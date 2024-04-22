Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Everyone loves this really easy Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies Recipe. These little smokes come together in about 35 minutes and will disappear before your eyes. The combination of bacon and brown sugar is magical!
These bacon wrapped little smokies recipe are a must have appetizer recipe. It is the perfect recipe for game days, your next party, or tailgate. It is such an easy appetizer that will impress everyone who tries them. You might also like Beanie Weenies and Bacon Wrapped Brussel Sprouts recipe.
We always serve these bacon wrapped lil’ smokies and deviled eggs. We also love bacon wrapped pineapples. Really anything with bacon on it is good – bake potato, bacon dip, or cheesy bacon soup.
Table of Contents
- Why Make This Recipe:
- Ingredients:
- Lil’ Smokies Flavor Variations:
- How to Make Little Smokies:
- Expert Tips:
- Can I Make Bacon Wrapped Smokies in the Slow Cooker?
- Frequently Asked Questions:
- Finger Food Recipes to try:
- Bacon wrapped little smokies Recipe
Why Make This Recipe:
Everyone loves this really easy appetizer recipe. These quick and easy bacon wrapped little smokies with brown sugar recipe are the perfect football appetizer.
However, you don’t really need a football game or a special occasion to make these. If you are craving something simple (but amazing) then this easy bacon appetizer recipe is for you.
I mean does it really get any better than brown sugar and bacon? If you like this recipe, try Easy Candied Bacon for another quick appetizer. These Crock pot BBQ Little Smokies are another one of our go-to appetizers.
Ingredients:
- Little Smokies
- Bacon
- Brown Sugar
- Garlic Powder; optional
- Cayenne Pepper; optional
- toothpicks (plain)
For the full list of ingredients and recipe, scroll to the bottom for the recipe card.
Lil’ Smokies Flavor Variations:
We do like to try different variations to this recipe. Plus I usually will use what I have on hand.
- You can add BBQ sauce to this recipe. After you bake them, we brush our favorite BBQ sauce on them and broil for about a 1 minute. We love the flavor that it brings out.
- If you like a spicer lil’ smokie flavor, you can add in some cayenne pepper or a spicy BBQ. We have even added some slice jalapeño’s for a spicier touch.
- Try adding some cream cheese before wrapping bacon. Cream cheese and bacon is the perfect combination.
- What about adding a slice of cheddar. Bacon cheddar smokies turn out so good.
How to Make Little Smokies:
Step 1 – Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut bacon into thirds. Roll one piece of bacon around one little smokie. The bacon will overlap. Once the bacon is onto the little smokie than secure with a toothpick.
Step 2 – In a shallow bowl or dish pour in the brown sugar, garlic powder and cayenne pepper. Dip the little smokies (that is now wrapped in bacon) in the brown sugar to cover. Place on baking sheet.
Step 3 – They are ready to be placed in the oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Then flip them over and back for another 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy.
Step 4 – Remove from over and allow them to cool slightly. Place on a serving dish and watch them disappear. You can remove the toothpicks when serve, but I like to leave them as it’s an easy way for your guest to pick up these delicious smokies.
Expert Tips:
- Sausage – Growing up we always had little smokies covered in BBQ sauce for any family get-togethers. We always used Hillshire Farms brand. There are a variety of different sausage that you can choose from – Little Smokies, Beef or Turkey Smokies, or ones with cheddar in them. That is what I love about this recipe, any of these varieties would work.
- Foil – Be sure to line your cookie sheet with heavy duty foil. This the best kind to buy. The heavy duty foil is the easiest I have found when it is time to take your food off and for easy cleanup.
- Bacon – I tend to pick bacon that I find on sale. I would get the bacon that hasn’t already been cooked as it is easier to wrap around the little smokie.
Can I Make Bacon Wrapped Smokies in the Slow Cooker?
Yes, you can! If you don’t want to mess with popping these in the oven you can also make this little smokies recipe in the crock pot.
- For easier cleanup spray your crockpot liner with cooking spray or use a crockpot liner. Add in half of the brown sugar, wrap your little smokies in bacon as instructed.
- Place them in the crockpot and cover with remaining half of brown sugar. Cook on high for 3-4 hours or until the bacon is cooked. Each slow cooker is different, so you might need to adjust the cooking time.
They will disappear faster than you can make them. We made these for the kids the other day for fun and they disappeared in minutes. We will be making these for almost every football game this season. It is our new go to easy appetizer recipe that everyone loves.
Frequently Asked Questions:
How to store leftovers:
Occasionally we will have leftovers. I just store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They will last about 3-4 days.
Makes a perfect little snack in-between meals.
How to keep them warm:
I like to bake these bacon wrapped smokies ahead of time. To keep them warm and because I have multiple crock pots, after baking them, I just put them in the crock pot and put them on the warm setting.
It works out perfectly and everyone can enjoy them warm.
We love to hear from you. If you make this bacon wrapped appetizers, please leave us a comment or a star review.
Bacon wrapped little smokies
4.95 from 52 votes
Everyone loves this really easy appetizer recipe. This quick and easy Bacon wrapped little smokies recipe is the best and the perfect football appetizer.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Servings 16
Cuisine American
Course Appetizer
Calories 225
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 1 package little smokies
- 1 package bacon
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Cut the bacon into thirds.
Roll one piece of bacon around one little smokie. The bacon will overlap.
Then secure the bacon with a toothpick.
Continue doing this to all of the little smokies.
In a shallow bowl or dish pour in the brown sugar.
Dip the little smokies (that is now covered in bacon) in the brown sugar to cover.
Place them on a cookie sheet that is lined with foil. Trust me, you want foil to cover the pan for easy clean up.
Bake for 10 minutes. Then flip them over and back for another 10 minutes.
Remove from over and allow them to cool slightly. Place on a serving dish and watch them disappear.
Recipe Notes
This is the perfect recipe for your next party, gathering, or tailgate.
Nutrition Facts
Calories 225kcal, Carbohydrates 7g, Protein 6g, Fat 18g, Saturated Fat 6g, Cholesterol 36mg, Sodium 472mg, Potassium 112mg, Sugar 7g, Vitamin A 10IU, Calcium 10mg, Iron 0.5mg
