹ 79,900₹ 1,79,900--
DetailsApple iPhone 15 full specificationApple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB full specification--

