Buy iPhone 13 256GB Pink (2024)

Yes, iCloud makes moving your settings, photos, apps and documents to a new device seamless. Just sign in to iCloud when you set up your new device, access your previous device’s iCloud backup and you’ll be ready to go inminutes.

Don’t have enough iCloud storage to complete a backup? iCloud will grant you enough temporary storage to make sure you can back up your device and get all of your data transferred, free of charge (iOS 15 required).

With Quick Start, you can restore your data and content to your new iPhone from your iCloud backup. For phones using iOS 12.4 or later, Quick Start offers the option of using device-to-device migration, allowing you to transfer all your data wirelessly from your current device to your new one.

If you are switching from Android, you need to download the Move to iOS app first and follow the setup process on your new iPhone.

To learn how to transfer data to your new iPhone, see support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201269 (opens in new window).