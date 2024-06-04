Best iPhone 15 cases: Protection with style and functionality (2024)

Best iPhone 15 cases: Quick Menu 1. Best for stand-out style

The iPhone 15 series marks a notable shift in iPhone design, with refined edges across the board that make them more comfortable to hold, not to mention Apple has finally made the jump to USB-C. The back glass on some is now even cheaper to have repaired too. But wouldn't it be nice if you didn't have to worry about your iPhone getting smashed in the first place?

We've contacted our favorite Apple accessory makers to go hands-on with their latest and greatest cases. In this round-up we've picked cases for all four of the new best iPhones: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, all models feature refined designs, with the Pro models opting for titanium frames over their predecessors' steel. USB-C is now standard, as is the Dynamic Island; all models boast upgraded cameras and chipsets, and the Pros also ditch the classic alert slider for a new Action button.

The cases selected here are chosen based on their style, the design and construction features that help keep your iPhone safe, and – in some cases – connected to the wider accessory ecosystem that they're a part of.

Want more insight into the phones themselves? Check out our full iPhone 15 review, iPhone 15 Plus review, iPhone 15 Pro review and iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

The best iPhone 15 cases

Best iPhone 15 cases for stand-out style

Casetify has built a reputation for offering dependable cases that come in a wealth of fun and frivolous finishes; designed to turn heads while keeping your phone well-protected and, in some cases, offering additional functionality too.

1. Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case Pictured finish: NMK Plantain Lily + Choice of 960 unique designs

+ Integrated kickstand

- Weaker drop protection than standard Impact case One of Casetify's newer designs, the Impact Ring Case boasts an integrated kickstand that surrounds the phone's camera, adding a 3.6mm lip for added protection, alongside a 1.4mm lip to protect the display. It's also MagSafe-compatible and built in part from recycled phone case pellets. 2. Casetify Bounce Case Pictured finish: Disco Magic + Choice of 960 unique designs

+ Astounding drop protection

- Bulkier than the Impact Case If you're looking for even more flare than Casetify's Impact Ring cases, you can grab its Bounce Case in black or a 'Cotton Candy' gradient (pictured). Bulked-up corner protection and a raised 1.6mm bezel mean it's built to withstand drops up to 21.3ft. Also, it's MagSafe compatible and built partially from recycled phone case pellets. 3. Casetify Ultra Bounce Case Pictured finish: Black Kingsnake + Casetify's best impact protection

+ Integrated camera lens protection

- Pro iPhones-only If you're accident-prone, this is the Casetify case for you. While it'sbigger and bulkier than the company's other cases, those 'ultra bounce' corners help deliver drop protection up to 32.8ft, while integrated camera lens protection collectively makes this the company's strongest case ever. It's only for Pro iPhones, though.

Best iPhone 15 cases for flexibility

On first impressions, Moft's iPhone 15 cases don't appear to stand out from the crowd all that much, with a series of attractive, microfiber-lined covers in tasteful colors. However, the company's ethos of "Work, Create Anywhere," paired with its mastery of origami-inspired MagSafe accessories is what sets them apart.

1. Moft Snap Phone Case MOVAS Class and protection + Attractive vegan leather finish

+ Premium design elements

- Only a slight lip around the display Moft has updated its case line for the iPhone 15 series, with its new MOVAS vegan leather, designed to retain its color, resist scratches and deliver a comfortable feel. It offers good edge protection around the cameras, a microfiber lining and premium metal buttons too. 2. Moft Snap Phone Case for iPhone 15 Clear and clean + Gives phone a clean look

+ Raised lips for camera and display

- Shiny finish won't suit everyone If you're not a fan of faux leather and aren't against a shinier finish, then Moft's standard Snap Case can be had in Radiant White or Clear. It sports a rather organic-looking MagSafe array, has a subtle lip to lift the screen and camera out of harm's way, and offers a comfortable grip with lightweight protection. 3. Moft Snap Phone Case MOVAS + Snap Phone Tripod Stand MOVAS bundle Best of both + Tripod folds down to just 6.9mm thick

+ Supports additional Moft MagSafe accessories on top

- Limited colors The real meat of Moft's wares is its assortment of origami-inspired MagSafe accessories and this bundle pairs their iPhone 15-compatible MOVAS case with what we consider their best accessory: the Tripod Stand.Great as a tabletop stand, this sub-7mm accessory unfolds into a full tripod, letting you angle your iPhone in portrait or landscape; great for video calls and hands-free selfies.

