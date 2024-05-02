Hot Apple Cider Recipe | Two Ingredient Hot Apple Cider Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

With two ingredients, my crockpot hot apple cider recipe is so easy to make. Plus you can enjoy the added bonus of smelling the aromas of cinnamon and apples throughout your home. It’s the best fall drink recipe of the season!



*Original post created 10/23/17

I’m going to be honest here, I really contemplated writing this blog post for you today because it’s slightly embarrassing. I was afraid you would think I was a fraud or mock me for what I’m about to consider a “recipe”.

Every time I make this hot apple cider recipe for anyone though, it’s followed by an abundance of kudos. People honestly think it’s awesome! I could continue to take all the credit and glory for this drink but it only seems fair that I share the secret behind this recipe for hot apple cider with you.

Are you sure you’re ready for this? With two ingredients, it couldn’t be any easier! My warm apple cider consists of two ingredients: store-bought apple cider and cinnamon sticks! Literally, that’s all you need. It’s crazy.

If you prefer to make it on your own, feel free to search the internet or Pinterest and you will see all sorts of amazing recipes for homemade apple cider. The homemade version consists of different kinds of apples along with delicious spices being cooked down for hours.

Knowing me, I’ll probably end up making it from scratch at least once in my life just to compare it to the storebought variety. For now, though, I’ll stick with this simple method that tastes beyond yummy and makes me look like a rock star to all my friends and family!

I first had this warm apple cider recipe back when I was teaching elementary school. Someone had it sitting in a crockpot in the front office. When I turned the corner to walk in the room, the aroma of cinnamon hit me like a freight train. I tried some and then some more and then some more!

I instantly asked for the recipe, because I was obsessed, and was shocked to hear how easy it was. I knew I had to add it to my list of fall drinks.

I’m no longer teaching anymore, but this tradition of drinking hot apple cider has become a staple in our home. As soon as I start feeling that slight shift in seasons from summer to fall, I search the grocery store for apple cider to make this recipe. Everyone in my house expects it from me now!

This hot apple cider recipe is the perfect accompaniment to my pumpkin butter squares or pumpkin cinnamon chip muffins. It also pairs nicely with my favorite fall breakfast: cinnamon swirl pancakes. Or just drink it solo and you’ll be equally pleased.

Hot Apple Cider Recipe

Store-bought apple cider, 2 -3 cinnamon sticks

Simply pour the apple cider into a crockpot.

Throw in 2 – 3 cinnamon sticks and place the crockpot on high for about two hours.

Once the apple cider is warmed through you can switch the crockpot to warm and keep it on all day long. The smell is amazing and acts like air freshener that puts you right in the fall spirit!

Tips:

If you do not have a crockpot you can always just simmer this on your stovetop. Bring it to a boil and then place it on low and allow it to simmer throughout the day.

For an adult version, you can add some Fireball whiskey to your warm apple cider. The taste of the cinnamon whiskey is a perfect pairing for the hot apple cider with just a perfect little kick. I created an entire post for a spiked hot apple cider equipped with a video of me making it so make sure to check it out next!

I received a wonderful idea from my friend, Tara, for a kid version of this drink too. She gave me permission to add it here but I wanted to give her all the credit for it! Every year she makes a special “pumpkin” drink with her son. It’s just warm apple cider with sprinkles added on top. The colors of the sprinkles disperse throughout the cider. As you can imagine, the process is pretty mesmerizing for a child. Tara did share one warning with me. She said to make sure to stay clear of black sprinkles because they make the cider turn gray. Gray isn’t really that appealing to drink if you know what I mean.

So there you have. My little secret has become your little secret now too. I promise you this hot apple cider recipe will be just the thing you’re looking for to get in the fall spirit! Give it a try and let me know what you think. I know you won’t be disappointed!

Yield: 1/2 gallon of apple cider Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes With two ingredients, my crockpot hot apple cider recipe is so easy to make. Plus you can enjoy the added bonus of smelling the aromas of cinnamon and apples throughout your home. It's the best fall drink recipe of the season! Ingredients 1/2 gallon of store-bought apple cider, 2 -3 cinnamon sticks Instructions Pour the apple cider into a crockpot. Throw in 2 - 3 cinnamon sticks and place the crockpot on high for about two hours. Once the apple cider is warmed through you can switch the crockpot to warm and keep it on all day long. Notes If you do not have a crockpot you can always just simmer this on your stovetop. Bring it to a boil and then place it on low and allow it to simmer throughout the day.

