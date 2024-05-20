Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe (2024)

by Roxana 8 Comments

Flavorful beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes, cooked slow and low in the oven is an effortless weeknight meal. One bite of this tender, juicy, tad spicy beef is going to send you over the moon.

Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe (1)
One pot meals are by far my favorite dinners. The thought of having just one pot to wash when I’m done is music to my ears.

I don’t know about you, but no matter how many times I run the dishwasher (most days twice a day, I may add) there’s always at least one dirty dish in the sink. It probably doesn’t help that I’m a food blogger and it’s my job to make a completely out-of-this-world mess in the kitchen every single day. I really love that part, cleaning the mess … my least favorite. Where’s that magic wand when you need it?

Anyhow, back to one pot meals, don’tthey seem magical? Not only is it easier to only have to clean one pot, but one pot dinners are also easy recipes that are perfect for busy families.

Between after school activities, checking on homework and taking take of the house,aren’t one pot dinners your go-to meals? And, my friends, this beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes fits the bill!

Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe (2)

I don’t usually share beef recipes here on the blog, not because we don’t enjoy it as much as chicken, but because it’s so hard to photograph it. I’ve been making this braised beef since I first saw the recipe in December’s issue of Rachel’s Ray magazine and photographed it a few times, unfortunately it’s just this ugly thing and no matter how delicious it is, it simply does not look appetizing.

By a miracle, the light was soft in my kitchen one afternoon as I was getting ready to make it again for dinner. It’s still not perfectly looking, but trust me when I say, it’s really out-of-this-world good!

The beef is tender and juicy, full of flavor and the carrots and potatoes are perfectly cooked. I hate mushy vegetables, but these ones have a little bite to them. Mmm, oh so good!

Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe (3)

It takes a little bit of time and planning to make this meal, since it requires to be slowly cooked in the oven for 1 1/2 hours but you can do all things around the house while dinner is cooking. A win-win! And yes, you can make it in your slow cooker as well. Follow the first 5 steps. Instead of placing the pot into the oven, transfer it to the slow cooker, cover and cook it on low for a couple of hours.

The process of slowly cooking the beef in a low-temperature oven, allows the beef to absorb all the flavors without being rushed and hurried. Just give it time to simmer and it will reward you with the most amazing meal you can feed your family.

Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe

Yields 6-8 servings

15 minPrep Time

2 hrCook Time

2 hr, 15 Total Time

Ingredients

  • 3 slices bacon, diced
  • 1 large onion, halved and sliced
  • 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 cups dark beer
  • 1 pound boneless chuck steak, trimmed and cubed
  • 3 medium size carrots, roughly chopped
  • 3 medium size potatoes, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 3-4 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300F .
  2. In a large, heavy ovenproof pot or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium flame for about 5 minutes. Stir in the onion and the sugar.
  3. Cover and cook over medium flame, stirring occasionally, until the onion is deep brown, about 12 minutes. Stir in the beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
  4. Add the chopped carrots, potatoes and beef to the pot. Stir in the ground allspice, bay leaves, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper.
  5. Bring to a simmer over medium flame.
  6. Cover, transfer to the oven and cook until the beef and vegetables are tender, about 1 1/2 hours.
  7. Remove and discard the bay leaves
  8. Serve warm with crusty bread.

Notes

recipe adapted from December's issue of Rachel Ray's magazine.

Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe (8)

