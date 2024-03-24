Top 14 AIP Recipes for Batch Cooking and Freezing - A Squirrel in the Kitchen (2024)

All of the seasoned AIPers I know are unanimous on this one fact: if you plan ahead, it will be so much easier to be successful on the Autoimmune Protocol. There is nothing worse, in my opinion, to find yourself hungry with nothing safe to eat in the house! That’s when you might reach for something convenient but not so healthy. The name of the game is “plan ahead“!

How can you do that? Well, a good way to have food on hand is to batch cook. Batch cooking means cooking larger quantities so you have leftovers for several meals after. You do the work once in the kitchen, but you can make it last for several days. If you are worried about eating the same thing for several days in a row, you can also freeze your leftovers in small portions for later use.

But which AIP recipes are the best for batch cooking and freezing? Not all recipes are suitable for this purpose. That’s why I went on the hunt to find the best recipes that will give you the most bang for your buck!

I have asked some of my AIP blogger friends to give me THE ONE recipe (suitable for batch cooking and freezing) they keep going back to, week after week, because they think it is just the best! That one recipe you love so much that you have it on repeat at your house and you never tire of it. Below are their responses (as well as my two favorite batch cooking recipes from the blog!).

1 – The Best Pressure Cooker Chicken Vegetable Soup from Sophie Van Tiggelen at A Squirrel in the Kitchen

A good chicken vegetable soup is worth its weight in gold, and if you can make it happen in 20 minutes or less in your Instant Pot pressure cooker, it is priceless!

2 – Slow Cooker Sage Pulled Pork from Sophie Van Tiggelen at A Squirrel in the Kitchen

There are very few meats that look as appetizing to me as a hot-out-of-the-slow-cooker pork shoulder. This sage pulled pork is not an exception! The taste is incredible and I never tire of the soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

3 – Coconut Curried Chicken from the Paleo AIP Instant Pot Cookbook

Curry lovers will rejoice with this quick, flavorful, and perfectly compliant rendition using chicken and fresh vegetables.

4 – Quick and Easy Shredded Chicken from the Paleo AIP Instant Pot Cookbook

This shredded chicken can be used in so many meals: in tacos, on salads, in soups, even enjoyed on its own!

5 – Magic Chili from Mickey Trescott at Autoimmune Wellness

If you are looking for a quick, simple “chili” recipe free from the usual offenders in conventional variety–beans, tomatoes, and nightshade spices–be sure to give this a try!This is winter cooking at its best, a nice meaty one-pot stew with bone broth, lots of herbs, and flavors that intensify the next day.

6 – Paleo Chicken Pot Pie (AIP) from Jaime Lubich Hartman at Gutsy by Nature

If you thought that creating an AIP chicken pot pie witha creamy filling and a delicate biscuit topping was impossible, think again! Enjoy thisquintessential American comfort food in a version that is compatible with the requirements of the Autoimmune Protocol!

7 –Rainbow Roasted Root Vegetables from Mickey Trescott at Autoimmune Wellness

This simple recipe can be adapted to use whatever roots you have on hand – any type of beet, carrot, sweet potato, yam, turnip, rutabaga, etc. Use whatever is freshest and most available to you.

8 – Quick Shepherd’s Pie with Golden Horseradish Mashfrom Kate Jay at Healing Family Eats

This cozy and comforting dish can be on your table in less than 45 minutes! The secret? Keeping the sauce at a brisk simmer, cooking the roots at the same time, and assembling the dish while everything is still hot so all you need do is set it under a hot broiler to brown and bubble.

9 – Venison Meatballs from Maria Krummen at Zesty Paleo

Meatballs are excellent for breakfast and they are extremely easy to prepare. All you have to do in the morning is warm them up and add a healthy carb and veggies.

10 – You Won’t Believe It’s Tomato-Free Ragu Bolognesefrom Joanna Frankham at Joanna Frankham Health Coaching

The thing about Bolognese is that, while it does take a long time to come to its full flavor potential, because you’re making a largeamount, you have enough to feed a crowd. In fact,once you portion it out and pop it in your freezer, this recipe makes enough for eight to ten servings.

11 – Beef and Broccolifrom Laura Vein at Sweet Treats

This recipe comes together pretty quickly with minimal prep, minimal planning ahead, and minimal clean up. Sometimes, simple, easy, and delicious is just what’s needed!

12 – Hearty Beef Soup from Erin at Enjoying This Journey

The heart is one of the best ways to introduce (even if on the sly) someone to organ meats. Heart cooks very much like a roast or steak when sliced thinly and is incredibly versatile.

13 – Fennel-Herbes de Provence Sausage from Martine Partridge at Eat, Heal, Thrive

This sausage recipe is utter juicy deliciousness and, like any good AIP recipe, can be eaten at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.Pair this with a side of your favorite sautéed greens and you’re set!

14 – Instant Pot Bone Broth from Eileen Laird at Phoenix Helix

When you simmer the bones, you release a lot of nutrition into the broth. Bone broth isespecially beneficial for reducing inflammation and helping our bodies heal. So keep calm and broth on!

