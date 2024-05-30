Bean with Bacon Soup Recipe ~ Gouda Life KItchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Bean with Bacon Soup recipe made with or without a ham bone. Hearty, packed with beans and bacon – so much flavor and perfect for a cold, winter day.

I love how food can transport you to another time. For me, this Bean with Bacon Soup does it. My childhood favorite came directly from the Campbell’s Soup kitchen.

Thick and extra salty using less water than the instructions recommended. Topped off with a fistful of smashed saltines until it acquired the consistency of mashed potatoes. It warmed my insides on many cold winter days.

This Bean with Bacon Soup recipe is like the one I grew up on, but better. Way better.



Several years ago, feeling nostalgic I bought a can from the grocery store. True to form, I added only half the recommended amount of water and smashed my adult-size fistful of saltines onto the top and couldn’t wait to dig in!

The first bite was disappointing. That canned soup just wasn’t doing it anymore.

My husband suggested I make my own from the leftover ham from Easter dinner. So I carefully ziplocked the bone, stuck it in the refrigerator. . .and forgot about it until such time as I threwit away.

INSPIRATION:

I repeated the process several times over the years until I something by Lori at Fake Food Freewho practices three words to guide her year. One of her words this year is ‘DO‘.

“Do. I spend a lot of time thinking about things and planning for them. . .

This year I really need to remember that nothing is going to happen or change unless I actually do something. It’s time to set many things I’ve been thinking about into action”.

Lori kickstarted my intentions with her simple words and I finally ~ finally ~ made this Bean with Bacon Soup. The recipe has two options because frankly, not everyone has a ham bone lying around.

The first option is use the ham bone with less bacon. A second option is no ham bone, more bacon. You’ll have delicious, rich flavor with either method.

BEAN WITH BACON SOUP RECIPE INSTRUCTIONS:

Add the chopped bacon to the pot over medium heat then cook until crispy. Remove the bacon and reserve, leaving the dripping in the pot.

Drop in the carrots, celery and onion then season with salt and pepper, grate the garlic over the top and add the thyme. Cook over medium heat 5-7 minutes or until carrots are softened.

Add the ham bone if you’re using one then fold in the tomato paste and cook 2-3 minutes.

Pour in the chicken stock and drained beans then cover and simmer 30 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, pulse in several places of the pot leaving some of the beans whole. Simmer uncovered 10 minutes then fold in the bacon and parsley.

Easy. Delicious. No fistful of crunched saltines required. Enjoy!

If you tried this Bean with Bacon Soup recipe or any other on the blog, don’t forget to leave a comment or star rating ~ I love hearing from you! Looking for another easy Bean Soup recipe? Try this Black Bean Soup with just FIVE ingredients!