Best iPhone 15 cases for sophisticated protection

There's every chance that you've seen Mous' viral videos. Every iPhone launch the company's CEO stands outside an Apple Store on launch day and hurls Apple's newest flagship smartphone in the air, clad in the company's latest compatible case to show off its endurance, with the iPhone consistently coming out unscathed. Mous' cases have grown to featurean impressive array on unique finishes, with the company branching out into Mous Collabs – for some added artistic flare –and IntraLock – for even greater security when mounting your iPhone.

1. Mous Limitless 5.0 Phone Case Pictured finish: Walnut +Microfiber lined & MagSafe compatible

+Range of eye-catching material inlays

-Chunky design The latest is Mous' most iconic case line. The Limitless 5.0 case boasts some of the company's best protection, with a string interlocked TPU frame sporting the company's own AiroShock material and microfiber-lined back, along with ridged sides, MagSafe compatibility and a range of attractive finishes: from walnut to Aramid fiber, to bamboo, Silver Pearl and even leather. 2. Mous Collabs Clarity 2.0 Phone Case Pictured finish: Mous In-House Marbled Sky Blue +Mous' AiroShock surround & MagSafe compatible

+Colorful, unique designs from collaborative artists

-Not available in the US (at time of writing) If you're looking for a more eye-catching case that still features the company's own AiroShock protective material, its Mous Collab cases are worth considering. At the time of writing, there are designs from four artists (as well as some of Mous' own designs) to choose from. We'd recommend the Clarity 2.0 versions, as those include MagSafe compatibility too. Currently this range is only available in the UK and Europe, not the US. 3. Mous IntraLock Phone Case Adaptable and secure +MageSafe & mechanical mounting system

+Includes Mous' AiroShock protection

-Only two finishes While MagSafe is a great technology, magnets alone aren't enough to keep your phone mounted safely and securely when things get bumpy. If you lead an active lifestyle, Mous' IntraLock cases combine MagSafe convenience with a proprietary mechanical locking system, for added peace of mind. Not to mention these cases still feature the company's patented AiroShock shock absorption material and great grip thanks to their ridged sides.

Best iPhone 15 cases for business & luxury

Image 1 of 12 See Also The 7 Best iPhone Cases of 2024

Apple's FineWoven iPhone 15 case has proven to be a poor replacement for the luxurious first-party leather cases it previously sold. As such, new offerings from Mujjo make for far better replacements in our opinion. If you like a professional leather finish on your iPhone, these are the cases to consider.

From an environmental standpoint, Mujjo uses European leather tanned in the Netherlands that's rated gold by the Leather Working Group for environmental standards. What's more, it uses a 'DriTan' water-free leather tanning in its production.

1. Mujjo Full Leather Case Pictured finish: Dark Tan + Recycled metal camera surround and buttons

+ Premium leather finish w/ microfiber lining

- No camera surround for non-Pro iPhone cases When it comes to leather finishes, nothing weathers and wears quite like the real thing, and Mujjo's Full Leather Case in Dark Tan shows the material off at its best; embracing a natural patina as you use it. The camera surround is great – especially the metal one on the Pro cases), offering a nice amount of additional clearance, and the recycled metal buttons look and feel premium too. 2. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case Pictured finish: Burgundy + Recycled metal camera surround and buttons

+ Premium leather finish w/ microfiber lining

- Wallet sleeve does slightly impede MagSafe effectiveness If you want a leather case with a little more functionality, Mujjo Wallet Case is a smart choice. A pocket of the same leather, neatly stitched onto the case's back allows room for about three cards, while all the benefits of the standard case remain. The strength of the MagSafe connection is weaker due to the extra material and the wallet isn't shielded, but this remains an undeniably classy case. 3. Mujjo Shield Case Pictured finish: Steel Blue + Premium leather finish w/ microfiber lining

+ Mujjo's ImpactCore drop protection technology

- Exclusive to Pro iPhone models Mujjo also does noteworthy protection, without compromising on that all-important leather-clad look, with its Shield Cases. You still get a full-grain vegetable-dyed leather back, a microfiber lining and MagSafe compatibility. But the Shield Case also features Mujjo's own ImpactCore technology, which offers drop protection up to 15ft. The dished sides and twin lanyard loops also offer greater grip and control in the hand.

Best iPhone 15 cases for active lifestyles

Long before MagSafe gave rise to a diverse interchangeable accessory ecosystem Quad Lock had already made a name of itself in the mobile accessory market, and it's continued to move with the times, with products that now support both the company's own physical locking mechanism and MagSafe technology. With the assortment of accessories Quad Lock sent us, here are some recommended case bundles worth considering.

