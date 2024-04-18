Danish Kringle Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Cast Iron
by: hardlikearmour
January5,2012
4.7
3 Ratings
- Makes 3 rectangular kringles
Author Notes
Most people have probably never heard of kringles, but they are a big thing in southeastern Wisconsin. Kringles are a type of filled pastry, the most famous of which come from Racine. My grandma made a version of kringles, and this one is based on her recipe. It's the only recipe I have that she hand-wrote on a recipe card for me, so it's near and dear to my heart. She would most commonly fill hers with a butter, brown sugar, and nut filling or an apricot-nut filling. You can also fill it with thinly sliced apple or any pie filling. The texture is best at room temperature, so try to resist the temptation to slice into it while it's warm. It's also best eaten the first day, but not bad the second. —hardlikearmour
Test Kitchen Notes
WHO: Hardlikearmour’s Pear Rosemary Danish won our Your Best Pears contest. (She knows a thing or two about baking.)
WHAT: Introducing kringle, your new favorite pastry. It looks like a giant toaster strudel, but it tastes much better.
HOW: Wrap a filling of chopped nuts, maple syrup, and sour cream in a yeasted pastry dough. Bake until golden brown, then drizzle with a sweet yet tangy glaze. Slice into strips and serve with breakfast.
WHY WE LOVE IT: This impressive-looking pastry seems like it would take forever to make, but the dough is so easy to work with that you really could have it ready in time for breakfast. Everything about the kringle, from the slightly chewy dough to the nutty inside, tastes cozy and homey -- perfect for eating while wearing fleecy socks. —The Editors
- Test Kitchen-Approved
- Your Best Breakfast Baked Good Contest Finalist
What You'll Need
Ingredients
- For the dough:
- 2 1/4 teaspoons(1 package) rapid rise yeast
- 1/4 cupwarm water
- 2 1/2 cupsall-purpose flour (plus additional for rolling)
- 3 tablespoonssugar
- 1/2 teaspoonsalt
- 1/2 cupunsalted butter, frozen
- 1/2 cupmilk
- 1 large egg
- For the filling, assembly, and glaze:
- For the filling:
- 1/4 cupunsalted butter
- 1 1/4 cupswalnuts or pecans, finely chopped
- 1/4 cupmaple syrup (Grade B if you've got it)
- 1/4 cupsour cream or crème fraîche
- 1 teaspoonlemon juice
- 1/8 teaspoonsalt
- +++++++++++++++++++++++++
- For the glaze:
- 2/3 cuppowdered sugar
- 1/4 cupsour cream or crème fraiche
- 1/2 teaspoonvanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoonlemon juice
- 1 to 4 teaspoonsmilk (if needed, for thinning glaze)
Directions
- For the dough:
- Combine yeast and water in a small bowl to “soften” the yeast. Stir with a wooden spoon to dissolve the yeast.
- Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Using the large holes on a box grater, grate the butter into the flour mixture. (Be especially careful when you get toward the end of the butter, and feel free to cut the end into small pieces instead of grating.) Using your whisk like a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the flour for 30 to 60 seconds until the butter is completely coated with flour and the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
- Add the milk and egg to the yeast and water mixture, then whisk to combine.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and fold to combine. When the mixture is almost combined, use your hands to knead it together for several turns to finish. (The dough will be sticky, so flour your hands and knead the dough on a lightly-floured surface.) It should be a firm and somewhat sticky dough. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. When dough is ready, preheat the oven and make the filling.
- For the filling, assembly, and glaze:
- Preheat oven to 350º F with racks in the upper-middle and lower-middle positions.
- Over medium-low heat, melt the butter in an 8-inch skillet (not non-stick or cast iron.) Once the butter has melted, increase the heat to medium. Cook butter until the solids just start to brown.
- Add the chopped nuts and cook, stirring frequently, until they are golden brown and smell toasty, about 5 to 6 minutes.
- Add the maple syrup and cook, stirring continuously, until the vigorous boiling has slowed, about 45 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream, lemon juice, and salt. Set aside while you roll out the dough.
- Divide the dough into 3 equal portions. Lightly flour a countertop. Take one portion of the dough and roll it between your hands into a log, approximately 6 inches long. Place the log onto the floured counter and lightly dust it with flour. Press it flat with your hands, then use a rolling pin to form it into a rectangle about 8 inches wide and 15 inches long. Use small amounts of flour if needed to prevent the dough from sticking to the counter or the rolling pin.
