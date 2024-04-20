Beef Stroganoff Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

Published September 15, 2018. Updated July 19, 2021
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
Easy BeefStroganoff! Once you try this simple one pot recipe made with ground beef you’ll realize this homestyle dinner doesn’t require anything fancy or expensive cuts of steak. It’s rich and creamy comfort food you’ll want to make on repeat!
Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe
These delicious noodles with beef and mushrooms are all cooked together in one pot which yields a a creamy sauce and flavor in every bite, plus hello easy clean up!
It’s incredibly hearty and perfectly satisfying. Plus it’s a dinner everyone in the family can agree on (as long as you don’t have mushrooms haters, just pass me their unwanted mushrooms).
Watch the Beef Stroganoff Video!
What Ingredients go into Beef Stroganoff?
- Olive oil
- Veggies – mushrooms, yellow onion, garlic
- Lean ground beef
- Paprika
- Low-sodium beef broth
- Dijon mustard
- Worcestershire
- Dry egg noodles
- Cornstarch
- Sour cream
- Parsley
How to Make Beef Stroganoff
- 1. Make cornstarch slurry: Whisk cornstarch with 2 Tbsp of the beef broth in a small bowl, set aside.
- 2. Preheat pan: Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch saute pan with tall sides or pot over medium-high heat.
- 3. Saute vegetables, transfer: Add mushrooms and onions and saute, tossing only occasionally (about every 3 minutes), until nicely browned, about 10 minutes.
- Add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a sheet of foil or plate.
- 4. Brown the ground beef: Heat remaining 1/2 Tbsp oil in same pan over medium-high heat. Break beef into 6 portions and add to skillet, season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Let beef brown on bottom, about 3 minutes then turn and start breaking up beef, and let continue to cook until just nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes longer.
- 5. Drain excess grease and season: Drain fat if needed (if you used 90% lean you shouldn’t need to) then add paprika and cook 30 seconds longer.
- 6. Add liquids:Pour in remaining beef beef broth while scraping up browned bits from the bottom of pan. Add in dijon mustard, Worcestershire, mushroom mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- 7. Cook noodles: bring mixture to a simmer, add egg noodles and toss mixture, cover and reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer 3 minutes.
- 8. Thicken sauce: Whisk together cornstarch with the water then pour into liquid in pan, toss mixture then cover and continue to cook until noodles are al dente, about 2 – 3 minutes longer.
- 9. Finish with sour cream and garnish: Remove from heat, add in sour cream and toss. Let sit for 1 minute.
- Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.
Tips for the Best Beef Stroganoff:
- Brown the mushrooms and onions. We are building flavor here and this is where it all starts. Those caramelized mushrooms and onions and loads of flavor.
- Brown the beef. When I say “brown” I don’t mean “cook through” like many recipes with beef do. I mean let the beef sear. Could you imagine eating a hamburger that was steamed? It would be gross, so don’t just layer the beef all together here and essentially steam it, spread it out in chunks and let it brown on bottom.
- Season. The browning adds one layer of flavor then seasonings add another. The paprika adds a traditional mellowly sweet flavor, the Worcestershire adds a deep richness, and the dijon adds a bit of brightness. Don’t be skimpy with the salt, as with any recipe don’t under-season or it will lack flavor.
- Don’t over-cook the noodles. No one wants a bowl of mush. Generally these type of egg noodles cook quickly so just keep an eye on them for doneness, and keep in mind they’ll continue to cook and absorb more liquid off heat so I like to cook just to al dente (lightly firm to the bite).
- Adjust the sour cream to taste for desired creaminess, and use light sour cream to cut calories. You can start with 1/2 cup then go from there.
- Don’t leave out the parsley. It may just seem like a garnish but that bit of green freshness not only makes it look more appealing but I think it adds a hint of needed flavor.
Best Type of Noodle for Beef Stroganoff
- Stick with egg noodles for best results. Not Italian pasta like rotini, it won’t cook through in time and liquid ratio would likely need to be adjusted.
