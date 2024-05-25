Best Ever Chili Recipe (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Thick, rich, and flavorful, this classic chili recipe is a MUST make! This chili is filled with lean ground beef, a mix of beans, ripe tomatoes, fresh seasonings and it’s topped with all your favorites!

Need a side to go with your chili? Try this homemade cornbread (or add a little spice with thisjalapeño cornbread)for a side dish that compliments this chili recipe perfectly.

The Best Chili Recipe

There is always the classic debate on whether or not chili should have beans in it. This recipe does and it’s so delicious! This recipe can feed a crowd and is made within 30 minutes. Not only that but it cooks up in one pot which masker for easy cleanup! It is so simple and has SO much flavor.

My family loves to make this recipe year round. It is perfect in the winter to warm up but also a summer time favorite during BBQ season. If you are ready to branch out and try a chili thats totally different then check out this Crack Chicken Chili recipe next!

Ingredients to Make Chili

This is an ultimate chili recipe with loads of flavor and an easy to make recipe. In 30 minutes this chili will be ready to feed a crowd!

Olive Oil: This is used to sauté the onion, bell pepper, cloves creating a flavor.

This is used to sauté the onion, bell pepper, cloves creating a flavor. Onion: Dice up the onion into small, uniform pieces.

Dice up the onion into small, uniform pieces. Green Bell Pepper: Cut into small chunks.

Cut into small chunks. Garlic Cloves: I prefer fresh cloves but you can use the jarred minced garlic instead! 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic is equal to one clove.

I prefer fresh cloves but you can use the jarred minced garlic instead! 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic is equal to one clove. Ground Beef: Lean ground beef gives flavor but also less fat and grease.

Lean ground beef gives flavor but also less fat and grease. Beef Broth: The beef broth adds in flavor to the chili while cooking.

The beef broth adds in flavor to the chili while cooking. Tomato: To make things easy, get the canned tomatoes that are already in sauce.

To make things easy, get the canned tomatoes that are already in sauce. Beans: Pinto beans and kidney beans give a good mixture of tender and soft beans.

Pinto beans and kidney beans give a good mixture of tender and soft beans. Seasonings: Chili powder, oregano, cumin, coriander, salt and c ayenne mixes together giving the chili a sweet, spicy and savory flavoring.

How to Make Good Homemade Chili

This is a dump and go recipe that uses only one pot! It is perfect for a quick meal during a busy week or let simmer on a weekend when feeding a crowd. Bring this chili to any potluck or gathering and watch it disappear in no time.

Sauté and Cook Beef: In a large pot add the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and sauté until almost tender. Brown the ground beef and cook and crumble until brown. Add in Remaining Ingredients:Add in the beef broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, pinto beans, kidney beans, chili powder, oregano, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne. Boil:Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until it starts to thicken and flavors combine (about 30 minutes).

Variations and Substitutions Sometimes, we need to change things up! Whether it’s because you want to try new flavors or you are missing some ingredients from your pantry and need to use something different, I have you covered! Vegetables: Potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms or zucchini are all great add ins for sautéing at the beginning.

Potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms or zucchini are all great add ins for sautéing at the beginning. Meat: Substitute the beef for turkey, steak, Italian sausage or chicken.

Substitute the beef for turkey, steak, Italian sausage or chicken. Seasonings: Try using taco seasoning for a tex-tex taste.

Try using for a tex-tex taste. Smokey Taste: Try adding adobo sauce, paprika or a liquid smoke for a smoky taste.

Try adding adobo sauce, paprika or a liquid smoke for a smoky taste. Beef Broth: Don’t have beef broth? Chicken or even water will help keep it thick and will simmer well with either liquid.

Don’t have beef broth? Chicken or even water will help keep it thick and will simmer well with either liquid. Sugar:Sounds crazy, right! Sugar adds a bit of sweetness. Cocoa powder will also add subtle hint of sweetness with a savory taste of chocolate. It is a must try! Just a teaspoon will do the trick!

Toppings Add these toppings to your chili for more flavor. From a sweet avocado, creamy sour cream, or a crunchy chip is just what this chili needs. All the favorites blend together so well with this chili recipe. Sour Cream: Add a dollop over top.

Add a dollop over top. Onions: Chopped up and sprinkled on top.

Chopped up and sprinkled on top. Shredded Cheese: This will melt over top the chili

This will melt over top the chili Jalapeños: This adds in some heat.

This adds in some heat. Cilantro: Looks good and adds a great flavoring!

Looks good and adds a great flavoring! Avocado: I love the fresh, creamy texture this brings to it.

I love the fresh, creamy texture this brings to it. Tortilla Strips: These are a must. Try my homemade tortilla strips recipe for the best of the best.

These are a must. Try my recipe for the best of the best. Frito Chips: I love the salty flavor of these to complement the dish.

I love the salty flavor of these to complement the dish. Lime Wedges: Squeeze the limes over the top for a fresh flavor.

Storing Chili In the Refrigerator: It is best to keep the chili in an airtight container or ziplock bag in the refrigerator once cooled after cooking. You can store leftover chili in the refrigerator for 5 to 7 days

It is best to keep the chili in an airtight container or ziplock bag in the refrigerator once cooled after cooking. You can store leftover chili in the refrigerator for 5 to 7 days Can you freeze chili? Yes! It is another perk about this recipe. Once it is cooled completely add it to a large ziplock bag letting out of all the air. Laying flat, place the chili in the freezer for 1 month. Don’t forget to label it with the date!

Yes! It is another perk about this recipe. Once it is cooled completely add it to a large ziplock bag letting out of all the air. Laying flat, place the chili in the freezer for 1 month. Don’t forget to label it with the date! Warming up:When you are ready to reheat the chili, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator and heat it in a saucepan or microwave until it’s warmed through.