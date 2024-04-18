Danish Kringle Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

Most people have probably never heard of kringles, but they are a big thing in southeastern Wisconsin. Kringles are a type of filled pastry, the most famous of which come from Racine. My grandma made a version of kringles, and this one is based on her recipe. It's the only recipe I have that she hand-wrote on a recipe card for me, so it's near and dear to my heart. She would most commonly fill hers with a butter, brown sugar, and nut filling or an apricot-nut filling. You can also fill it with thinly sliced apple or any pie filling. The texture is best at room temperature, so try to resist the temptation to slice into it while it's warm. It's also best eaten the first day, but not bad the second. —hardlikearmour

Test Kitchen Notes

WHO: Hardlikearmour’s Pear Rosemary Danish won our Your Best Pears contest. (She knows a thing or two about baking.)

WHAT: Introducing kringle, your new favorite pastry. It looks like a giant toaster strudel, but it tastes much better.

HOW: Wrap a filling of chopped nuts, maple syrup, and sour cream in a yeasted pastry dough. Bake until golden brown, then drizzle with a sweet yet tangy glaze. Slice into strips and serve with breakfast.

WHY WE LOVE IT: This impressive-looking pastry seems like it would take forever to make, but the dough is so easy to work with that you really could have it ready in time for breakfast. Everything about the kringle, from the slightly chewy dough to the nutty inside, tastes cozy and homey -- perfect for eating while wearing fleecy socks. —The Editors