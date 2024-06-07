Eggs Benedict Casserole Recipe from The Food Charlatan (2024)

This Eggs Benedict Casserole recipe is an overnight wonder. English muffins are layered with Canadian bacon, then topped with an egg mixture before you bake. It has all the flavor of classic Eggs Benedict, but you can make it the night before. It’s easy, delicious, and the perfect make-ahead meal for holidays! Overnight breakfast casseroles forever! Originally posted May 10, 2013.

Eggs Benedict Breakfast Casserole

Happy Mother’s Day everyone! I’m sure many of you reading this are moms, so go ahead and email this recipe to whoever is supposed to be making your breakfast Sunday morning.

If that person is still you, then you are in luck because this recipe is an overnighter…er. It’s super easy and delicious. It makes me want to douse every casserole ever in hollandaise sauce!

Why you need to make this Egg Benedict Casserole

If your mom is half as cool as my mom, you are gonna want to make her something amazing for breakfast this Sunday. May I suggest a casserole version of everyone’s favorite brunch classic??

Seriously, it is so delicious. And SUPER easy. (Ten times easier than real Egg Benedict. I mean, have you ever actually tried to poach an egg? It’s a nightmare 😂)

Just butter up some English muffins and get them nice and toasty. Toss them in a casserole dish with Canadian bacon, then pour an egg mixture over the top and bake. The only thing better than a craggy English muffin is a craggy English muffin baked into a custard.

We could stop there, but why would we do that? HOLLANDAISE SAUCE, people. I love this stuff. It’s easy to make on the stove, but it’s also really easy to make Blender Hollandaise Sauce. Today’s recipe is not quite traditional because it adds in some extra cream, but that’s just not really an apology. Either the recipe below or this Blender Hollandaise are wonderful with this casserole!

Egg Benedict Casserole Ingredients

The full recipe card is below! But here are the basics. It’s soooo easy.

English muffins

Canadian bacon

eggs

milk

cream

spices

cheese (optional)

Hollandaise sauce, recipe below

How to make Eggs Benedict Casserole

First toast up some English muffins and slather them with butter. You can technically skip this step. But why would you skip out on the part where you can snag a bite of hot buttered English muffin?? Just try not to eat them all.

Chop them up and layer in a casserole dish with chopped Canadian bacon.

What is the difference between Canadian bacon and ham? They are actually from totally different parts of the pig, even though they taste similar. Canadian bacon is from the pork loin, and is often brined. Ham is from the leg of the pig, and is smoked. In Canada, it’s called “back bacon.” Don’t use regular American bacon, which is pork belly that is cooked until crisp.

For this recipe, sliced ham or Canadian bacon are going to work great.

Add a layer of Canadian bacon, then chopped English muffins, then repeat.

Mix up some eggs, cream, milk, and spices.

Anyway, add in some milk and cream to your eggs, and a buncha spices too. You can honestly use whatever spices you want. I like onion, paprika, mustard, a little seasoning salt.

Pour the egg mixture over the English muffins and Canadian bacon.

Press it down with your hands to help the bread absorb the liquid.

If you like, sprinkle a little cheese over the top. This part is actually optional, the casserole is great without it, and technically Eggs Benedict does not have cheese. But…casseroles have cheese, and I just couldn’t help myself.

Cover the casserole with foil and refrigerate overnight. If you like, you can bake it right away. It’s still quite tasty, even though the texture is not quite the same as when it has had time to absorb the liquid more fully.

How long can this Egg Casserole be refrigerated before baking?

You can refrigerate for 24 hours before baking. You don’t want to go much longer than that because the English muffins will start to get overly saturated and the texture of your casserole will be funky. Nobody wants to eat funky casserole.

Bake until the center is set and the edges are getting brown and crispy. Just look at this goodness!

Now it’s time to holla. Hollandaise, that is!

We are going to take this casserole from good to amazing my friends. Hollandaise sauce is one of the famous basic French sauces, made of egg yolks emulsified with melted butter.

In today’s recipe, we are also adding cream to make it even more thick and rich. It’s so good, I can never stop dipping my spoon into it. You can make this on the stovetop with a whisk, but a blender is even easier. Just make sure you add the butter while the blender is running so that the fats can properly emulsify.

You can make the hollandaise sauce ahead of time, but do not microwave it to reheat it. Put the whole container of sauce in hot water to warm it. If you microwave it, the eggs will curdle.

Eggs Benedict Bake FAQs

How to Eggs Florentine this casserole

Those Florentines, you guys. They really know how to take Eggs Benedict to the next level. Eggs Florentine is simply the addition of cooked spinach to your dish. Some people replace the Canadian bacon with spinach, but we’re not heathens 😉 I say just add it right on top. It’s so easy:

Chop about 2 cups of packed fresh spinach Cook the spinach in an oiled pan for 1-2 minutes until it is wilted. Add in a sprinkle of salt if you know what’s good for you. When the spinach has cooled, gently squeeze out some of the moisture. You don’t want a soggy casserole, we have to get all that water out. Sprinkle the spinach over your first layer of Canadian bacon. That’s it!

Why is my egg casserole rubbery?

Rubbery egg casseroles come from too much moisture. Did you add wet spinach or another watery vegetable to this recipe? Was your Canadian Bacon extra drippy? Make sure you remove the moisture from whatever you’re adding! Pre-cook any veggies you are adding. If your Canadian bacon was frozen, thaw it out first and pat dry. Etc.

Storing and reheating instructions

This casserole is honestly best eaten on day one, but I’m not one to turn my nose up at leftovers, even if they aren’t quite as fresh. Store casserole leftovers tightly sealed in the fridge to keep it from getting dried out. Heat individual portions in the microwave for about 1-2 minutes, or larger portions in the oven at 350 for about 10-20 minutes, until heated through.

Store the hollandaise sauce separately in an airtight container. The hollandaise will curdle (get lumpy) if you microwave it, so remember to warm it by placing the container in a bowl of very hot water for a few minutes.

Can this casserole be frozen?

Absolutely! You can freeze the entire casserole, before cooking, for up to 2 months. Be sure to seal it well, then seal it again. (I love these 2 gallon ziplocks for stuff like this. They are huge.) Let the frozen casserole thaw overnight and bake as directed. This is a great option for getting (way) ahead for holiday mornings!

If you’ve already baked the casserole and want to store it for later, just seal it well (ziplock works great) and freeze for up to 2 months. Seal and freeze the hollandaise separately. Let thaw in the fridge completely. Bake at 300 degrees until the center is hot, which will take 20-30 minutes depending on how big the portion is.

And there you have it! Eggs benedict, casserole-ified. It’s perfect for Mother’s Day, Easter brunch, Christmas morning, you name it. I just love that I can make it the night before. It’s a crowd pleaser! And a mom pleaser! Enjoy!

