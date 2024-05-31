30
Submitted by diner524
"Posting for ZWT6 for Britain Region. You should be warned that after eating these eggs, you’ll never want those overcooked tasteless eggs most people prepare ever again! If you have a hard time finding the Creme Fraiche, you can substitute it with sour cream. The key to making creamy, fluffy scramble eggs is the technique."
photo by Andi Longmeadow Farm
ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons butter, diced (ice-cold)
- 2 tablespoons creme fraiche
- freshly ground sea salt and pepper (you can use regular salt if you need to)
- 3 chives, snipped (substitute with green onion if necessary)
- 3 slices , rustic bread to serve (such aspain PolaÃƒ ne)
directions
- Break the eggs into a cold, heavy-based pan, place on the lowest heat possible, and add half the butter. Using a spatula, stir the eggs frequently to combine the yolks with the whites.
- As the mixture begins to set, add the remaining butter. The eggs will take about 4-5 minutes to scramble – they should still be soft and quite lumpy. Don’t let them get too hot – keep moving the pan off and back on the heat(as the bottom of the pan stays heated even after taking it off of the stove).
- Meanwhile, toast the bread. He used sourdough bread.
- Add the crème fraîche and season the eggs at the last minute, then add the snipped chives. Put the toast on warm plates, pile the softly scrambled eggs on top and serve immediately.
just a correction that will probably speed up the recipe: Gordon Ramsay specifically says to use "generous heat", hence the need to bring the eggs off- and on the heat. the video is well worth watching, as he burns the toast and gets dirty. he also calls for less creme fraiche. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUP7U5vTMM0
-
My DH is the self appointed king of scrambled egg (probably because it's the only thing that he can actually cook!!).<br/>He wrinkled his nose up when he noticed that the pan was cold and that I was beating the eggs before adding them to the pan...these do take more time than your regular scrambled eggs BUT it really is well worth the wait, and even DH had to admit that the famously foul mouthed chef does know what he's doing and that these eggs REALLY are quite gorgeous!
-
Update. Made again and they were fantastic once more. The cold pan start is just so so easy. Wow. Sublime is right. Had lots of great types of scrambled eggs but this technique and the creme fraiche make them so so much better from most yet probably the easiest i have made. Well worth getting free range eggs for too.
-
Really very nice (and sublime). I made this exactly as directed, but did not use a rustic bread - just served them on a plate. They were so delicate, yet tasty. I have already made this two days in a row! Thanks for sharing this treat.
-
The end result was lovely creamy with just a hint of tartiness from the light sour cream (used as I had no creme fraiche). I scaled this back for 1 serve and it was 10 minutes before the tiny cubes of butter had even melted and after another 5 had not started to thicken (think my lowest setting may be too low) so up the heat a smidgeon and started getting it to thicken and set and just kept putting it down to the lowest and then back up again for about another 8 minutes and popped on the wholegrain/wholemeal bread and 2 minutes later all came together for a delicious breakfast. Thank you diner524 for a gourmet breakfast experience, made for Went To Market.
