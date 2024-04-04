Potato croquettes recipe, Indian potato croquettes (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Potato croquettes recipe with step by step photos. Sharing a very quick to make, easy and very tasty potato croquettes recipe with readily available ingredients.

These cute croquettes will be a super hit with toddlers and kids, these croquettes have potatoes, cheese, paneer and mildly spiced, what not to love 🙂 I have been getting requests for easy snack recipes for toddlers and kids, I am trying to post as many many toddlers and kids recipes as possible here, please go through the category toddler food recipes (click on the name) for over 100 toddler and kid friendly recipes, if you are looking for any specific snack or tiffin, do write to me and I will try to share the recipe at the earliest possible.

Now back to this potato croquettes recipe, this is an Indian potato croquettes recipe, I have adapted Sanjeev kapoor’s potato croquettes with few changes. I have added some grated paneer along with cheese to make the croquettes more rich. I added 2 bread slices to the potato mixture to add some mild sweetness to the croquettes and finally I have used powdered poha/aval/beaten rice to roll the croquettes instead of bread crumbs. I like to use poha to roll any cutlet as they add a very nice texture and also the cutlet or potato croquette in this case turns out very very crispy and even more tasty.

I have used big new potatoes to make potato croquettes recipe. Along with that 1-2 sweet bread slices, 1/2 cup grated cheese, 1/2 cup grated paneer, handful of mint leaves are the required ingredients. Cumin powder, red chili powder and a bit of pepper powder is used for seasoning. Here I have deep fried the potato croquettes, you can even shallow fry them.

Serve potato croquettes hot with any spicy dipping sauce. I served them with homemade marinara sauce!

Here is how to make potato croquettes recipe, do give this easy snack a try!

1. Boil, peel and mash the potatoes very well. Add grated cheese, paneer, chopped mint leaves, crumbled bread slices, corn flour, salt, chili powder, cumin powder and pepper powder. Mix well and make a dough like ball.

2. Pulse poha/aval in a dry grinding jar until it resembles fine rava. Now take the potato mixture and divide into 10 equal portions. Shape each portion into a croquette/cylinder. Roll over the pulsed poha well until all the sides are coated.

3. Heat oil for deep frying. While the oil is getting heated, finish shaping all the croquettes. Deep fry 2-3 shaped croquettes at a time in hot oil. Deep fry until all the sides turn crispy and golden brown. Serve potato croquettes hot with any dipping sauce.

vegans can use tofu instead of paneer and leave out cheese

