Baked-Potato-Style Red Beets Recipe (2024)

By David Tanis

Total Time
1 hour 15 minutes
Rating
4(74)
It’s fun to treat beets like baked potatoes sometimes, roasting them skin-on, and serving them with “all the fixings.” For simplicity’s sake, arrange little bowls of the usual suspects — crème fraîche or sour cream, chives, dill, butter and salt and pepper — and let the diners do the work. For special occasions, you can upgrade the presentation with a dab of caviar or trout roe.

Featured in: A Better Beet, Fresh From the Market

Ingredients

Yield:4 to 6 servings

  • 4medium red beets, scrubbed (about 1½ pounds)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6tablespoons crème fraîche or sour cream
  • 3tablespoons snipped chives
  • 3tablespoons snipped dill
  • A few sprigs of cilantro (optional)

Nutritional analysis per serving (6 servings)

134 calories; 11 grams fat; 6 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 3 grams monounsaturated fat; 0 grams polyunsaturated fat; 9 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 6 grams sugars; 2 grams protein; 327 milligrams sodium

Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

Preparation

  1. Step

    1

    Heat oven to 375 degrees. Put scrubbed beets in a small roasting pan filled with an inch of water. Cover tightly and bake until beets are tender when probed with a paring knife or skewer, about 1 hour. (Cook beets ahead and reheat if you wish.)

  2. Step

    2

    When beets are ready, place them on a platter, unpeeled, and split them top to bottom with a paring knife. Season cut sides with salt and pepper. Top each beet half with a little butter and a generous spoonful of crème fraîche. Sprinkle with chives and dill, and cilantro (if using). Serve piping hot.

Cooking Notes

Marj

So David Tanis offers us a seasonal riff on baked potatoes, roasting crimson beets, skin on, for optimal flavor. Earthy warmth and lyric freshness say I.Rich in anthocyanins and betalains, beets are nutritious and naturally sugar-rich. Tanis was thoughtful to make cream and butter optional.What a treat for the High Holy Days. The Hebrew word for beet is similar to the word for "remove." They're eaten to express the hope that our enemies will depart. Oh yes, please!

