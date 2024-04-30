Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

This creamy, delicious artichoke dip is hot and cheesy baked with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with golden breadcrumbs. Perfect appetizer with baked chips!

Artichoke Dip

This healthy Artichoke Dip tastes anything but light. It’s cheesy, creamy, and oh, so good. I make it lighter by swapping out some of the mayo for Greek yogurt and it’s always a hit. So easy to make, and you can easily prep this ahead for a party. Serve it hot straight from the oven with baked pita or tortilla chips. For more delicious dip recipes, try my Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip, Hot and Cheesy Crab and Artichoke Dip, and Hot Spinach Dip.

A little artichoke history And for a little history on artichokes, did you know they are one of the oldest foods known to humans? Ancient Greeks and Romans considered artichokes a delicacy and an aphrodisiac, and women were even banned from eating them in the 16th century. Well, it’s the 21st century, so women, enjoy!

What is artichoke dip made of?

Artichokes: Drain one can of artichoke hearts (not marinated artichoke hearts)

Drain one can of artichoke hearts (not marinated artichoke hearts) Shallots: Chop two tablespoons of shallots.

Chop two tablespoons of shallots. Greek Yogurt: I used fat-free Greek yogurt for a creamy texture with fewer calories.

I used fat-free Greek yogurt for a creamy texture with fewer calories. Mayonnaise: Most recipes call for a cup mayonnaise, here I use much less and use light mayo instead.

Most recipes call for a cup mayonnaise, here I use much less and use light mayo instead. Cheese: Parmigiano Reggiano and part-skim mozzarella

Parmigiano Reggiano and part-skim mozzarella Salt and Pepper for seasoning

for seasoning Breadcrumbs: If you don’t have whole wheat breadcrumbs, regular will work.

How to Make Artichoke Dip

Food Processor: Coarsely chop the artichoke hearts and shallots in a small food processor.

Coarsely chop the artichoke hearts and shallots in a small food processor. Combine all the ingredients except for the breadcrumbs in a medium mixing bowl. Pour the artichoke mixture into a dish and top with breadcrumbs.

except for the breadcrumbs in a medium mixing bowl. Pour the artichoke mixture into a dish and top with breadcrumbs. I baked mine in these adorable dishes, but any smaller ovenproof dish will work. Bake the dip in prepared baking dish at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes until hot, and the cheese is melted.

in prepared baking dish at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes until hot, and the cheese is melted. Mircrowave: You can also microwave it partially covered about 3 minutes or until hot and melted, without the breadcrumbs.

What to serve with artichoke dip

Crackers or bread: your favorite crackers, crostini, baguette slices, toasted sourdough or pita wedges

your favorite crackers, crostini, baguette slices, toasted sourdough or pita wedges Chips: pretzels, pita chips, tortilla chips

pretzels, pita chips, tortilla chips Vegetables: like strips of bell peppers, carrots or cut up celery

Can I make artichoke dip the day before?

This easy artichoke dip is great to make ahead if you’re serving it at a party. If you’re feeding a crowd, double or triple the recipe and bake it in a larger dish.

You can make it one day in advance without the breadcrumbs and store it in the refrigerator. The next day, add the breadcrumbs and bake. You can either set it out on the counter 30 minutes before baking to come to room temperature or bake it for an extra 5 minutes until heated through.

Variations and Tips

Mayo: I think the mayonnaise improves the texture and flavor of this artichoke dip. However, if you’re really not a fan, you can swap it for light sour cream, cream cheese or more Greek yogurt.

I think the mayonnaise improves the texture and flavor of this artichoke dip. However, if you’re really not a fan, you can swap it for light sour cream, cream cheese or more Greek yogurt. Shallots: Substitute red onion for shallots and/or garlic.

Substitute red onion for shallots and/or garlic. Cheese: Swap Parmesan cheese for pecorino romano.

Swap Parmesan cheese for pecorino romano. Leftovers can be refrigerated up to 4 days.

