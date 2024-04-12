Our 30 Most Popular Christmas Recipes (2024)

Whether you're on the hunt for a showstopping main course, appetizer or breakfast for a crowd, you can't go wrong with any of these popular recipes. From roasted turkey and braised beef to sheet-pan omelets and big-batch pancakes, these recipes will ensure that your Christmas is as delicious as it can be. Dishes like our Eggplant Parmesan and Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll will fit into your holiday menu with ease.

01of 30 Melting Potatoes View Recipe These melting potatoes are aptly named, as high-heat roasting creates a crispy exterior, while a final broth addition makes them extra creamy. Serve them with roasted chicken and a salad for dinner.

02of 30 EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan View Recipe Here, we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.

03of 30 Herb-Roasted Turkey View Recipe This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a showstopping turkey.

04of 30 Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) View Recipe Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.

05of 30 Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions View Recipe Fresh herbs, onion and sautéed bacon flavor this easy Brussels sprouts recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months when Brussels sprouts are in season.

06of 30 Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables View Recipe In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can—its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt.

07of 30 Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham View Recipe Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.

09of 30 Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna View Recipe Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crock pot. Serve with garlic bread and a green salad.

10of 30 Coquito View Recipe Coquito, a creamy coconut- and rum-based co*cktail, is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. Learn how to make it at home and enjoy year-round.

11of 30 Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs View Recipe Now here's a beef short ribs recipe you can serve to company—even on a holiday.

12of 30 Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce View Recipe A creamy garlic-yogurt sauce pairs well with the sweetness of these crispy roasted sweet potatoes. To achieve the signature hasselback appearance, position two wooden spoons alongside the potatoes as you cut. The spoons will prevent you from cutting through the sweet potatoes entirely and won't cause damage to the knife blade.

13of 30 Sheet-Pan Pancakes View Recipe Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!

14of 30 Mini Cranberry-Orange Shortcakes with Cranberry Compote & Brown Sugar Crème Fraîche View Recipe These cranberry-orange shortcakes are essentially a cross between a biscuit and a scone. They make a light base for a rich cranberry compote and a brown-sugar-laced crème fraîche topping. These are designed to be on the small side, but you can make them any size you like—just adjust the baking time accordingly.

15of 30 Black Forest Tartlets View Recipe Perfect for holiday parties, these diabetes-friendly mini desserts are filled with a great-tasting blend of pudding and dried cherries.

16of 30 3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites View Recipe Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer.

17of 30 Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate View Recipe This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal—from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use two pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.

18of 30 Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches View Recipe These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.

19of 30 Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing View Recipe Pure maple syrup adds body and rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.

20of 30 Easy Stuffed Mushrooms View Recipe This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but these easy stuffed mushrooms are actually good for you.

21of 30 Beef Tenderloin with Cabernet-Mushroom Sauce View Recipe For this classic roast beef recipe, cremini or white mushrooms are delicious in the sauce. But if you want to get fancy, mix in some wild mushrooms, such as oyster, maitake or porcini.

22of 30 Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail View Recipe Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on calories and carbs by using club soda and a sugar-free simple syrup.

23of 30 Crab Wontons with Brie View Recipe In this riff on crab Rangoon, we bake this wonton recipe instead of frying to lighten things up. Preheating the pan and coating the bites with cooking spray ensures they still get crispy.

24of 30 Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin View Recipe Using an Instant Pot is a game changer for this pork loin recipe. The gravy is rich and flavorful, the meat is moist and perfectly cooked, and it all comes together in a fraction of the time compared to oven roasting.

25of 30 Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast View Recipe Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe—the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.

26of 30 Cranberry Crumble Bars View Recipe These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.

27of 30 Crispy Roast Chicken View Recipe Classic and delicious, this roast chicken recipe will shine on the table fresh from the oven, served with any side. And this oven-roasted chicken is basic enough to play well in any recipe that calls for cooked chicken.



28of 30 Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll View Recipe Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here, we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.

29of 30 Ginger & Spice Crackles View Recipe These soft and moist cookies are spiked with ginger, cinnamon and a hint of clove, and they crackle on top when they bake. Rolling them in powdered sugar gives them a lightly sweet coating on the outside that looks like a dusting of fresh fallen snow.