1. Quad Lock Mag Case & Mag Dual Desktop Wireless Charger For the office + Case works with both Quad Lock & MagSafe

+ Wirelessly charge two devices simultaneously

- Power adapter sold separately While you can still pick up a standard Quad Lock case, for a fraction more you can nab the company's MagSafe-compatible cases, which remain impressively slim while delivering a padded lining and decent impact resistance, along with support for both standard MagSafe accessories and Quad Lock's own physically locking and magnet-laden accessories. The Mag Dual Desktop Wireless Charger is the latter, and lets you slot your iPhone up top while charging a second device (anything from AirPods to a whole second phone) down below. 2. Quad Lock Mag Case & Tripod/Selfie Stick For content creators + Case works with both Quad Lock & MagSafe

+ Tripod is compact and pocketable

- Hinge points and release lever are very stiff at first If you find yourself using the #ShotOniPhone hashtag on the regular and you're looking for ways to better use the iPhone 15 series' great cameras, Quad Lock's hybrid Tripod/Selfie Stick is a great boon that's compact and lightweight enough to travel with while also helping you position your iPhone for a wider shoot or better hands-free shooting. 3. Quad Lock Mag Case & Out Front Bike Mount For cyclists + Case works with both Quad Lock & MagSafe

+ Quick and easy attachment to handlebars

- Can't angle Out Front Mount on the fly Quad Lock offers mounts for a myriad of vehicles, from cars and motorcycles to bicycles and even baby strollers. When it comes to bikes, there's a great trio of mounts, from the stem mount to the Out Front Pro Mount for serious road bikes. But the standard Out Front Mount offers a sturdy mounting system with a reversible design. We just wish you could tilt the phone or the mount once it's attached.

Best iPhone 15 cases for the environmentally conscious

It's no secret that the mobile market is responsible for a lot of waste; not just e-waste (electronic waste) but waste primarily made from materials like plastic and metal too. While both are recyclable to varying degrees, Wave Case's approach sidesteps the issue entirely by producing a range of plastic-free biodegradable phone cases made from wheat straw; making them ideal for the environmentally conscious iPhone user. Wave Case also offers carbon-neutral shipping on orders.

1. Wave Case Pictured finish: Yellow + Lightweight, flexible w/ 2mm lip for camera & display

+ Plastic-free, biodegradable PLA & PBAT construction

- No integrated magnets or lining One of Wave Case's most affordable offerings, its standard mode features integrated buttons and a 2mm lip running around the rear camera and on the front to add a little clearance to the display. It's also available in a choice of eight bold colors. 2. Wave Case w/ MagSafe Pictured finish: Pink + Lightweight, flexible w/ 2mm lip for camera & display

+ Plastic-free, biodegradable PLA & PBAT construction

- Integrated button caps feel flimsy Wave Case's premium iPhone offering sports all the benefits of the standard case while also benefiting from a felt lining that conceals a MagSafe-compatible magnet array. While MagSafe accessories work with every Wave Case, this model ensures a more secure connection, thanks to those extra magnets. 3. Wave Case –Etched Pictured finish: Khaki + Lightweight, flexible w/ 2mm lip for camera & display

+ Plastic-free, biodegradable PLA & PBAT construction

- Fewer colors and etched designs are color-specific If you like what Wave Case offers but want something a little more standout, its Etched case range offers the same benefits as the standard model but comes with one of three nature-inspired designs engraved across its back, available in a choice of six colors.

How to choose the best iPhone 15 case

As you'll note from the sections this article is divided into, we've separated each brands' cases by the key attributes they offer and use cases they cater for. If you're looking for a professional finish and spend a lot of time in formal or business environments, Mujjo's cases will complement such scenarios. Equally, accident-prone users will love Casetify's offerings; which don't compromise on style and individuality while still offering great protection.

It's all down to when and where you most often use your phone and if you span categories, consider buying more than one case, so you can adjust your setup to match your setting.

Which cases fit the iPhone 15 range?

It should go without saying that all the cases featured in this roundup are designed specifically for the iPhone 15 series, but not all cases are created equal and buying the cheapest one on Amazon doesn't guarantee a correct fit. As such, stick to established brands and be willing to pay a little more for a company with customer support channels, if you're still not sure.

As to the question of whether iPhone 14 cases will fit the iPhone 15 range, generally no. The new rounded edges that all four models of iPhone 15 have embraced change the overall shape of each device, compared to their respective predecessors. What's more, the change to USB-C alters the allowances needed to be made to the cut-outs in the bottoms of cases. There's also the new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to consider, which means the left edge of a compatible case will look very different from that of an equivalent iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max case.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max used in this feature were supplied byVodafone UK. Click here for the latestVodafone iPhone 15 deals and Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max deals.