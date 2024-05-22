Automotive e/e systems (2024)

-
-
-
-
Digital Product
Course number: 01DP002
Discover more top topics
Notice
The Online Training "Basic Knowledge – E/E Systems in Cars" is part of our new Online Technical Course "Automotive Software Project Management". Learn more about this new format.
The VDI ‘Understanding Automotive E/E Systems’ Online Training will teach you about the main characteristics of automotive software and how it differs from software in other application domains, as well as the basics of software-based E/E systems. On top of that, you’ll consider the meaning of software-based E/E systems in modern cars and look at the development aspect of the software scope in fully autonomous vehicles.
Combine further online training modules and become a VDI-certified Professional
‘Understanding Automotive E/E Systems’ is part of the Automotive Software Project Management technical online course, which consists of 10 online training modules. This Online Training is suitable for career and cross-starters as well as other professionals who seek to get into this topic. The course will give you a fundamental introduction and understanding to help you to professionally manage agile software projects involving connected vehicles. You will learn about relevant process models for software development and how to apply them. Once you have completed all 10 online training modules and have passed the exam, you will be awarded the VDI-Certified Professional for Automotive Software Project Management certificate.
Automotive innovation is primarily driven by the area of electrics / electronics
90 per cent of innovation in the automotive sector takes place in the area of electrics / electronics (E/E). In modern cars, almost every function is governed by software, which is used in E/E components, making it a part of E/E systems providing technical or client functionality. The increase in software-based vehicle functions has made the controlling of the complexity in cars a major challenge. This is why a fundamental understanding of software-based E/E systems is imperative in order to keep up with current developments and changes in the automotive industry.
This interactive online training will give you the important overview you need of E/E systems and the meaning of E/E systems in the context of current developments in the automotive industry. On top of that, you will learn about the important foundations of electronic control units, as well as bus systems. You’ll engage with the crucial components in the driver-vehicle-environment system and will learn how to distinguish automotive software from other forms of software. You will also gain an understanding of what the scope of software looks like when considering developments in fully autonomous vehicles.
Top Topics
- Key terms and connections in the application domain of software-based E/E systems in cars
- The characteristics of automotive software compared to software in other application domains
- The fundamentals of electronic control units and bus systems
- An understanding of the components of driver-vehicle-environment systems
- Dealing with the scope of software in fully autonomous vehicles
Target Group
The Automotive Software Project Management technical online course, with the Basic Knowledge – E/E Systems in Cars learning unit is aimed at professionals and managers in the automotive and electrical engineering industry, who work in E/E systems and software development. In particular:
- Beginners and cross-starters in E/E systems
- Development engineers
- Project leaders and managers
- Organization developers
- Employees in software and consulting companies
Who has created this learning unit?
Dr. Mirko Conrad has developed the content of this learning unit and has worked on the concept for this online module. He is CTO und Functional Safety Consultant at the engineering consultants samoconsult GmbH and is also guest lecturer in information technology at the Technical Universities of Dresden and Munich. His research areas include, amongst others, automotive software engineering, functional safety as well as model-based development and testing.
Technical themes in the familiar VDI quality – now digital and interactive!
- Experience and learn about technical themes based on practical examples and scenarios
- Advance your personal motivation with Serious Business Gaming
- Take advantage of short and compact learning units that can easily be integrated into your daily work
Contact Person
Sandrine Dannhauer
+49 211 6214-584
elearning@vdi.de
Do you have any questions regarding our new Online Tranings or Technical Online Courses? Take a look at our FAQs.
