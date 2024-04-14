Raspberry Dip Recipe (2024)

Published: Nov 30, 2021 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

The ingredients in this Raspberry Dip might seem like an unlikely match, but they create a delicious snack or appetizer for any gathering! This is an ideal dish to bring to any type of party.

Original post: June 2012 | Updated: November 2021

Why This Recipe Works

I want to give a shout-out to my stepmom’s friend Mary who provided me with this wonderful recipe. I make this dip all the time and the dish is always completely wiped out by the end of the gathering.

As you read through the ingredients, you will likely say, WHAAA?! like I did at first, but trust me! This is insanely delicious and it is a crowd-pleaser. Your guests will love you and thank you and swoon over this dip.

I love how easy this dip is to make and how few ingredients are involved. The flavor, when all ingredients are experienced in a single bite, is unbelievable! Please trust me and give this amazing party food a try.

Recipe Ingredients

Cheddar cheese– Sharp cheddar tastes best for this recipe with a thick or fancy cut. Other varieties of cheese taste great, too, such as monterey jack, colby jack or even pepperjack.

Mayonnaise – To slim down the recipe, replace half or all of the mayo with Greek vanilla yogurt.

Pecans– For a nut-free dish, omit the pecans.

Raspberry preserves – Other preserves or jams work well in place of raspberry, such as apricot or grape. This will alter the taste of the dish, however.

Ritz crackers – Serve this cold dip with Ritz crackers, for optimal yumminess. Other dipping options: tortilla chips, carrots, celery sticks, pita wedges, pretzels, Wheat Thins or Triscuits.

How To Make Raspberry Dip

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine the cheese, mayo, pecans and green onions. Beat ingredients until well combined. Spread the creamy mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9×13-inch pan.

Step 2

Spread the raspberry preserves over the top in an even layer. Chill for a minimum of one hour before serving. Serve with Ritz crackers.

Recipe Notes

Dress up the dish by adding fresh raspberries to the top before serving.

This recipe can easily be made the day prior to serving. Make as directed, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For a flavor boost, substitute half of the mayo with softened cream cheese.

Raspberry dip is the perfect game day food or holiday appetizer!

FAQ About Raspberries

Are raspberries good for you? Raspberry is a red, juicy berry that contains essential nutrients and vitamins, making it a healthy snack option. Are raspberries good for dogs? Raspberries are safe for dogs to eat, but as with any other food should be eaten in moderation. Are raspberries acidic? Although labeled as "healthy" by many, raspberries do have a moderate level of acidity. Can raspberries be frozen? Raspberries can be frozen! First, place them in a single layer on a baking sheet and flash freeze for 30 minutes. Transfer to a resealable bag or airtight container and freeze for up to 1 year.