- Stir the filling, then spread 1/3 of it lengthwise down the center of the rectangle in a 3- to 3 1/2 inch-wide strip, leaving about 1/2 inch of dough uncovered on each end. Fold one long side of the uncovered dough over the filling. Brush off excess flour. Apply a small amount of water to the other long side of dough, then fold it over the filling, onto the other folded dough strip. Gently press to seal, and brush off excess flour. Brush each short end with water, then fold it over to completely seal in the filling.
- Gently gather up the kringle by sliding and wiggling one hand under each end so that you are supporting at least half of the dough. Transfer to a flat baking sheet (or the underside of a rimmed one), flipping it so the seams are on the bottom.
- Repeat to form the remaining 2 kringles. Two will fit on one baking sheet, so all three can be baked at the same time if you use 2 baking sheets.
- Bake for 17 to 19 minutes, or until golden brown, switching racks and rotating the pans after 10 minutes to promote even cooking.
- While the kringles are baking. make the glaze. Combine the powdered sugar, sour cream, vanilla, and lemon juice in a bowl and whisk until smooth. If too thick to drizzle, add 1 teaspoon of milk at a time until you reach desired consistency.
- Once the kringles are golden brown, remove from the oven and slide them onto a cooling rack. Set the cooling rack over the sink or a sheet pan to contain the mess of glazing. Drizzle with the glaze. Allow to cool to room temperature, then slice and serve. [Editors' note: We sprinkled ours with chopped apricots and chopped walnuts while the glaze was still warm.]
- Alternate filling options: 1) Combine 1/3 cup melted butter with 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 cup chopped toasted nuts. 2) Chop enough dried apricots to make 1/2 cup. Soak in water until softened, then drain. Combine 1/3 cup melted butter with 1/2 cup brown sugar. Spread the sugar mixture on the kringle, then sprinkle with the apricot pieces and some chopped toasted nuts.
- Danish
- Lemon Juice
- Maple Syrup
- Milk/Cream
- Sour Cream
- Walnut
- Sheet Pan
- Serves a Crowd
- Cast Iron
- Breakfast
- Dessert
-
Smaug
-
krikri
-
Chef Lisa
-
Winifred Ryan
-
EmilyC
I am an amateur baker and cake decorator. I enjoy cooking, as well as eating and feeding others. I live in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with my husband and our menagerie. I enjoy outdoor activities including hiking, mushroom hunting, tide pooling, beach combing, and snowboarding.
Smaug November 13, 2023
I just did the filling recipe; I have a batch of dough that I've been trying various fillings with, and I went for a simple brush on glaze (powdered sugar, lemon juice, nutmeg). It was not entirely successful for me, but I suspect that's my fault. I did 1/3 recipe, usually not a problem
but it left me with a very shallow pool of butter in the pan, and it was quite black by the time the nutsn toasted. Also, I used Trader Joes walnut baking pieces right out of the bag; I now think that I should have chopped them much finer, or even coarsely ground them- they provide most of the structure for the filling, which doesn't hold together very well with the large pieces. Nevertheless, it's a good combination of flavors and tastes good; I think I''d prefer a bit more lemon.
Smaug November 14, 2023
I decided this deserved another try- this time I toasted the nuts first in the oven, then chopped them very small (nothing larger than 1/8") and cooked them only a couple of minutes in the brown butter. This worked fine, but I don't think I would have had the burning problem the first time if I'd chopped the nuts properly as the butter all coated the nut pieces without puddling in the bottom of the pan. At any rate, it came out much better- the lemon came through more, too.
krikri August 17, 2017
Even with store-boughten pastry ("empanada" dough!) it was good. Honey instead of maple syrup, almonds instead of walnuts, and dried apricots thrown into the mix. Thanks for the recipe, and the lesson on pronunciation!
Chef L. December 10, 2014
This must have been a very close call. Got to give this Kringle a go. Soon!
Winifred R. December 7, 2014
Glad to see a kringle here. I've been making them for Christmas breakfast for over 30 years. I don't know how the connection runs to Oklahoma City, but it was a common thing to find there in the early 1980s, and I figured I'd try to make it. The it became part of the family recipes - my daughter also makes them (almond). It's a rare year if I don't make kringle and/or tourtiere. Not stuck with any one part of the world, but part of our family now.
