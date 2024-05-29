Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (2024)

If you love pressure cooker accessories or you're curious to try one, this selection of creative and delicious Instant Pot egg bite mold recipes will surprise you and get you inspired to cook more than just egg bite muffins! From little ball pancakes to mini meatloaves, this handy silicone mold proves that small foods can come with big flavor.

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (1)

Instant Pot Egg Bite Bolds

If you own a pressure cooker, you might have started experimenting with extra accessories like a springform cake tin to make a cheesecake or a steamer basket for vegetables or dumplings. One of our other favorite accessories is the Instant Pot egg bite molds. It's a pressure cooker-friendly round silicone tray with 6-7 holes allowing you to cook small, bite-size food items.

This mold piece is often used to make egg bites, also known as mini egg frittatas or muffins but you might be surprised to learn that you can make much more than eggs using the Instant Pot egg bite mold and it's actually very versatile.
Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (2)

You can use it to make individually-portioned foods for lunches or sides, baby food, desserts, and pressure-baked goods like brownies or muffins. You can also stack two mold trays at the same time allowing you to cook larger batches of food.

We've put together some fun ideas for silicone egg bite mold recipes you can try in your Instant Pot or another pressure cooker.

You can purchase such egg bite mold accessories on Amazonas well as other stores. Make sure to check that it fits your model of the Instant Pot. Bonus, you can also use these silicone molds in the oven.

MEDITERRANEAN EGG BITES IN INSTANT POT WITH HERBS & FETA

Perfectly cooked Mediterranean-style Instant Pot egg bites with red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese. This protein-rich breakfast recipe is partly inspired by the Starbucks sour vide egg bites but are made with whole eggs and nutrient-dense ingredients. They are delicious and convenient and can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days for those on-the-go breakfasts, lunch boxes, and snacks. Low-carb, gluten-free, with 8 (green) Weight Watchers Smart Points per serving. Recipe from Instant Pot Eats.

INSTANT POT CORNBREAD MUFFINS

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (4)

These sweet, Texas-style Instant Pot cornbread bites are great as an appetizer, on the side of chilies and stews, or on their own with some butter for a snack. For those that like a little kick, the recipe includes an option to add some diced jalapeño peppers, but you can make the recipe without it as well. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

How To Cook Perfect Poached Eggs

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (5)

Poached eggs are a delicious addition to your breakfast and a great way to add protein without all the extra oil of a fried egg. But have you tried poaching an egg? This Instant Pot hack is a game-changer! These eggs come out perfectly every single time. Recipe from Forkly.

INSTANT POT CHEESECAKE BITES

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (6)

These instant pot cheesecake bites are incredibly quick and easy to make and have an amazing texture. They are easy to change up with different flavors too! Recipe from Ashlee Marie.

INSTANT POT EGG BITES WITH CHEESE & JALAPEÑOS


Instant Pot egg bites are easy to make and are super convenient for breakfast, lunch or as a snack. This recipe for cheesy jalapeño egg bites is by Kristy Bernardo from The Big Book Of Instant Pot Recipes. She often makes these bites for the family as they can be popped into the microwave for a quick weekday breaky. These egg bites and gluten-free and grain-free.Recipe from Instant Pot Eats.

Instant Pot Pancake Bites

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (8)

Make these fluffy Instant Pot pancake bites for your next family breakfast! They’re so easy and quick to make, and they’re really fun to eat! Bite-size pancakes with different flavors, blueberry, chocolate chip, the possibilities are endless! Recipe from Little Sunny Kitchen.

INSTANT POT BACON MINI MEATLOAF

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (9)

One of the great things about Instant Pot silicone egg bite mold recipes is how they make perfect individual portions. This Instant Pot mini meatloaf recipe makes 7 or 8 mini meatloaves (depending on the size of your mold), which easily serves 4 people. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

CINNAMON ROLL BITES

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (10)

Cinnamon Roll Bites are the perfect easy yummy breakfast. Drizzled with icing, these bites are sure to be pleasing to your taste buds especially if you like them soft withno hard edges. Recipe from Chase Laughter.

INSTANT POT BROWNIE BITES RECIPE

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (11)

Perfectly portioned for parties or snacking, these brownie bites are gooey in the center. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

Instant Pot Churro Bites

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (12)

An easy, made-from-scratch recipe for fluffy churro bites rolled in cinnamon and sugar. A delightful snack or dessert that is perfectly poppable. A creative way to use your Instant Pot egg bites mold.Recipe from 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking.

