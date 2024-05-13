Creamy Southwest Chicken Recipe With Chiles and Cheese (2024)

By
Laura Dolson is a health and food writer who develops low-carb and gluten-free recipes for home cooks.
Updated on January 24, 2022
Medically reviewed byKristy Del Coro, MS, RDN, LDN
Kristy is a licensed registered dietitian nutritionist and trained culinary professional. She has worked in a variety of settings, including MSKCC and Rouge Tomate.
Total Time: 25 min
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Servings: 4
Nutrition Highlights (per serving)
191 calories
13g fat
3g carbs
15g protein
|Nutrition Facts
|Servings: 4
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|191
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 13g
|17%
|Saturated Fat 6g
|30%
|Cholesterol 70mg
|23%
|Sodium 388mg
|17%
|Total Carbohydrate 3g
|1%
|Dietary Fiber 1g
|4%
|Total Sugars 2g
|Includes 0g Added Sugars
|0%
|Protein 15g
|Vitamin D 0mcg
|0%
|Calcium 80mg
|6%
|Iron 1mg
|6%
|Potassium 233mg
|5%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet.2,000 calorie a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Low-carb chicken recipes are a must-have for many on low-carb diets. This creamy chicken skillet dish is one you can have on the table in under 30 minutes, from prep time to finished product, using canned green chiles and shredded cheese for enhanced flavor.
This is also one of those dishes you can still happily serve to family members who may not be following a low-carb diet. It's high in protein and supports the potential health benefits of a low-carb diet. The chiles are mild, so this isn't a spicy dish, but it is a tasty one.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4.5-ounce can green chiles, chopped
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup cheddar, shredded
Preparation
Heat large skillet with oil over medium heat.
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper. Saute until brown on both sides, adding onions about halfway through.
Add garlic and cook for another minute.
If needed, deglaze the pan with a little water.
Add green chiles and cream, and simmer until chicken is done on both sides and the sauce is thickened.
Top with shredded cheese, and serve when cheese melts.
Optional: Garnish with fresh cilantro.
Variations and Substitutions
To boost the fiber, consider adding low-carb veggies such as chopped broccoli or cauliflower. To give the dish some heat and spice things up, add red pepper flakes or sriracha.Prefer another type of cheese? Jack is a great substitution for cheddar in this recipe, but you can also change up the flavor using a cheese like feta as well.
In addition to pan-frying this creamy chicken dish, as this recipe does, you can prepare this recipe in a slow cooker. If you go the slow cooker route, you can forego chopping the chicken into small pieces and leave them whole.
Here's how:Add all the ingredients, except the cheese, into the slow cooker and add 1/2 chicken stock. Depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts, anywhere from 4.5 to 6 hours on low and your dish will be ready. Top with the shredded cheese just before serving.
Cooking and Serving Tips
- This chicken skillet recipe can easily be prepared ahead of time and reheated on the stove or in the oven.
- Cook all ingredients in a single skillet to minimize the number of dishes to clean.
- Serve with refried beans or a salad and sliced avocado.