EmilyC December 6, 2014
Congrats Sara! Your pear-rosemary danish is one of my faves, so I can't wait to try this!
hardlikearmour December 6, 2014
Thank you, EmC! I hope it makes it into your "keepers" folder :-)
lorigoldsby December 5, 2014
Sara-congrats on being a finalist! I haven't been on in a long time and it was nice to see you and Mrs. Larkin battling it out! Best of luck to both of you! As usual, hard to pick a favorite, you're both winners!
hardlikearmour December 6, 2014
Great to see you back, Lori!
fiveandspice December 5, 2014
Congrats on being a finalist Sara! I loooooove kringle (and am totally obnoxious about trying to force people to pronounce it correctly, hehe). I'm totally making this for St. Lucia's Day brunch.
Sarah J. December 5, 2014
How is it pronounced?! Oh no! I've been doing it wrong.
mrslarkin December 5, 2014
ruh roh, I'm sure I'm saying it wrong, too. how is it pronounced??
fiveandspice December 5, 2014
Haha. You pronounce the e at the end. So it's kring-leh with a short e sound (like the e in lettuce) at the end. Most people seem to say it the same way they say the Kringle in Kris Kringle.
hardlikearmour December 5, 2014
I dunno how 5&S pronounces it, but in WI we said "kring gull", just like Kris Kringle. Do you have a Norwegian pronunciation for it?
hardlikearmour December 5, 2014
Hehe -- I figured!
Sarah J. December 5, 2014
Kring-leh?
mrslarkin December 4, 2014
Congrats, Sara!! So fun being a finalist with you. Adding this to the "must make" list.
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
I saved your scone bread from the get-go! Glad to be duking it out with you ;-)
gingerroot December 4, 2014
Congrats on being a finalist, Sara!! Calder requested your Pear Danish for Christmas breakfast (we enjoyed it last year) but this might change his mind!
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Maybe you should make both!
creamtea December 4, 2014
Congratulations! I liked this from the first!
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Thank you! Funny, I've been eyeing up your crisp tender almond flour pancakes.
Kukla December 4, 2014
Congratulations on being a finalist! These pastries are looking great!
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Thank you! The food52 crew is great at making things look especially pretty :-)
cookinginvictoria December 4, 2014
Sara, congrats on being selected as a finalist. This looks and sounds amazing! I love that this is based on an old family recipe. Definitely making this over the holidays. I wish that I could split my vote between you and Liz . . . I have to say that both finalist recipes look pretty spectacular. :)
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Thanks! My dad was especially happy, and said I need to enter my grandma's molasses cookie recipe that was passed down from her grandmother.
cookinginvictoria December 5, 2014
Yes, we definitely want to see the molasses cookie recipe! Love molasses in cookies and pretty much all baked goods. :)
hardlikearmour December 5, 2014
They're a very strong molasses roll and cut-out cookie. The recipe calls for blackstrap molasses as well as coffee, uses lard and shortening (though I usually use lard and butter), and not much spicing (1 t cinnamon to 4.5-5 cups flour). They're a family favorite, but I'm afraid they might be like vegemite, and only loved by folks who grew up eating them :-)
drbabs December 4, 2014
Congratulations on being a finalist!!
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Thank you! I'm very happy.
Midge November 17, 2014
I can almost smell this baking.. When I was up in Door Co. this summer I saw Kringle Cream liquor for sale - only in Wisconsin!
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
Definitely! I'd buy that liquor for sure.
lapadia November 10, 2014
Still "thumbs up" after all these years! :)
hardlikearmour December 4, 2014
:-)
luvcookbooks May 1, 2014
HLA, every Christmas my dad sends me kringle from Neuske's in wisconsin and I think about trying to make one. Thanks for the recipe!!
lapadia May 1, 2014
This is an excellent recipe, and I love the technique of grating the frozen butter into the flour...it is a technique I've used time and again with other recipes! :)
lapadia January 23, 2012
I LOVE this Kringle. The dough is easy to make, easy to handle, very tasty and love the hint of crackly crunch on top after it sits. I made it "savory" by leaving out the sugar and substitute with a teaspoon malt powder extract, adding a savory filling with cheese. I will definitely be making this recipe again, as intended with fruit and nuts!
hardlikearmour January 23, 2012
Thank you, lapadia! I love your creative savory version.
gingerroot January 11, 2012
These look delectable. Photo #5 is my favorite. I can almost taste it!
hardlikearmour January 11, 2012
Thanks, gingerroot! Photo #1 is my favorite because it has the original recipe card.
lapadia January 7, 2012
Yum, hla! Printed, definitely making it :)
hardlikearmour January 7, 2012
Thanks, lapadia! I hope you enjoy it!
Midge January 6, 2012
yay for kringle! Yours sounds like heaven hla.
hardlikearmour January 6, 2012
Thanks, Midge! I sent most of it to work with my husband - it's definitely a dangerous thing to have around!!