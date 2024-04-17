"Potted Parkin" (Gingerbread with Crème Fraîche Frosting) Recipe on Food52 (2024)

In this cake, the bits of crystallized ginger, along with the rich and tangy crème fraîche topping, are irresistible and addictive.

When my kids were small, I made gingerbread nearly every week in winter. Although I'd never had gingerbread as a child, I had grown up with my mother's honey cake, with its mellow hints of orange and spice. Both treats are part of the family of spiced and honeyed baked goods popular from Britain to Scandinavia to Germany.

This cake is partly based on Colwin's gingerbread, partly on my mother's orange-scented honey cake. The cake improves in flavor after a day, at which point it wants a rich and creamy finish. I recommend this tangy blend of cream cheese and crème fraîche. It's soft and flowy, and contrasts beautifully with the dark cake. Spread it on the entire cake or on individual portions, letting it billow gently over the edges.

—creamtea