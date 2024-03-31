Not to Be Dramatic, But These Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes Are Insanely Delicious (2024)

Something you may not know about me is that I absolutely adore a bell pepper. Raw, cooked, marinated, dipped—each and every last one is a magical gift from the Earth. I will chomp into one raw like an apple any day of the week. But my most beloved kind of bell pepper? That, my friends, is the stuffed bell pepper. That’s why I’ve rounded up some of the best stuffed bell peppersrecipes I could find.

It simply doesn’t get any better than stuffing a bell pepper full of delicious ingredients. They’re the ideal vessel for any flavors you may be craving. And best of all? They’re insanely delicious. I’ve included all kinds of tasty recipes, including meat-based, vegetarian, carb-free, and keto options. This way, everyone can enjoy these delicious dishes regardless of dietary restrictions.

Before we get on with it, one thing I will recommend as a bell pepper expert is to not stuff your bell peppers while raw. They can take a long time to cook and the last thing you want is a tough, rubbery, bell pepper. Give it a chance to soften up and caramelize a bit so that the natural sweetness comes through and it’s easier to eat and digest. After about 20 minutes in the oven on its own, it’s ready to be stuffed and put back inside.

Read on for the 16 best stuffed bell peppers recipes:

Vegetarian

Vegan Stuffed Peppers from Food with Feeling

Why we love it:This vegan dish is a delicious alternative to the many meat-filled stuffed pepper recipes you often see. They’re easy to throw together (especially if you use pre-cooked lentils and rice) and are incredibly versatile. Feel free to swap quinoa or chickpeas depending on what you have on hand. Don’t you love an adaptable recipe? Hero ingredient:Tomato sauce gives it a special extra something. Get the recipe here.

Samosa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Why we love it:These bell peppers are just as scrumptious as deep-fried samosa, but they’re lighter and make for an easy weeknight dinner. The filling is simple, and the savoriness of the potatoes works perfectly with the sweet char of the bell peppers. All you need is a squeeze of lime juice and a drizzle of honey and you’ve got magic on your hands.

Hero ingredient:Chutney makes it all happen.

Get the recipe here.

Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers from Minimalist Baker

Why we love it:Essentially, Mexican stuffed peppers are a burrito bowl with an edible vessel, which is the ideal food situation if you ask me. It’s a substantial, filling, hearty, and incredibly delicious way to satisfy those Mexican cravings without loading up on tortillas. All you need are 10 ingredients!

Hero ingredient:The avocado is optional, but it really does help the whole dish level up.

Get the recipe here.

Greek Orzo Stuffed Red Peppers from Half Baked Harvest

Why we love it:You don’t often see Greek flavors in most stuffed bell peppers recipes. This one is simple, quick, easy, and delicious. After you roast the peppers in a little olive oil, garlic, and fresh oregano, they’re ready to stuff. The addition of orzo, feta, olives, and balsamic is almost too good to be true.

Hero ingredient:Top them off with sweet cherry tomatoes in olive oil, lemon, basil, and crushed red pepper flakes for a bright pop of flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Chicken

Mini Italian Chicken Meatball Mac and Cheese Stuffed Bell Peppers from Half Baked Harvest

Why we love it:Get ready for a flavor bomb. Mac and cheese, spicy Italian chicken meatballs, and a stuffed bell pepper in one? What did we do to deserve this! It’s a cheesy, decadent, saucy, and absolutely delicious take on a classic. You won’t be able to get enough.

Hero ingredient:Crushed buttery Ritz Crackers are used for topping, because why not?

Get the recipe here.

Mediterranean Grilled Stuffed Peppers from Food Faith Fitness

Why we love it:These stuffed peppers dance to the beat of their own drum—they’re grilled, not baked! They’re full of bright, fresh, and smoky Mediterranean flavors, packed with nutritious ingredients, protein, and couldn’t be easier to make. Best of all, you don’t have to turn on the oven on a hot summer day to enjoy.

Hero ingredient:Tangy lemon juice makes the flavors pop.

Get the recipe here.

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stuffed Bell Peppers from Foodie Crush

Why we love it:This unique and creative dish from Foodie Crush could be described as chicken and mushroom soup inside a bell pepper, but it’s so much more than that. Stuffed to the brim with delicious ingredients, it’s an easy-to-make, delicious dinner that’s chock full of healthy vitamins and minerals.

