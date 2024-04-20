Beef Stroganoff Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Easy BeefStroganoff! Once you try this simple one pot recipe made with ground beef you’ll realize this homestyle dinner doesn’t require anything fancy or expensive cuts of steak. It’s rich and creamy comfort food you’ll want to make on repeat!

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe

These delicious noodles with beef and mushrooms are all cooked together in one pot which yields a a creamy sauce and flavor in every bite, plus hello easy clean up!

It’s incredibly hearty and perfectly satisfying. Plus it’s a dinner everyone in the family can agree on (as long as you don’t have mushrooms haters, just pass me their unwanted mushrooms).

Watch the Beef Stroganoff Video!

What Ingredients go into Beef Stroganoff?

Olive oil

Veggies – mushrooms, yellow onion, garlic

Lean ground beef

Paprika

Low-sodium beef broth

Dijon mustard

Worcestershire

Dry egg noodles

Cornstarch

Sour cream

Parsley

How to Make Beef Stroganoff

1. Make cornstarch slurry: Whisk cornstarch with 2 Tbsp of the beef broth in a small bowl, set aside.

Whisk cornstarch with 2 Tbsp of the beef broth in a small bowl, set aside. 2. Preheat pan: Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch saute pan with tall sides or pot over medium-high heat.

Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch saute pan with tall sides or pot over medium-high heat. 3. Saute vegetables, transfer: Add mushrooms and onions and saute, tossing only occasionally (about every 3 minutes), until nicely browned, about 10 minutes.

Add mushrooms and onions and saute, tossing only occasionally (about every 3 minutes), until nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a sheet of foil or plate.

4. Brown the ground beef: Heat remaining 1/2 Tbsp oil in same pan over medium-high heat. Break beef into 6 portions and add to skillet, season lightly with salt and pepper.

Heat remaining 1/2 Tbsp oil in same pan over medium-high heat. Break beef into 6 portions and add to skillet, season lightly with salt and pepper. Let beef brown on bottom, about 3 minutes then turn and start breaking up beef, and let continue to cook until just nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes longer.

5. Drain excess grease and season: Drain fat if needed (if you used 90% lean you shouldn’t need to) then add paprika and cook 30 seconds longer.

6. Add liquids: Pour in remaining beef beef broth while scraping up browned bits from the bottom of pan. Add in dijon mustard, Worcestershire, mushroom mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour in remaining beef beef broth while scraping up browned bits from the bottom of pan. Add in dijon mustard, Worcestershire, mushroom mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste. 7. Cook noodles: bring mixture to a simmer, add egg noodles and toss mixture, cover and reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer 3 minutes.

8. Thicken sauce: Whisk together cornstarch with the water then pour into liquid in pan, toss mixture then cover and continue to cook until noodles are al dente, about 2 – 3 minutes longer.

9. Finish with sour cream and garnish: Remove from heat, add in sour cream and toss. Let sit for 1 minute.

Remove from heat, add in sour cream and toss. Let sit for 1 minute. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.

Tips for the Best Beef Stroganoff:

Brown the mushrooms and onions. We are building flavor here and this is where it all starts. Those caramelized mushrooms and onions and loads of flavor.

We are building flavor here and this is where it all starts. Those caramelized mushrooms and onions and loads of flavor. Brown the beef. When I say “brown” I don’t mean “cook through” like many recipes with beef do. I mean let the beef sear. Could you imagine eating a hamburger that was steamed? It would be gross, so don’t just layer the beef all together here and essentially steam it, spread it out in chunks and let it brown on bottom.

When I say “brown” I don’t mean “cook through” like many recipes with beef do. I mean let the beef sear. Could you imagine eating a hamburger that was steamed? It would be gross, so don’t just layer the beef all together here and essentially steam it, spread it out in chunks and let it brown on bottom. Season. The browning adds one layer of flavor then seasonings add another. The paprika adds a traditional mellowly sweet flavor, the Worcestershire adds a deep richness, and the dijon adds a bit of brightness. Don’t be skimpy with the salt, as with any recipe don’t under-season or it will lack flavor.

The browning adds one layer of flavor then seasonings add another. The paprika adds a traditional mellowly sweet flavor, the Worcestershire adds a deep richness, and the dijon adds a bit of brightness. Don’t be skimpy with the salt, as with any recipe don’t under-season or it will lack flavor. Don’t over-cook the noodles. No one wants a bowl of mush. Generally these type of egg noodles cook quickly so just keep an eye on them for doneness, and keep in mind they’ll continue to cook and absorb more liquid off heat so I like to cook just to al dente (lightly firm to the bite).

No one wants a bowl of mush. Generally these type of egg noodles cook quickly so just keep an eye on them for doneness, and keep in mind they’ll continue to cook and absorb more liquid off heat so I like to cook just to al dente (lightly firm to the bite). Adjust the sour cream to taste for desired creaminess, and use light sour cream to cut calories. You can start with 1/2 cup then go from there.

for desired creaminess, and use light sour cream to cut calories. You can start with 1/2 cup then go from there. Don’t leave out the parsley. It may just seem like a garnish but that bit of green freshness not only makes it look more appealing but I think it adds a hint of needed flavor.

Best Type of Noodle for Beef Stroganoff

Stick with egg noodles for best results. Not Italian pasta like rotini, it won’t cook through in time and liquid ratio would likely need to be adjusted.

Preferably use medium or wide size egg noodles and measure by weight.

Can I Use Steak in This Recipe?

Yes. If you’d prefer sirloin steak (sliced into strips or cut into cubes) could be use here instead of the hamburger (adjust time accordingly and brown in batches if needed to prevent overcrowding). If going the steak route, remove the steak from skillet after cooking (wrap to keep warm) proceed with the recipe then add steak back in at the end when adding sour cream.

Now ditch the hamburger helper from now until forever because this made from scratch recipe is 1,000 times better!

What Should I Serve with Beef Stroganoff?

I just like to serve this with steamed veggies since it’s a rich main dish. Steamed broccoli, asparagus or green beans are good choices.

More Beef Recipes You’ll Love:

Slow Cooker Chili

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

Beef and Tomato Macaroni Soup

Navajo Tacos

Pasta e. fa*gioli Soup

16 Quick & Easy 30 Minute Recipes! (plus weekly recipe updates)