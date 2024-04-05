White Bean and Kale Soup Recipe (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. Please see policies for more information. Thanks for supporting Desert Chica.

This white bean and kale soup recipe has been a family favorite for many years. In fact my teenager who thinks pizza, hamburgers and chicken nuggets are the major food groups loves this soup! It’s a total home run recipe for us.

My dad used to work overseas and when he’d come home to visit, he’d buy out the grocery store with plans to feed an army before his trip ended. This benefited my family in two ways, we ate lots of yummy meals while my dad was here and then when he left, he’d leave all the extra groceries with us.

On one trip he left us kale and Pecorino Romano cheese, two things I’d never bought before. Soup is pretty forgiving so it seemed like the easiest thing to do was find a soup to utilize both kale and Romano cheese. I found several recipes that were simple but a Whole Foods recipe (no longer online) inspired my recipe the most.

Ingredients

extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium-sized onions, diced

6 minced cloves of garlic

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

4 cups packed choppedkale

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can cannellini beans (white kidney), drained and rinsed

2 cups sliced carrots (or baby carrots cut into thirds)

~ 1lb chicken sausage (omit or sub with soy crumbles to make soup vegetarian)

Brown the sausage on medium heat, I used my new fancy pants Dutch oven Then add the onions and sauté, after a few minutes then add garlic Add broth, kale, tomatoes, and carrots and cover Let simmer for ~5 minutes until Kale is tender If necessary, add a couple of cups of extra water if broth seems low Add beans and simmer on low for at least 1 hour (add salt & pepper here if you like)

White Bean and Kale Soup Variations

The extra water depends on how much liquid boils away, I always seem to add several cups as it simmers.

Salt/pepper is really up to your taste.

I’ve also doubled the beans, tomatoes and or kale on occasion.

Top with crunchy croutons and grated Pecorino Romano cheese, YUM

21 Day Fix: 1 Cup = 1 Red, 1 Green 1/2 Yellow (or measure out ingredients) – Per a friend that follows this diet.

You could also make this in acrockpot for an easy weeknight meal. I’d wait to add the kale until the last hour to be sure it doesn’t overcook.

This recipe is awesome for us because it utilizes fresh ingredients and pantry items that we usually have on hand. I just have to pick up a bunch of kale and we are good to go.