- Preferably use medium or wide size egg noodles and measure by weight.
Can I Use Steak in This Recipe?
Yes. If you’d prefer sirloin steak (sliced into strips or cut into cubes) could be use here instead of the hamburger (adjust time accordingly and brown in batches if needed to prevent overcrowding). If going the steak route, remove the steak from skillet after cooking (wrap to keep warm) proceed with the recipe then add steak back in at the end when adding sour cream.
Now ditch the hamburger helper from now until forever because this made from scratch recipe is 1,000 times better!
What Should I Serve with Beef Stroganoff?
I just like to serve this with steamed veggies since it’s a rich main dish. Steamed broccoli, asparagus or green beans are good choices.
More Beef Recipes You’ll Love:
- Slow Cooker Chili
- Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
- Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls
- Beef and Tomato Macaroni Soup
- Navajo Tacos
- Pasta e. fa*gioli Soup
16 Quick & Easy 30 Minute Recipes! (plus weekly recipe updates)
4.91 from 32 votes
Print Recipe
Beef Stroganoff {One Pot Recipe}
Easy Beef Stroganoff cooked in one pan! Made with browned ground beef and caramelized mushrooms. Hearty, satisfying and packed with flavor! It's rich and creamy comfort food you'll want to make on repeat.
Watch the video
Servings: 4
Prep10 minutes minutes
Cook27 minutes minutes
Ready in: 35 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 1 (32 oz) carton low-sodium beef broth, divided (4 cups)
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 2 1/2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 12 oz. baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, cleaned, sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 Tbsp)
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 Tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 tsp Worcestershire
- 8 oz. dry egg noodles* (5 cups)
- 3/4 cup sour cream,** rested at room temperature while everything cooks
- 2 Tbsp minced fresh parsley
Instructions
In a small bowl whisk cornstarch with 2 Tbsp of the beef broth, set aside.
Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch saute pan with tall sides or pot over medium-high heat.
Add mushrooms and onions and saute, tossing only occasionally (about every 3 minutes), until browned, about 10 - 12 minutes.
Add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a sheet of foil or plate.
Heat remaining 1/2 Tbsp oil in pan over medium-high heat. Break beef into 6 portions and add to skillet, season lightly with salt and pepper.
Let brown on bottom, about 3 minutes then turn and start breaking up beef, and let continue to cook until just nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes longer.
Drain fat if needed (if you used 90% lean you shouldn't need to) then add paprika and cook 30 seconds longer.
Pour in remaining beef beef broth while scraping up browned bits from the bottom of pan. Add in dijon mustard, Worcestershire, mushroom mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring mixture to a simmer, add egg noodles and toss mixture, cover and reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer 3 minutes.
Whisk cornstarch mixture once more then pour into liquid in pan***, toss mixture then cover and continue to cook until noodles are al dente, about 2 - 3 minutes longer.
Remove from heat, add in sour cream and toss. Let sit for 1 minute.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.
Recipe source: inspired byChow
Notes
- *I recommend using American Beauty brand wide egg noodles, or one with about a 5 minute al dente cook time.
- **To cut calories here light sour cream can be substituted.
- ***Be sure to let mixture simmer through for cornstarch mixture to thicken properly. If needed you can add an extra 1/2 Tbsp cornstarch mixed with 1 Tbsp broth for more thickening.
Nutrition Facts
Beef Stroganoff {One Pot Recipe}
Amount Per Serving
Calories 644Calories from Fat 279
% Daily Value*
Fat 31g48%
Saturated Fat 11g69%
Cholesterol 143mg48%
Sodium 617mg27%
Potassium 1503mg43%
Carbohydrates 52g17%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 38g76%
Vitamin A 745IU15%
Vitamin C 6.8mg8%
Calcium 115mg12%
Iron 4.6mg26%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Nutrition values are estimates only. See full disclaimer here.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Russian
Keyword: Beef Stroganoff, Ground Beef Recipe
Author: Jaclyn