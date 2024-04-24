Split Pea Soup Recipe (2024)

Published: Feb 14, 2019 · Modified: Feb 28, 2024 by Brooke Fajcz · As an Amazon Influencer, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Our split pea soup recipe is a family favorite, so my girls are always pleased to hear that it's on the menu. It's low fat, filled with protein, and very comforting on a cold rainy day.

If you love easy soups, then we think you will really enjoy this Ham and Bean Soup or our Smoky Cheese Potato Soup.

Ingredients

The ingredients for our split pea soup recipe are all pantry staples that are easy to find at any large grocery store. Let's talk about the main ingredients.

Mirepoix: We used yellow onion, celery, and carrots chopped into small dice pieces.

We used yellow onion, celery, and carrots chopped into small dice pieces. Meat: We used a leftover meaty spiral ham bone for the best flavor. We also used 2 cups of cubed spiral ham.

We used a leftover meaty spiral ham bone for the best flavor. We also used 2 cups of cubed spiral ham. Split Peas: We used dried yellow split peas that were checked for pebbles and debris, rinsed, and drained. There is no need to pre-soak the peas.

We used dried yellow split peas that were checked for pebbles and debris, rinsed, and drained. There is no need to pre-soak the peas. Spices: We used bay leaves, marjoram, salt, and black pepper.

We used bay leaves, marjoram, salt, and black pepper. Broth: We used unsalted chicken broth because the ham is salty.

See recipe card for full information on ingredients and quantities.

Variations

Get a smoky taste by adding smoked paprika, liquid smoke, or smoked portabella mushrooms.

by adding smoked paprika, liquid smoke, or smoked portabella mushrooms. Need vegetarian split pea soup? Replace meat with other smoky taste options and use vegetable stock.

Replace meat with other smoky taste options and use vegetable stock. Want a sweeter split pea soup? Add parsnips or additional carrots.

Add parsnips or additional carrots. Want other garnish options? Try crumbled bacon, croutons, sour cream, fresh thyme leaves, or green onions.

How to Make

Prep all the ingredients for our split pea soup recipe so the cooking process goes quicker.

Pick out any green peas, then rinse. (image 1) Place the peas and chicken stock in a large pot along with the spices (marjoram, bay leaves, salt and pepper). Put in a quartered onion and a meaty ham bone. (image 2)

Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for an hour. Remove the meaty ham bone and discard the quartered onion. (image 3) Pour in the last 3 cups of chicken stock over the split peas. (image 4)

Stir in the chopped onion, carrots, celery, chopped ham, and a little bit more salt and pepper, then cover and simmer for 30 minutes. (image 5) After 15 minutes of simmering, taste it. Adjust seasonings if desired. Stir then cover and simmer 15 minutes more. (image 6)

Once the meaty ham bone has cooled, cut off the meat and finely chop it. Add half of it to the pot and reserve the rest for garnish. (image 7) Remove the bay leaves and garnish with chopped ham, parsley or green onion. Serve hot with some buttered crusty white bread. Enjoy! (image 8)

Our split pea soup recipe tastes amazing when served with one of our crusty white bread recipes like our easy white mountain bread. It is pictured below with our Irish boxty bread. Just break off a chunk and dip it in your bowl.

Recipe FAQs

Do split peas need to be soaked before cooking? No, you don't need to pre-soak or parboil the peas. Just make sure your pot is simmering for 1 ½ hours. If you decide to pre-soak the split peas, it will reduce the cooking time by half. Don't use split peas that are very old and dried out as they won't cook as well. If you are at a high altitude, you'll need to increase the chicken stock. Is split pea soup healthy? Yes, it most definitely is! It's high in dietary fiber, vitamin K, potassium, magnesium, and iron. You can also make this recipe lower in sodium by using no salt added chicken broth and adding only the salt you need. Do you wash split peas before making soup? It's always a good idea to wash and sort split peas or any legume before cooking. Rinsing them ensures they're clean and makes it easy to identify any broken or damaged peas and tiny pebbles that might be in the bag. Can I add flour to thicken soup? Our favorite ways to thicken soups, especially split pea soup are to cook with the lid off, so the extra liquid evaporates, puree half and add it back to the pot, add more rinsed dried spit peas, giving them plenty of time for them to cook, add diced potatoes, or make a slurry of cornstarch to water or chicken stock (1:3 ratio).

Serve

If you're looking for other hearty, comforting soup recipes, you'll definitely want to try our recipes for ham and bean soup, beer cheese soup, cheese and potato soup, creamy wild rice soup, and dill pickle soup.

Expert Tips

Use leftover spiral ham to make it easy and delicious!

to make it easy and delicious! Don't have a ham bone? Use 2 ham hocks or 2 cups of cubed country ham.

Use 2 ham hocks or 2 cups of cubed country ham. Don't like the color? Use half green peas and half yellow split peas.

Use half green peas and half yellow split peas. Need it thinner? Add more stock or unfiltered water.

Add more stock or unfiltered water. Want a smoother texture? Use a blender in batches, immersion blender, or potato masher.

Use a blender in batches, immersion blender, or potato masher. Need to cool it quickly for freezing? Put the pot in an ice bath in your kitchen sink.

Recipe