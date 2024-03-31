Spring Pea Feta Couscous Salad Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Home » Lunch » Spring Pea Feta Couscous Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

A spring Feta Couscous Salad that’s light and refreshing! Loaded with feta cheese, fresh parsley, sweet peas, and nutty walnuts and drizzled with the most delicious homemade basil vinaigrette! Serve it as a side salad or the main course.

And more specifically a fresh spring feta couscous salad recipe that’s simple to make and loaded with so many (soo soo many) delicious flavors that come together to make one of the most refreshing side salads i’ve ever tasted.

Like most of the salads you see on the blog, this onealsohappens to have lots of toppings and um.. zero leafy greens like spinach, romaine, or iceberg lettuce. It’s also the perfect side dish or main salad to serve with grilled chicken, salmon, or shrimp. You can also add in a can of drained and rinsed chickpeas and back it full of protein and fiber without having to use actual meat.

Color. Texture. Crunch. Sweet. Savory. It’s a tall order but this salad has all of that. All stuffed into one dynamite salad recipe. The crunch from the chopped walnuts. The saltiness/richness from feta cheese. The springtime goodness of flash blanched peas, and nuttiness from couscous all tossed together in the most refreshing fresh basil vinaigrette.

Ingredients for Feta Couscous Salad

Uncooked couscous: we’ll use uncooked couscous for this recipe and then fluff it with a fork once it’s had a chance to soak up some warm liquid. You could also use whole wheat couscous or pearl couscous for this recipe, however, the cooking directions for the couscous portion will be different than what’s listed in the recipe.

we’ll use uncooked couscous for this recipe and then fluff it with a fork once it’s had a chance to soak up some warm liquid. You could also use whole wheat couscous or pearl couscous for this recipe, however, the cooking directions for the couscous portion will be different than what’s listed in the recipe. Frozen peas: I like to blanch the peas in hot water quickly and then dunk them in an ice water bath so that they maintain their vibrant green color. Of course, you can simply drain the peas and use them in the salad, but I do find blanching them first makes the salad bowltaste so much better!

I like to blanch the peas in hot water quickly and then dunk them in an ice water bath so that they maintain their vibrant green color. Of course, you can simply drain the peas and use them in the salad, but I do find blanching them first makes the salad bowltaste so much better! Fresh herbs: I keep the herbs pretty simple with just a handful of parsley in the salad and of course lots of basil in the dressing. You can also add it chopped mint, dill, or oregano and cut back on the parsley a tiny bit to give the salad a bit more dimension and bump up the herby flavor! Totally your call – toss in whatever you like!

I keep the herbs pretty simple with just a handful of parsley in the salad and of course lots of basil in the dressing. You can also add it chopped mint, dill, or oregano and cut back on the parsley a tiny bit to give the salad a bit more dimension and bump up the herby flavor! Totally your call – toss in whatever you like! Feta Cheese: I like to use feta cheese for this recipe because the briny feta plays so well with the natural sweetness of peas and the basil vinaigrette. If you happen to have goat cheese on hand, you can also us that but I do suggest adding a briny element to the salad, such as, Kalamata olives so that you end up with a similar taste.

I like to use feta cheese for this recipe because the briny feta plays so well with the natural sweetness of peas and the basil vinaigrette. If you happen to have goat cheese on hand, you can also us that but I do suggest adding a briny element to the salad, such as, Kalamata olives so that you end up with a similar taste. Walnuts or pecans: You can even use chopped almonds or pine nuts if you prefer those in your salad recipes.

You can even use chopped almonds or pine nuts if you prefer those in your salad recipes. Fresh basil: Is the heart and soul of the basil vinaigrette. Just combine salt, pepper, and all the other ingredients for the vinaigrette in a blend and blend until it’s smooth.

Is the heart and soul of the basil vinaigrette. Just combine salt, pepper, and all the other ingredients for the vinaigrette in a blend and blend until it’s smooth. Olive Oil: I like to use extra virgin olive oil for this recipe as we’re using the oil in the dressing and it won’t be going through any sort of cooking process. Feel free to use any olive oil that you typically use for salad dressings.

I like to use extra virgin olive oil for this recipe as we’re using the oil in the dressing and it won’t be going through any sort of cooking process. Feel free to use any olive oil that you typically use for salad dressings. Shallot: you can also use a minced red onion but I do find that the shallot provides a better flavor to the salad.

you can also use a minced red onion but I do find that the shallot provides a better flavor to the salad. Minced Garlic: adds a bit of flavor to end dressing. Feel free to use lemon zest or any other ingredients you typically like for your vinaigrette.

adds a bit of flavor to end dressing. Feel free to use lemon zest or any other ingredients you typically like for your vinaigrette. Honey: honey adds sweetness, maple syrup or even some agave would achieve a similar result.

honey adds sweetness, maple syrup or even some agave would achieve a similar result. White wine vinegar: I prefer to use a milder acid like white wine vinegar for the dressing, but red wine vinegar or even lemon juice would work here – though if you use lemon juice, you can’t really call it a vinaigrette 😉

I prefer to use a milder acid like white wine vinegar for the dressing, but red wine vinegar or even lemon juice would work here – though if you use lemon juice, you can’t really call it a vinaigrette 😉 Red pepper flakes: add just a tiny punch of heat to the dressing.

add just a tiny punch of heat to the dressing. Kosher salt and black pepper:pretty typical vinaigrette ingredients!

Instructions for Mediterranean Couscous Salad Recipe:

Fluff the couscous.Start by bringing a medium saucepan with water or chicken broth to boil. Once warm, add the couscous, remove the saucepan from heat, and cover. Let the couscous sit for several minutes so that it soaks up the liquid. Then fluff with a fork and let cool slightly before using in the recipe. Blanch the peas.Heat water in another saucepan until boiling. Add the peas and blanch them for a couple minutes until they’re bright green. Then add them to an ice water bath to stop them from cooking and so that they maintain their vibrant green color. Drain and let them dry before using in the salad. Make the dressing.In a blender, add the salt, pepper, basil, shallot, garlic, honey, vinegar, red pepper flakes, and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust with more honey, salt or pepper as desired. Combine the ingredients.In a salad bowl, add the couscous, peas, feta, parsley, and walnuts. If you want to serve the salad warm, dress immediately and serve. If you want to serve it cold, pop the dressing into a jar, cover the salad, and pop them in the fridge until cold. Toss with half the dressing and then more as needed before serving.

FAQs about this recipe What is couscous? Couscous is a product made with durum wheat semolina flour that you fluff up with a fork once you add warm water or chicken broth. It’s commonly used Mediterranean, Middle East and in some African cuisines. Note that pearl couscous is different from the couscous used in this recipe. Do I have to toast the couscous before fluffing?​ For this recipe, you simply bring the cooking liquid to a boil and add the couscous, no need to toast in a skillet beforehand! Storage suggestions for leftovers?​ Store the remaining salad in an airtight container. Keep any unused dressing separate from the salad in the refrigerator.

