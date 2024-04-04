Shami Kabab | Shami Kebab - Swasthi's Recipes (2024)

13K Shares

These Shami Kabab are crisp on the outside, succulent & tender inside. Make these with your favorite meat of choice and the best part is you can shallow fry, pan-fry, air fry or oven bake them for a healthier choice. Serve these Shami Kabab with Mint Chutney or Cilantro Chutney. Extend your menu with this Turmeric Rice, onion salad and Kachumber.

The Indian subcontinent is known for its plethora of kebabs. Some are made with various kinds of legumes and vegetables. Some are filled with paneer. Still others are made with meat.

Kababs can be simmered in a gravy, rolled into a flatbread, nestled between buns, dipped in sauces or chutneys, or served with rice or salad. One of the most popular, and famous, is the Shami Kabab.

What is Shami Kebab?

Shami Kebab is a popular type of kebab made with meat, chana dal (skinned split chickpeas), spices and fresh herbs. While mutton is the most common meat used, you will also find other kinds of meat including chicken being used.

The origins of shami kebabs are a bit hazy. Like many other foods, even these have several stories on their origin! The word shami may refer to Syria, from where many cooks migrated to the Mughal Empire of South Asia. This kind of kababs may have been cooked by them. Hence the name.

Shami kebab is an incredibly popular street food in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It’s often served as a snack or appetizer, with sides of sauces, chutneys, salads, breads like naan, Tandoori roti, and sometimes rice pilaf & Biryani.

How to Make Shami Kabab (Stepwise photos)

Preparation

1. Wash ⅓ cup (75 grams) chana dal a few times and soak it for about 2 to 3 hours in ample amount of water. Later drain the water completely and add it to a pot or Dutch oven. Add the following ingredients:

1 inch ginger peeled and sliced

3 large garlic cloves sliced

1 teaspoon red chili powder or chili flakes

¼ teaspoon turmeric (optional)

1½ inch piece of cinnamon

2 to 3 green cardamoms / elaichi

2 dried red chilies (use more if you want)

1 teaspoon roasted cumin or roasted ground cumin

1 teaspoon garam masala or biryani masala (more if you want)

2. Add 450 grams (1 lb.) chicken or mutton (boneless, or use more bone-in) and pour ½ cup water if using chicken or 2½ cups water if using mutton

3. Cover partially and bring it to a gentle boil. Cook until the meat and lentils both are completely soft. If the pot dries out, add more hot water (in small batches) as you cook.

4. Open the lid and cook to evaporate any excess liquid. Cool this completely and remove the whole spices and bones if any.

Make Shami Kebab

5. Transfer this to a food processor or a onion chopper.

6. Process to a slightly coarse mixture. If you want super soft patties, process longer until it becomes a fine paste.

7. Next add 1 fine chopped green chili, 1 small fine chopped onion, 2 tbsps fine chopped mint leaves & 2 to 3 tbsps coriander leaves fine chopped. Mix and taste to adjust salt and heat levels.

8. Break an egg to a small bowl and whisk it well. Add small amounts of egg and bring the mixture together to form non-sticky dough.

9. It should look as seen in the picture below.

10. Divide the mixture to 8 to 10 equal parts and roll to balls. Flatten and shape them to patties. You can freeze these at this stage.

Fry Shami Kabab

11. Break an egg to a wide bowl and whisk well. You can shallow fry, pan-fry, air fry or oven bake these. I have given the instructions below:

13. Frying: Heat oil for shallow frying or pan frying in a pan. When the oil turns hot enough, dip one shami kebab each time in the egg mixture and lift it with a fork. Gently shake off the excess egg mixture to avoid the oil turning messy & frothy. Gently slide these in the hot oil. Fry on a medium heat until golden, turning to and fro as needed. When they are golden fried, transfer the shami kababs to a absorbent tissues or a wired rack.

Servechicken shami kabab hot with mint chutney or kabab chutney.

