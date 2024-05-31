Sublime Scrambled Eggs by Gordon Ramsay Recipe - Food.com (2024)

<p>I am a stay at home mom of two children, although, both now are in college. I am a retired Occupational Therapist. I received my degree from the Ohio State University and am a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. <br /><br /><a href=http://s169.photobucket.com/albums/u208/diner_photos/?action=view?t=BRITTANY08XMAS.jpg target=_blank><img src=http://i169.photobucket.com/albums/u208/diner_photos/BRITTANY08XMAS.jpg border=0 alt=Photobucket /></a> <br /><br /><a href=http://s169.photobucket.com/albums/u208/diner_photos/?action=view?t=DEREK08XMAS.jpg target=_blank><img src=http://i169.photobucket.com/albums/u208/diner_photos/DEREK08XMAS.jpg border=0 alt=Photobucket /></a> <br /><br /><br /><br />I have so many cook books that it is hard to pick one as my favorite, but would say I have used the Betty Crocker Cookbook the most since getting married for basic recipes. <br />I love to cook and try new recipes, but prefer simple and quick recipes. I don't like to cook things that require going to specialized grocery stores. I subscribe to several cooking magazines, that usually, require everyday on-hand ingredients. <br /><br />I am not very fond of most seafood, but do enjoy lobster, grilled shrimp and chilean sea bass. I won't cook anything with rosemary or curry, as I really don't like either herbs' flavor. And now from trying recipes, I found that I don't like dijon mustard, but love vinegar and mustard, not sure why I don't like the taste of dijon mustard.