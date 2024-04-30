Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.
This creamy, delicious artichoke dip is hot and cheesy baked with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with golden breadcrumbs. Perfect appetizer with baked chips!
Artichoke Dip
This healthy Artichoke Dip tastes anything but light. It’s cheesy, creamy, and oh, so good. I make it lighter by swapping out some of the mayo for Greek yogurt and it’s always a hit. So easy to make, and you can easily prep this ahead for a party. Serve it hot straight from the oven with baked pita or tortilla chips. For more delicious dip recipes, try my Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip, Hot and Cheesy Crab and Artichoke Dip, and Hot Spinach Dip.
A little artichoke history
And for a little history on artichokes, did you know they are one of the oldest foods known to humans? Ancient Greeks and Romans considered artichokes a delicacy and an aphrodisiac, and women were even banned from eating them in the 16th century. Well, it’s the 21st century, so women, enjoy!
What is artichoke dip made of?
- Artichokes: Drain one can of artichoke hearts (not marinated artichoke hearts)
- Shallots: Chop two tablespoons of shallots.
- Greek Yogurt: I used fat-free Greek yogurt for a creamy texture with fewer calories.
- Mayonnaise: Most recipes call for a cup mayonnaise, here I use much less and use light mayo instead.
- Cheese: Parmigiano Reggiano and part-skim mozzarella
- Salt and Pepper for seasoning
- Breadcrumbs: If you don’t have whole wheat breadcrumbs, regular will work.
How to Make Artichoke Dip
- Food Processor: Coarsely chop the artichoke hearts and shallots in a small food processor.
- Combine all the ingredients except for the breadcrumbs in a medium mixing bowl. Pour the artichoke mixture into a dish and top with breadcrumbs. I baked mine in these adorableLe Creuset stoneware petite au gratin dishes, but any smaller ovenproof dish will work.
- Bake the dip in prepared baking dish at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes until hot, and the cheese is melted.
- Mircrowave: You can also microwave it partially covered about 3 minutes or until hot and melted, without the breadcrumbs.
What to serve with artichoke dip
- Crackers or bread: your favorite crackers, crostini, baguette slices, toasted sourdough or pita wedges
- Chips: pretzels, pita chips, tortilla chips
- Vegetables: like strips of bell peppers, carrots or cut up celery
Can I make artichoke dip the day before?
This easy artichoke dip is great to make ahead if you’re serving it at a party. If you’re feeding a crowd, double or triple the recipe and bake it in a larger dish.
You can make it one day in advance without the breadcrumbs and store it in the refrigerator. The next day, add the breadcrumbs and bake. You can either set it out on the counter 30 minutes before baking to come to room temperature or bake it for an extra 5 minutes until heated through.
Variations and Tips
- Mayo: I think the mayonnaise improves the texture and flavor of this artichoke dip. However, if you’re really not a fan, you can swap it for light sour cream, cream cheese or more Greek yogurt.
- Shallots: Substitute red onion for shallots and/or garlic.
- Cheese: Swap Parmesan cheese for pecorino romano.
- Leftovers can be refrigerated up to 4 days.
Artichoke Dip Recipe
5 from 12 votes
2
Cals:73.7
Protein:4.5
Carbs:4.8
Fat:4
This homemade, hot artichoke dip is cheesy, creamy, and the perfect appetizer with pretzels, baked pita chips or tortilla chips.
Course: Appetizer, Snack
Cuisine: American
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Cook: 20 minutes mins
Total: 25 minutes mins
Yield: 10 servings
Serving Size: 1 /4 cup
Equipment
Ingredients
- 14 ounce jar artichoke hearts packed in water, drained
- 2 tablespoons shallots, chopped
- 1/4 cup 0% Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup Hellmann’s light mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded part skim mozzarella cheese, 2 ounces total
- salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons whole wheat bread crumbs, or gluten-free crumbs
- olive oil spray
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F.
In a small food processor, coarsely chop the artichoke hearts with the shallots.
Combine artichokes, yogurt, mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
Place in an oven-proof dish and top with breadcrumbs.
Lightly spray the crumbs with olive oil then bake at 400° for 20-25 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.
Serve right away.
Video
Notes
Can be made one day in advance without the breadcrumbs and stored in the refrigerator before baking. Add breadcrumbs before baking.
Makes about 2 1/2 cups.
Nutrition
Serving: 1 /4 cup, Calories: 73.7 kcal, Carbohydrates: 4.8 g, Protein: 4.5 g, Fat: 4 g, Fiber: 0.7 g