Recipe Card

Shami Kabab | Shami Kebab Shami kabab are a popular street food appetizer from the Indian Sub-continent. These are made with mutton/chicken, bengal gram, spices and herbs. Serve them with mint chutney or roll them in naan/tandoori roti or serve them as patties in burgers. Print Recipe Pin Recipe See Also Grouper Fillets With Ginger and Coconut Curry Recipe Jump to Comments For best results follow the step-by-step photos above the recipe card Prep Time10 minutes minutes Cook Time40 minutes minutes Total Time50 minutes minutes Servings8 to 10 kebabs AuthorSwasthi Ingredients (US cup = 240ml ) ▢ 450 grams (1 lb.) chicken or mutton (boneless, or use more bone-in)

▢ ⅓ cup (75 grams) chana dal (Bengal gram lentils)

▢ 1 teaspoon red chili powder or chili flakes

▢ ¼ teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1½ inch cinnamon stick / dalchini

▢ 2 to 3 green cardamoms / elaichi

▢ 2 dried red chilies (use more if you want)

▢ 1 inch ginger peeled and sliced

▢ 3 large garlic cloves sliced

▢ 1 teaspoon roasted cumin or roasted ground cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala or biryani masala (more if you want)

▢ Water as needed (½ cup if using chicken, 2½ cups for mutton )

▢ Salt as needed

▢ 1 small onion finely chopped

▢ 2 eggs (divided)

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons coriander leaves fine chopped

▢ 2 tablespoons mint leaves / pudina fine chopped – optional

▢ 1 green chili chopped – optional

▢ Oil as needed to fry Instructions Preparation ▢ Wash and soak chana dal for about 2 to 3 hours. Drain the water and add them to a large pot/ Dutch oven along water.

▢ Add ginger, garlic, salt, turmeric, red chili powder, whole red chilies, garam masala, cumin, cinnamon stick, green cardamoms and meat.

▢ Bring this to a gentle boil, Cover the pot partially and cook until lentils and the meat is completely tender. Add more hot water, only as required as you cook.

▢ Once the meat and lentils are tender, evaporate the excess water completely.

▢ Cool this completely and discard the whole spices and bones (if any). How to Make Shami Kabab ▢ Add this to a food processor or an onion chopper and grind to a slightly coarse mixture.

▢ Add green chilies, onions, mint and coriander leaves. Taste this and adjust salt and heat levels to your preference.

▢ Break an egg to a bowl and whisk with a fork to a uniform mixture. Add it to the mixture in batches and mix well to form a non-sticky dough.

▢ Divide to 10 equal parts and shape them to balls. Flatten them on your palm, to shape like kebab/patty. Transfer to a tray. You can also freeze these at this stage. Fry Shami Kebab ▢ Stovetop: Heat oil for shallow frying or pan frying in a wide skillet. Dip one kebab each time in the egg and lift it with a fork.

▢ Gently shake off the excess egg and gently place these in the hot oil. Fry on a medium heat until golden, turn them to the other side & fry until crisp. Transfer to a wired rack or to absorbent tissues.

▢ Air Fryer: Grease your air fryer basket and preheat it. Air fry the kebabs for 8 to 10 mins at 370 F/ 185 C, until crisp.

▢ Bake in Oven: Place the egg washed shami kabab on a prepared tray (with parchment) and bake at 400 F – 200 C for 14 to 16 mins, turning them halfway.

▢ Serve chicken shami kabab hot with mint chutney. Notes Add water in batches only as required. First time use room temperature water, later use hot water.

I like using garam masala while making chicken shami kebabs and for mutton I use biryani masala. Alternative quantities provided in the recipe card are for 1x only, original recipe. For best results follow my detailed step-by-step photo instructions and tips above the recipe card. Video NUTRITION INFO (estimation only) Nutrition Facts Shami Kabab | Shami Kebab Amount Per Serving Calories 154Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g11% Saturated Fat 2g13% Cholesterol 73mg24% Sodium 73mg3% Potassium 239mg7% Carbohydrates 8g3% Fiber 3g13% Sugar 1g1% Protein 12g24% Vitamin A 305IU6% Vitamin C 12.1mg15% Calcium 26mg3% Iron 1.7mg9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Tried this recipe?Mention @SwasthisRecipes or tag #swasthisrecipes! © Swasthi’s Recipes