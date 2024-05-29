Instant Pot Egg Bite Mold Recipes (More Than Eggs!) (2024)

If you love pressure cooker accessories or you're curious to try one, this selection of creative and delicious Instant Pot egg bite mold recipes will surprise you and get you inspired to cook more than just egg bite muffins! From little ball pancakes to mini meatloaves, this handy silicone mold proves that small foods can come with big flavor.

Instant Pot Egg Bite Bolds

If you own a pressure cooker, you might have started experimenting with extra accessories like a springform cake tin to make a cheesecake or a steamer basket for vegetables or dumplings. One of our other favorite accessories is the Instant Pot egg bite molds. It's a pressure cooker-friendly round silicone tray with 6-7 holes allowing you to cook small, bite-size food items.

This mold piece is often used to make egg bites, also known as mini egg frittatas or muffins but you might be surprised to learn that you can make much more than eggs using the Instant Pot egg bite mold and it's actually very versatile.



You can use it to make individually-portioned foods for lunches or sides, baby food, desserts, and pressure-baked goods like brownies or muffins. You can also stack two mold trays at the same time allowing you to cook larger batches of food.

We've put together some fun ideas for silicone egg bite mold recipes you can try in your Instant Pot or another pressure cooker.

You can purchase such egg bite mold accessories on Amazonas well as other stores. Make sure to check that it fits your model of the Instant Pot. Bonus, you can also use these silicone molds in the oven.

MEDITERRANEAN EGG BITES IN INSTANT POT WITH HERBS & FETA

Perfectly cooked Mediterranean-style Instant Pot egg bites with red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese. This protein-rich breakfast recipe is partly inspired by the Starbucks sour vide egg bites but are made with whole eggs and nutrient-dense ingredients. They are delicious and convenient and can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days for those on-the-go breakfasts, lunch boxes, and snacks. Low-carb, gluten-free, with 8 (green) Weight Watchers Smart Points per serving. Recipe from Instant Pot Eats.

INSTANT POT CORNBREAD MUFFINS

These sweet, Texas-style Instant Pot cornbread bites are great as an appetizer, on the side of chilies and stews, or on their own with some butter for a snack. For those that like a little kick, the recipe includes an option to add some diced jalapeño peppers, but you can make the recipe without it as well. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

How To Cook Perfect Poached Eggs

Poached eggs are a delicious addition to your breakfast and a great way to add protein without all the extra oil of a fried egg. But have you tried poaching an egg? This Instant Pot hack is a game-changer! These eggs come out perfectly every single time. Recipe from Forkly.

INSTANT POT CHEESECAKE BITES

These instant pot cheesecake bites are incredibly quick and easy to make and have an amazing texture. They are easy to change up with different flavors too! Recipe from Ashlee Marie.

INSTANT POT EGG BITES WITH CHEESE & JALAPEÑOS



Instant Pot egg bites are easy to make and are super convenient for breakfast, lunch or as a snack. This recipe for cheesy jalapeño egg bites is by Kristy Bernardo from The Big Book Of Instant Pot Recipes. She often makes these bites for the family as they can be popped into the microwave for a quick weekday breaky. These egg bites and gluten-free and grain-free.Recipe from Instant Pot Eats.

Instant Pot Pancake Bites

Make these fluffy Instant Pot pancake bites for your next family breakfast! They’re so easy and quick to make, and they’re really fun to eat! Bite-size pancakes with different flavors, blueberry, chocolate chip, the possibilities are endless! Recipe from Little Sunny Kitchen.

INSTANT POT BACON MINI MEATLOAF

One of the great things about Instant Pot silicone egg bite mold recipes is how they make perfect individual portions. This Instant Pot mini meatloaf recipe makes 7 or 8 mini meatloaves (depending on the size of your mold), which easily serves 4 people. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

CINNAMON ROLL BITES

Cinnamon Roll Bites are the perfect easy yummy breakfast. Drizzled with icing, these bites are sure to be pleasing to your taste buds especially if you like them soft withno hard edges. Recipe from Chase Laughter.

INSTANT POT BROWNIE BITES RECIPE

Perfectly portioned for parties or snacking, these brownie bites are gooey in the center. Recipe from Fab Everyday.

Instant Pot Churro Bites

An easy, made-from-scratch recipe for fluffy churro bites rolled in cinnamon and sugar. A delightful snack or dessert that is perfectly poppable. A creative way to use your Instant Pot egg bites mold.Recipe from 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking.

Instant Pot Everything Bagel Bites with Cream Cheese Filling

What if you could get the same amazing texture and flavor that a bagel offers in under 15 minutes and cooked to perfection in the pressure cooker with only 4 ingredients? YES! Great for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Recipe from More Momma.

