Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe (2024)

This Chocolate Cream Pie is both rich and creamy. This pierecipe is quick and super easy since it just uses a store bought crust. We will be making a few pies for Easter guests now that my fear of making these quick and easy pies with a store bought crust has diminished. I shared my fear of making pies with you when I shared my yummy Coconut Cream Pie with you last week.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Each and every holiday, my grandmother would decide which pies were going to be included in the dessert line up. She would ask all of us for our input on whatpies to be included. My uncle and I were the Chocolate Cream Pie fans of the family. Just the thought of a holiday without chocolate cream pie would not make for a good holiday for either of us. One year, she was running a bit behind and didn’t have the time to finish up all of the pies. It was one sad day, ha ha. I still remember chocolate pie not being included with all her other yummy desserts.

I have always been a fan of chocolate. Chocolate cakes are my favorite. Chocolate fudge is a must. Everything chocolate for this girl. I am sure many of you can relate.

After moving to Cincy, I no longer had grandmas pie for our holiday dinners. I will quite often put in an order at Frisch’s for a chocolate pie but it’s just not my grandmother’s chocolate pie.

Since her recipe is actually quite simple, I decided I would give it ago and make my own chocolate cream pie this year. I wanted to do a test run on this recipe to see if I could even come close to replicating it.

She does make her own pie crust from time to time. When she is pressed for time, she will purchase store bought pie crusts. Sometimes she will use a graham cracker crust, sometimes a chocolate cookie crust. But the pie is always pure chocolate heaven with whichever crust she made. A simple dessert that tastes delish.

I decide I would use a store bought crust for this pie just like I did with the coconut cream pie. You Could also use my Easy 4 Ingredient Homemade Pie Crust. The store bought works great with both of these cream pies. Plus, I wanted to keep the recipe as simple as possible.

INGREDIENTS

1 Refrigerated Pie Crust (or homemade if you prefer)

Filling:

2/3 cup Sugar

1/4 cup Cocoa Powder

3 bsp Cornstarch

1/4 tsp Salt

2 1/4 cup Milk

1 tsp Vanilla

Topping:

1 cup Heavy Cream

3 tbsp Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 450.

Press pie crust into a 9″ pie pan and bake on lower rack for 10-12 minutes (until crust is browned).

Allow to cool completely.

Combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt in a medium pan.

While stirring constantly, slowly add in milk and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Remove from the heat and stir in vanilla.

Pour into pie crust and chill until firm.

Whip heavy cream at high speed.

Slowly add 3 tablespoons sugar.

Beat until stiff peaks form.

Spread whipped cream over pie.

Sprinkle with shaved chocolate (optional).

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

The filling comes together so easily. Just a few minutes of cooking and it is ready to cool. I was amazed with how rich and smooththis chocolate pie turned out with so few ingredients.

The hubby and kids were super excited to see that I was making a chocolate pie. They even commented how long it has been since we enjoyed grandmas chocolate pie. Each of them enjoyed a piece after dinner and all of them came back for seconds later in the evening. I managed to get just once slice. Yup… just one slice. I know I will be the first in line to snag a piece of this pie on Sunday when we dig in to Easter desserts.

What desserts do you enjoy after your Easter dinner? Does your family request pies?

