Raspberry Dip Recipe (2024)

The ingredients in this Raspberry Dip might seem like an unlikely match, but they create a delicious snack or appetizer for any gathering! This is an ideal dish to bring to any type of party.
Original post: June 2012 | Updated: November 2021
Why This Recipe Works
I want to give a shout-out to my stepmom’s friend Mary who provided me with this wonderful recipe. I make this dip all the time and the dish is always completely wiped out by the end of the gathering.
As you read through the ingredients, you will likely say, WHAAA?! like I did at first, but trust me! This is insanely delicious and it is a crowd-pleaser. Your guests will love you and thank you and swoon over this dip.
I love how easy this dip is to make and how few ingredients are involved. The flavor, when all ingredients are experienced in a single bite, is unbelievable! Please trust me and give this amazing party food a try.
Recipe Ingredients
Cheddar cheese– Sharp cheddar tastes best for this recipe with a thick or fancy cut. Other varieties of cheese taste great, too, such as monterey jack, colby jack or even pepperjack.
Mayonnaise – To slim down the recipe, replace half or all of the mayo with Greek vanilla yogurt.
Pecans– For a nut-free dish, omit the pecans.
Raspberry preserves – Other preserves or jams work well in place of raspberry, such as apricot or grape. This will alter the taste of the dish, however.
Ritz crackers – Serve this cold dip with Ritz crackers, for optimal yumminess. Other dipping options: tortilla chips, carrots, celery sticks, pita wedges, pretzels, Wheat Thins or Triscuits.
How To Make Raspberry Dip
Step 1
In a medium bowl, combine the cheese, mayo, pecans and green onions. Beat ingredients until well combined. Spread the creamy mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9×13-inch pan.
Step 2
Spread the raspberry preserves over the top in an even layer. Chill for a minimum of one hour before serving. Serve with Ritz crackers.
Recipe Notes
- Dress up the dish by adding fresh raspberries to the top before serving.
- This recipe can easily be made the day prior to serving. Make as directed, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For a flavor boost, substitute half of the mayo with softened cream cheese.
- Raspberry dip is the perfect game day food or holiday appetizer!
Raspberry Dip Recipe
The ingredients in this Raspberry Dip might seem like an unlikely match, but they create a delicious snack or appetizer for any gathering!
4.97 from 57 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour
Servings: 16
Calories: 285kcal
Author: Megan Porta
Ingredients
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese shredded
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup pecans chopped
- 1 bunch green onions thinly sliced
- 18 oz raspberry preserves
- 2 sleeves Ritz crackers
Instructions
In a medium bowl, combine the cheese, mayo, pecans and green onions. Mix well. Spread evenly into the bottom of a 9×13 pan.
Spread the raspberry preserves over the top in an even layer. Chill for a minimum of one hour before serving. Serve with Ritz crackers.
Notes
- Dress up the dish by adding fresh raspberries to the top before serving.
- This recipe can easily be made the day prior to serving. Make as directed, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For a flavor boost, substitute half of the mayo with softened cream cheese.
- Raspberry dip is the perfect game day food or holiday appetizer!
Nutrition
Calories: 285kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 8g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 21mg | Sodium: 188mg | Potassium: 71mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 169IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 115mg | Iron: 1mg
Alicia Wimberley
My family loves this dip. We skip the green onion. I usually hate raspberries but this is delicious, the other flavors balance so well. Thank you!
Reply
Megan Porta
Thank you for sharing, Alicia. It’s interesting how once in awhile a food you don’t enjoy normally, pairs well with something and you can enjoy it.
Reply
Patti
How could I adjust this recipe using fresh raspberries? We have more than I know what to do with, but not making jam.
Reply
Megan Porta
Too many fresh raspberries is such a wonderful problem to have! I haven’t tried this but you could puree your raspberries and then simmer them to bring out the pectin in them until they are thickened, then use you! If you do it, let me know how it turns out. Thanks for asking, Patti! But be sure to make a Peach Raspberry Tart or a Chocolate Raspberry Bundt cake because I love showcasing raspberries in them.
https://pipandebby.com/pip-ebby/raspberry-peach-tart-recipe/
Reply
Cathy
Excellent dip…my sister-in-law made it for Christmas Eve get together and wondering if you can use raspberry jam in place of the preserves
Reply
Megan Porta
Hi Cathy – great question! The difference between those are pretty minimal – the jam is more mashed fruit, and preserves has chunks of fruit left in it with seeds. That would be an easy swap, just a preference!
Reply
Laura H.
Could you make this without the nuts? We have nut allergies in our house so anything with nuts is out. Would something else be a good substitute? Thanks!
Reply
Megan Porta
This can easily be prepared without nuts and be delicious. You can also throw in chopped up pretzels or seeds of some kind.
Reply
