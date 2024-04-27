Baked-Potato-Style Red Beets Recipe (2024)

So David Tanis offers us a seasonal riff on baked potatoes, roasting crimson beets, skin on, for optimal flavor. Earthy warmth and lyric freshness say I.Rich in anthocyanins and betalains, beets are nutritious and naturally sugar-rich. Tanis was thoughtful to make cream and butter optional.What a treat for the High Holy Days. The Hebrew word for beet is similar to the word for "remove." They're eaten to express the hope that our enemies will depart. Oh yes, please!

But surely, these are not "baked potato" style. Who bakes a potato in an inch of water, covered in foil? Lovely way to make beets and I'm sure they're delicious. Just like they would be boiled in their skins, or in the pressure cooker.

David Tanis does not peel the beets. The smaller the beets, the softer, more delicate. and tastier the skin, but initial rigorous scrubbing is a must. The skin provides healthy fiber. It's a good source of betalains (phytonutrients that boost health and defend against disease). Apparently, beets are just as healthy for dogs as they are for humans. Enjoy, jeanbean's terrier!

Just place scrubbed beets with skins on heavy-duty foil, drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper & bay leaf. Wrap tightly & roast for about 75 minutes @375 degrees; let cool & rub the skins off. My Terrier loves the ends in her dinner kibble!

This dish was fun, pretty, and also delicious. I had a bunch of young muti-colored beets and cooked them as directed. Before serving, and still warm, I split them and dressed them like a baked potato with butter, a dab of sour cream, and chives. They looked great and added some festivity to the meal. The skin peeled right off as we ate them. I think I would peel them next time prior to splitting.

Wow. This is absurdly simple, and I don’t know why I never thought of it!! Well done, as usual, Tanis. This is now a fall favorite for me that helps me eat one of my favorite vegetables more often and with pure joy! Thank you!!

Ned Baldwin's cook book "How To Dress An Egg" has a recipe for "pot roasted" beets that does not use water in the pot. I've made them his way several times and I can confirm you do not need water, in fact, you do not want water. Water steams the beets, cooking without water roasts the beets, concentrating their flavor. He also does not cut the beets, but rather waits for them to be cool enough to handle, then tears them apart with his hands, leaving lots of craggy surfaces for the dressing.

When beets are ready, place them on a platter, unpeeled, and split them top to bottom with a paring knife. Season cut sides with salt and pepper. Top each beet half with a little butter and a generous spoonful of crème fraîche. Sprinkle with chives and dill, and cilantro (if using). Serve piping hot.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Put scrubbed beets in a small roasting pan filled with an inch of water. Cover tightly and bake until beets are tender when probed with a paring knife or skewer, about 1 hour. (Cook beets ahead and reheat if you wish.)

It’s fun to treat beets like baked potatoes sometimes, roasting them skin-on, and serving them with “all the fixings.” For simplicity’s sake, arrange little bowls of the usual suspects — crème fraîche or sour cream, chives, dill, butter and salt and pepper — and let the diners do the work. For special occasions, you can upgrade the presentation with a dab of caviar or trout roe.

Steaming beets is a healthful cooking method because they retain most of their vitamins and minerals—they're not boiled out in water—and stay incredibly vibrant. Plus, steaming small beets or beet quarters is quick and easy for weeknights.

Keep checking whichever method you're using. Don't remove the beet skin before cooking. It's really not necessary and it's much easier to do so after cooking. Some also find that removing the skin prior to cooking takes away some of the beet's earthy test.

If you're boiling them, add plenty of salt (as if you were boiling pasta) and about a quarter-cup of red wine vinegar to the water. If you're roasting, you can adjust the flavors afterwards. Try marinating them with citrus zest, garlic, scallion, vinegar, and again, plenty of salt.

My favorite way to cook beets is to roast them, which gives a sweeter, richer, and deeper flavor than boiling does. Another advantage is that they don't bleed as much, especially if they're roasted whole. Incidentally, to get beet stains off your hands, wet them, rub them with coarse salt, then wash with soap.

Here are five of our favorite ways to eat beets. Raw! – Yes, beets are quite good raw. ... Roasted with goat cheese. – The classic, all-time favorite preparation. ... In a salad. – Beets make a good complement to other salad staples. ... Pickled! – Pickled beets are just marvelous. ... As dessert.

Betalains are highly concentrated in the peel and flesh of the beet, however, beets do undergo a steady loss of nutritional value with heat, so to get the most betalain benefit, beets should be steamed for no more than 15 minutes, if at all.

Trim off beet tops, leaving 1 inch of stem and roots to prevent bleeding of color during cooking. Wash thoroughly. Sort for size. Cover similar-sized beets with boiling water and cook until tender (about 25 to 30 minutes).

The beets will not spoil if left at cool room temperature for a few days, but they do best when refrigerated for up to 10 days. If they turn soft, discard them.

You can even enjoy them raw, either sliced thinly or grated. Choose beets that feel heavy for their size with fresh, unwilted green leafy tops still attached, if possible. Because dietary nitrates are water-soluble, it's best to avoid boiling beets if you'd like to maximize their nitrate content.

Some foods that mix well with beets include goat cheese, arugula, walnuts, lemon juice, and balsamic vinegar. Other complementary ingredients include orange, dill, horseradish, and sour cream. Beets also pair well with meats such as chicken, fish, and pork.

Bring to a rolling boil over high heat. As soon as the water is boiling, cover the pot and reduce to a simmer. Simmer until beets are fork tender- you want your beets to be tender, but not too soft or mushy. The total time will vary depending on the size of your beets, but it should take anywhere between 30-60 minutes.

Place the beets in a large pot and add water to. cover and 2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar. This. will help to keep the beets from bleeding.

While it may seem like a good idea to have beets daily because of their benefits, you may need to exercise caution when eating them. Eating beets or drinking beet juice may lead to kidney stones, a potential food allergy, or stool or urine color changes.

Roasted beets with orange juice (squeeze it over the roasted beets just before serving) will taste delicious. Or try Parmesan, feta, or blue cheese. A drizzle of walnut oil makes for a nutty addition.

Roast Them



Roasting is an overall healthy cooking method with minimal vitamin loss, particularly vitamin C. Roasted beets are rich and sweet with slight mineral flavors. Remember to avoid long cooking times and high temperatures, as these can reduce nutrients. Try using smaller bulbs if you want to prepare them faster.

A concise way to cook red beets while retaining their nutritional value is to roast them. Scrub the whole, unpeeled beets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil or coat in butter, then roast at 400°F for 45–60 minutes until tender.

How to Prepare Beets Store Them Properly. After bringing beets home from the grocery, try to store them immediately unless you're cooking them right away. ... Roast Them. Roasting is an overall healthy cooking method with minimal vitamin loss, particularly vitamin C. ... Stir-Fry Them. ... Use Stainless Steel Cookware. Aug 22, 2018

Cooking beets won't give you the same health benefits because heat destroys betalain pigments and hampers nitrates, but it's still good for your health. To preserve the maximum health benefits, grate raw beets into salads or steam/roast beets just long enough to tenderize them.