Hero ingredient:Go wild with the mushrooms, this is not for the faint of heart.

Get the recipe here.

Turkey

See Also Perfect Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto Recipe - TheFoodXP

Spiralized Zucchini, Quinoa and Turkey Sausage Stuffed Peppers from Foodie Crush

Why we love it:It’s a protein-packed, veggie-loaded dinner that is just overflowing with flavor. Spiralized zucchini takes the place of rice, for a fast and super healthy all-in-one meal that everyone will be sure to love. It’s an inventive way to load up on vegetables and not feel like you’re eating a salad.

Hero ingredient:Spiralized zucchini is the unexpected winner here.

Get the recipe here.

Turkey Stuffed Peppers from The Recipe Critic

Why we love it:Keep things simple and wholesome with this ground turkey, veggie-filled, cheesy low-carb meal. It’s easy to make, tastes like a dream, and can be whipped up quickly on a busy weeknight with ingredients that you likely already have on hand. Sometimes, a simple, hearty, wholesome meal is exactly what the body needs.

Hero ingredient:Pepper jack cheese adds a tasty zing.

Get the recipe here.

Turkey Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers from Food Faith Fitness

Why we love it:It doesn’t get much cozier than these robust, delicious, and tender stuffed bell peppers. The chewy grains mixed with juicy turkey, fresh veggies, and the briny saltiness of olive tapenade and feta cheese are to die for. It is a must-try if you’re a bell pepper lover.

Hero ingredient:Olive tapenade makes these mouth-wateringly good.

Get the recipe here.

Meat

Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers from Foodie Crush

Why we love it:More Mexican stuffed bell peppers, but this time, starring beef! You might as well be down South, what more could you ask for? This dinner has got all that Mexican swagger and bold bursts of flavor that hit the spot every time, without loading you down with tons of carbs. It’s a classic for a reason.

Hero ingredient:Pick your favorite fancy salsa to enhance the taste.

Get the recipe here.

Pork

Carnitas and Plantains Stuffed Peppers from Fed and Fit

Why we love it:It’s a unique flavor combination that is perfectly balanced thanks to the plantains, red bell pepper, carnitas, and citrus mojo sauce. You can meal prep them and make them in bulk to freeze for the future or eat them immediately. It’s a full, hearty, and satisfying meal that is bursting with flavor in every bite.

Hero ingredient:Plantains are an unexpected twist and couldn’t be more delightful.

Get the recipe here.

Keto

Keto Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bell Peppers from Fountain of 30

Why we love it:Craving a Philly cheesesteak but can’t quite make it to the City of Brother Love? Check out these easy, keto-friendly, low-carb stuffed bell peppers. They’re made with sirloin steak (fancy!) instead of ground beef, which gives it more flavor and makes it even heartier.

Hero ingredient:Keep the mozzarella coming.

Get the recipe here.

Keto Stuffed Peppers from Food Faith Fitness

Why we love it:This low-carb spin on a classic dish is loaded with flavor, nutritious ingredients, and couldn’t be easier to make. The use of cauliflower rice instead of regular rice makes this recipe keto-friendly, it’s got a near-identical texture to rice but leaves out the carbs. Even if you aren’t rocking a keto diet, you’ll love this cheesy, tasty meal.

Hero ingredient:Cauliflower rice is full of nutrients, texture, flavor, and is ultra-satisfying.

Get the recipe here.

Low Carb

Baked Eggs in Stuffed Peppers from Foodie Crush

Why we love it:Whether you’re having breakfast for dinner or just need to add some veggies to your brunch, these delicious stuffed peppers steal the whole show. The bell peppers act as the perfect vessel for the mix of sweet potato hash, cheese, marinara, and eggs.

Hero ingredient:You slap an egg on anything and it’s instantly better.

Get the recipe here.

Cauliflower Rice Stuffed Peppers from Minimalist Baker

Why we love it:Once again, cauliflower steals the show with these delicious, easy, savory, healthy, veggie, protein, and fiber-packed stuffed peppers. They’re entirely plant-based and gluten-free and oh-so-delicious. They’re sure to be a filling and flavorful crowd-pleasing dinner.

Hero ingredient:Beans! Can never get enough.

Get the recipe here.