Instant Pot Everything Bagel Bites with Cream Cheese Filling

Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (13)

What if you could get the same amazing texture and flavor that a bagel offers in under 15 minutes and cooked to perfection in the pressure cooker with only 4 ingredients? YES! Great for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Recipe from More Momma.

FAQs

Can you stack egg bite molds in Instant Pot? ›

These Instant Pot Egg Bites are seriously perfect to meal prep for a busy work week with early start times. This recipe is easy to double. You can stack the egg bite molds on top of each other and cook at once. They turn out GREAT!

Do you put the lid on egg bite mold? ›

Then, spray the wells and lid of the Silicone Egg Bites Mold with oil. Fill each well ⅔ full of batter (you'll have enough batter for two batches) and cover the mold with the lid.

Why are my egg bites watery? ›

If your egg bites are wet, they are either undercooked, no cornstarch was added, or you may have included too many vegetables. Consider sauteeing veggie add-ins beforehand in order to release excess moisture. If adding tomatoes, try salting and draining them before adding them to the other ingredients.

How do you keep egg bites from deflating? ›

Egg muffins will rise too much when you skip the water bath, causing them to deflate as they cool. Prevention is the key, so use the water bath as directed in this recipe. If you find the egg muffins still rise too much, use a lower oven temperature of 325ºF and increase the baking time by 5 to 10 minutes.

How many eggs can you put in an Instapot? ›

I've found that 12 eggs fit perfectly on the metal rack at the bottom of your Instant Pot, but if you decide to cook more than 12 eggs at a time, I highly suggest getting this steamer basket. I have this exact one and it works great! The steamer basket also makes transferring the eggs to the ice bath super easy too!

How do you keep eggs from sticking to silicone molds? ›

Originally Answered: How do you poach eggs in silicone cups without them sticking to the cups? The short, correct response: Put a dab of olive oil or softened butter in the cup and rub it around with your finger or a brush, coating the inside. Your eggs will slip right out.

What can you use an egg molder for? ›

Egg molds have seemingly endless uses. A round one can make perfect circles that cook eggs in breakfast sandwich-ready circles—and can also be used for pancakes, biscuits, burgers, and just about any other food you want to shape.

Can I use silicone molds in pressure cooker? ›

Made from High Quality, FDA Approved Food-Grade Silicone. Use in your Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker to make delicious Starbucks-Style Sous-Vide Egg Bites or Ooey-Gooey Brownies! Use the 8 ¼” diameter trays for all kinds of foods. The functions of the Sensible Needs Silicone Molds are endless!

Why do you put cornstarch in egg bites? ›

cornstarch– Cornstarch protects the egg bites from overcooking and turning rubbery. This is a very important ingredient for keeping that nice custard like consistency. bacon– I used the ready to eat bacon that you just pop in the microwave.

Why are my egg bites spongy? ›

Why are my egg bites spongy? To ensure that your copycat Starbucks egg bites have the right texture, make sure you don't overmix the eggs and bake them for the proper cooking time at a low temperature (325° Fahrenheit).

How does Starbucks get their eggs so fluffy? ›

How does Starbucks make the eggs so fluffy? The exact details of their recipe are proprietary, but use fresh, high-quality eggs, blend thoroughly to incorporate air into the mixture, and adding dairy adds creaminess. Starbucks also ensures the eggs are cooked to just the right level of doneness.

Can you use muffin liners for egg bites? ›

First, preheat the oven to 350ºF and generously spray a nonstick muffin tin with cooking spray. Alternatively, you can use muffin liners, but we still suggest spraying those with cooking spray. Next, crack one egg into each well and then season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Why did my egg bites sink in the middle? ›

If your egg bites are still collapsing despite mixing the eggs less, your oven may also be too hot for the egg, cooking it too quickly for it to rise. Try testing your oven to make sure the temperature is accurate.

Should I freeze or refrigerate egg bites? ›

These egg bites keep well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave for a quick on-the-go breakfast! You can also freeze them. If you want to keep the egg bites around for more than a few days, I recommend freezing them.

Should you put a lid on eggs? ›

Placing a lid on the pan helps cook the egg with steam, while preventing it from overcooking. Trying to fry eggs without the help of a lid will result in a longer cook time, which may burn the egg whites.

How do you use egg ring molds? ›

Allow the egg rings to gradually pre-heat as it will ensure your egg whites immediately form and don't spill out from the sides. Either mix your eggs before pouring into the rings or simply crack one egg into each ring. You can add any cheese or seasonings now or save that for after they are finished.

