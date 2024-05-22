Automotive e/e systems (2024)

The VDI ‘Understanding Automotive E/E Systems’ Online Training will teach you about the main characteristics of automotive software and how it differs from software in other application domains, as well as the basics of software-based E/E systems. On top of that, you’ll consider the meaning of software-based E/E systems in modern cars and look at the development aspect of the software scope in fully autonomous vehicles.

Combine further online training modules and become a VDI-certified Professional

‘Understanding Automotive E/E Systems’ is part of the Automotive Software Project Management technical online course, which consists of 10 online training modules. This Online Training is suitable for career and cross-starters as well as other professionals who seek to get into this topic. The course will give you a fundamental introduction and understanding to help you to professionally manage agile software projects involving connected vehicles. You will learn about relevant process models for software development and how to apply them. Once you have completed all 10 online training modules and have passed the exam, you will be awarded the VDI-Certified Professional for Automotive Software Project Management certificate.