Get the most flavor from your ham bone (recipes) (2024)

Now that Easter is a dim memory we can take the opportunity to turn the leftover ham into something special, like soup. (Press-Register file photo)

Now that Easter is just a chocolate-coated memory, it’s time to put the finishing touches on the one remaining bit of unfinished culinary business.

That is what to do with the bone that was leftover from your Easter ham. It is one of those conundrums that really isn’t that difficult to figure out.

Just because you’ve successfully denuded the bone and all the salvageable meat is used in sandwiches, casseroles and omelets, that doesn’t mean that the party is over.

Hardly.

Now is when true ham aficionados shine. Much more flavor remains in that bit of bone and it’s up to you to extract it.

Ham bones are loaded with flavor and are great for adding zip to a host of dishes. Beans, greens, soups — you name it, and you can probably add some flavor with a ham bone.

Using the ham bone as a second layer of goodness also relieves you of the duty of trying to remove as much meat as possible from the bone when carving. Don’t go crazy trying to get it all; leave a little meat attached to the bone for later use.

One of the things you can do with the bone is to make a good, hearty ham stock for use later in a number of dishes. Here is a recipe for basic ham stock from “The Southern Cook’s Handbook.”

Ham Stock



Quantity varies

Bone and scraps from baked ham

Enough cold water to cover completely

Trim thick outer rind and large pieces of fat from ham bone. Submerge bone in cold water and add leftover ham scraps.

Bring to a rolling boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Skim any foam that appears on top during the first 30 minutes. Simmer for 3-4 hours or until ham that clings to the bone is limp and can be pulled off easily.

Remove stock from stove and cool briefly. Strain stock through a sieve into shallow containers. Discard ham and bone. Place containers in sink partially filled with cold water and ice cubs. Discard solid ingredients.

When stock is cold, refrigerate it overnight so that fat comes to the top and forms a solid layer. Remove layer of fat and discard.

Store stock in containers washed thoroughly with soap and hot water or run through a dishwasher.

Stock will keep in refrigerator about 3 days and retain flavor in the freezer for about 3 months. To use, boil five minutes to restore flavor.

Cured ham is heavily seasoned and salted. Avoid adding any seasonings that might overpower or conflict with the natural good taste of fresh vegetables.

Beans and ham are a natural flavor combination. You don’t need me to tell you this, especially in a part of the country where a pot of red beans is the only thing that makes Mondays worth getting up for.

Here is a variation of sorts on the bean/ham combination. It’s a very hearty soup that is a meal in itself.

One bit of advice beforehand: don’t skip the advice about draining the water the dry beans have soaked in. You’ll thank me for this later.

Ham and Bean Soup



8-10 servings

1 pound dried, white lima beans

1 leftover ham bone

1 (10.75-ounce) cans reduced sodium chicken broth

1 (15.4-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained

See Also Raspberry Dip Recipe

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

2-3 ribs celery, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, chopped

½ cup parsley, chopped

1 cup cooked ham, cubed

Green onions, chopped (garnish)

Soak beans overnight in water. After soaking, drain beans and discard water.

In a large Dutch oven, add beans, ham bone, chicken broth, tomatoes, Creole seasoning, celery, onions and bell pepper and about 3 cups water, enough to cover the beans; bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

Cook on low for about an hour or until beans are soft. Remove ham bone and let cool. Remove any meat still on the bone and return to the pot. Adjust seasonings.

Add parsley and cubed ham. Garnish with chopped green onion, if desired.

Note: I like to mash up a few of the lima beans to thicken the soup if necessary. A pone of cornbread is all that’s needed to make this dish a meal.

Split Pea Soup



6-8 servings

1 pound dry green split peas

2 quarts water

1 ham bone

1 medium onion, chopped

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon marjoram

¼ teaspoon thyme

2-3 ribs celery, diced

2 carrots, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place split peas in a large Dutch oven and add 2 quarts water. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and cover. Let peas fork for about an hour. Add ham bone, onion, garlic, marjoram and thyme. Bring back to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Remove ham bone and allow to cool. Remove any meat from the bone and return to the pot. Add celery and carrot.

Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasonings and serve.