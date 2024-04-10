Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB: Compare Specifications, Price | Gadgets Now (2024)

Edition
Compare Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB Differences including the Price, Camera, Display, Performance, Ram, Storage, Battery, Operating System, Network Connectivity, Multimedia Warranty Critic Rating, User Rating and more.
Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB comparison by specification, camera, battery, price.
Compare Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB Differences including the Price, Camera, Display, Performance, Ram, Storage, Battery, Operating System, Network Connectivity, Multimedia Warranty Critic Rating, User Rating and more.
|Specifications
|Apple iPhone 15
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 179,900
|Display
|6.1 inches (15.54 cm)
|6.7 inches (17.00 cm)
|Camera
|48 MP + 12 MP And 12 MP
|48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP And 12 MP
|OS
|iOS v17
|iOS v17
|Battery
|3877 mAh
|4852 mAh
- Apple iPhone 15
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB
Add gadget to compareSelect Mobiles
Specifications
Summary (8)
|Variants
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB
|-
|-
|camera
|48 MP + 12 MP
|48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
|-
|-
|display
|6.1 inches (15.54 cm)
|6.7 inches (17.00 cm)
|-
|-
|performance
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A17 Bionic
|-
|-
|ram
|6 GB
|6 GB
|-
|-
|storage
|128 GB
|512 GB
|-
|-
|battery
|3877 mAh
|4852 mAh
|-
|-
|price in india
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1,79,900
|-
|-
general (10)
|launch date
September 2023 (Official)... Read More
September 2023 (Official)... Read More
|-
|-
|brand
Apple... Read More
Apple... Read More
|-
|-
|model
iPhone 15... Read More
iPhone 15 Pro Max... Read More
|-
|-
|operating system
iOS v17... Read More
iOS v17... Read More
|-
|-
|sim slots
Dual SIM, GSM+GSM... Read More
Dual SIM, GSM+GSM... Read More
|-
|-
|sim size
SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More
SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More
|-
|-
|network
5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More
5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More
|-
|-
|rear camera
48 MP + 12 MP... Read More
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP... Read More
|-
|-
|front camera
12 MP... Read More
12 MP... Read More
|-
|-
|price in india
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1,79,900
|-
|-
design (5)
|height
147.6 mm... Read More
159.9 mm... Read More
|-
|-
|width
71.6 mm... Read More
76.7 mm... Read More
|-
|-
|thickness
7.80 mm... Read More
8.25 mm... Read More
|-
|-
|weight
171 grams... Read More
221 grams... Read More
|-
|-
|colours
Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink... Read More
Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium... Read More
|-
|-
display (5)
|screen size
6.1 inches (15.54 cm)... Read More
6.7 inches (17.00 cm)... Read More
|-
|-
|screen resolution
2556 x 1179 Pixels... Read More
2796 x 1290 Pixels... Read More
|-
|-
|pixel density
460 ppi... Read More
460 ppi... Read More
|-
|-
|display type
Super Retina XDR OLED... Read More
Super Retina XDR OLED... Read More
|-
|-
|touch screen
Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch... Read More
Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch... Read More
|-
|-
performance (2)
|chipset
Apple A16 Bionic... Read More
Apple A17 Bionic... Read More
|-
|-
|ram
6 GB... Read More
6 GB... Read More
|-
|-
storage (1)
|internal memory
128 GB... Read More
512 GB... Read More
|-
|-
camera (10)
|rear camera setup
Dual... Read More
Triple... Read More
|-
|-
|resolution
48 MP, 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, 12MP Ultra Wide, 13 mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view... Read More
48 MP 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12 MP 3x Telephoto... Read More
|-
|-
|auto focus
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|rear camera flash
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|settings
Exposure compensation, ISO control... Read More
Exposure compensation, ISO control... Read More
|-
|-
|shooting modes
Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)... Read More
Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)... Read More
|-
|-
|camera features
Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus... Read More
Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus... Read More
|-
|-
|rear camera video recording
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|front camera setup
Single... Read More
Single... Read More
|-
|-
|front camera resolution
12 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera... Read More
12 MP ƒ/1.9 aperture Primary Camera... Read More
|-
|-
battery (2)
|capacity
3877 mAh... Read More
4852 mAh... Read More
|-
|-
|usb typec
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
network connectivity (9)
|sim size
SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More
SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM... Read More
|-
|-
|network support
5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More
5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G... Read More
|-
|-
|volte
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|wifi
6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO... Read More
6E (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO... Read More
|-
|-
|wifi features
Mobile Hotspot... Read More
Mobile Hotspot... Read More
|-
|-
|bluetooth
v5.3... Read More
v5.3... Read More
|-
|-
|gps
with A-GPS, Glonass... Read More
with A-GPS, Glonass... Read More
|-
|-
|nfc
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|usb connectivity
Mass storage device, USB charging... Read More
Mass storage device, USB charging... Read More
|-
|-
multimedia (2)
|loudspeaker
Yes... Read More
Yes... Read More
|-
|-
|audio jack
USB Type-C... Read More
USB Type-C... Read More
|-
|-
special features (1)
|other sensors
Barometer, High Dynamic Range Gyro, High-g Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Dual Ambient Light Sensors... Read More
Lidar Scanner, Barometer, High Dynamic Range Gyro, High-g Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Dual Ambient Light Sensors... Read More
|-
|-
warranty (1)
|warranty
1 Year Manufacturer Warranty... Read More
1 Year Manufacturer Warranty... Read More
|-
|-
other details (4)
|importer
Apple India Private Limited No 24,19th Floor,Concorde Tower C,UB City ,Vittal Mallya Road,Bangalore... Read More
Apple India Private Limited No 24,19th Floor,Concorde Tower C,UB City ,Vittal Mallya Road,Bangalore... Read More
|-
|-
|manufacturer
Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More
Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More
|-
|-
|country of origin
India... Read More
India... Read More
|-
|-
|packer
Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More
Apple Inc ,1 Infinte Loop,Cupertino,CA 95014,USA... Read More
|-
|-
More Details (2)
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1,79,900
|-
|-
|Details
|Apple iPhone 15 full specification
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 6 GB full specification
|-
|-
