Buy iPhone 13 256GB Pink (2024)

An unconnected iPhone purchased from apple.com is unlocked. This means you aren’t tied to a single network provider or a multi-year service contract. You can choose the network and tariff that are right for you. Once your new iPhone is activated, it remains unlocked, which means you can use it with any network that provides service for iPhone.
Yes, iCloud makes moving your settings, photos, apps and documents to a new device seamless. Just sign in to iCloud when you set up your new device, access your previous device's iCloud backup and you'll be ready to go inminutes.
Don’t have enough iCloud storage to complete a backup? iCloud will grant you enough temporary storage to make sure you can back up your device and get all of your data transferred, free of charge (iOS 15 required).
With Quick Start, you can restore your data and content to your new iPhone from your iCloud backup. For phones using iOS 12.4 or later, Quick Start offers the option of using device-to-device migration, allowing you to transfer all your data wirelessly from your current device to your new one.
If you are switching from Android, you need to download the Move to iOS app first and follow the setup process on your new iPhone.
To learn how to transfer data to your new iPhone, see support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201269 (opens in new window).
iPhone models currently sold on apple.com work with compatible networks around the world, including 5G and 4G LTE networks. Check with your home network provider regarding international roaming charges, or purchase a compatible nano-SIM at your destination.
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE are 5G capable. For 5G access, you need to activate your iPhone with a network provider that offers 5G service. Some providers may also require a 5G service plan or a new SIM. Contact your provider for more information. Learn more about network providers in your country here.
To spread the cost of your iPhone with monthly payments, simply select your new iPhone and whether you’d like the option of trade-in, then select Monthly Payments. You can also add AppleCare+ if desired.
As part of checkout, you’ll complete the Barclays loan application. Barclays will notify you of their decision immediately. If you have an iPhone to trade-in, we’ll either apply its value as an instant credit to your loan amount, or recycle it for free if it’s not eligible for trade-in.
If you have a trade-in, we’ll send further instructions.
Learn more about financing options
Apple Trade In makes it easy to get credit towards the purchase of your next iPhone. Simply answer a few questions about your device. Based on what you tell us, we’ll provide an estimated trade-in value. If you pay monthly, we’ll apply the value as instant credit to lower the monthly payments of your new iPhone. If you pay in full, we’ll credit your payment method after we receive your trade-in. If it’s not eligible for credit, you can recycle it for free.
After your new iPhone ships, we’ll send you a free trade-in kit with instructions and a pre-paid shipping label. When we receive your trade-in, we’ll verify its condition and if everything checks out, your trade-in will be complete. If your device doesn’t match the condition you described, you’ll receive an email with next steps. If you paid in full and the value of your device was more than the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll receive an Apple Gift Card by email with the remaining amount.
The online trade-in process generally takes two to three weeks.
You can also trade in your device at an Apple Store at the point of purchase. However, the trade-in value in the store may be different from the estimated trade-in value you received online.
Learn more about Apple Trade In (opens in new window)
Both AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss are insurance products that provide 24/7 priority tech support and hardware coverage, including unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. You can even add theft and loss protection, depending on the policy you choose. Coverage begins on your AppleCare+ purchase date.
Learn more about AppleCare+
Yes. If you change your mind and no longer wish to keep your iPhone, you have the option to return it to us for free within 14days of receipt. The returned iPhone must be in good condition and in the original packaging, which contains all accessories, manuals and instructions. Returns are subject to Apple’s Sales and Refunds Policy.
Learn more about returns, refunds and exchanges
