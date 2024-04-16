Colmi P8 Review | Smartwatch for Less (2024)

Everyone is asking about the Colmi P8, what are the features? So, we have decided to put this Colmi P8 Review together for you. Is it compatible with my phone, is it any good? To answer all those questions, the best thing to do is to see 3rd party reviews. Techxreviews.com has done an in-depth review of the Colmi P8, so check it out and make your decision!

COLMI P8 is the latest generation of a smartwatchwith the most cost-effectiveandbeautiful design similar to the Amazfit Watch. In this new version, COLMI P8 has got an all-new 1.4″ colour display and full touch screen and supporting shocks and swipes. As far as your health is concerned, this watch provides you with 24/7 report for Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Tracking & Stages, Reminders to Move And many other advantages, so this watch will cater to your needs at a price not exceeding £40, making it the perfect smartwatch on a budget.

Design of the COLMI P8:

COLMI P8 smartwatch that has an elegant design is somewhat Apple Watch look alike, it has a square watch face, a thinner and colourful light metal body withgood build quality. The midframe is Alloy and the bottom part is ABS plastic, which is why it appears to be a premium, although it is a budget smartwatch, and has a single physical button on the right side.

The P8 smartwatch has a sporty silicone strap which is lightweight and comfortable on your wrist. It has a stainless steel buckle and you can use any 20mm strap because it is removable, so you can make your smartwatch personalised. The Colmi P8 is available in 5 beautiful colours: Black, Grey, Blue, Rose Gold, and Rose Pink.

Display of the COLMI P8:

The COLMI P8 smartwatch has a 1.4” inch HD Curved Glass 2.5D IPS panel with 240 x 240-pixel resolution. It is a full-colour screen with a touchscreen method of operation andis very fast in response. It has a great sharp and vivid display, with good brightness and contrast.

IPX7 waterproof:

The smartwatch has an IPX7 waterproof rating, safe from washing your hands, sweating or rain. The equipment with IPX7 international standard level can be submerged for a maximum of 30 minutes at a depth of 1m, However, do avoid sauna, hot water bath and ocean water as the water vapour and salty water can damage the band.

Under the Hood:

It is powered by an NRF52832 processor, it has a g-sensor, HRS3300 heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor as well as blood oxygen monitor. Its optical heart rate sensor supports real-time HR during an exercise. It is connected to Bluetooth 4.0 via the Da Fit support app.

Before using, scan the QR code on the manual to download the app and connect it to the watch with the APP or Download “Da Fit” from the App Store, Which you can customise the background of the watch with 258 different watch faces through the app. This is a great feature that you will not find in the other smartwatches, you can change the language and many other exciting features.

Features of the COLMI P8:

Features included are multi-sport mode, which includes cycling, basketball, football, rope skipping, and badminton. Real-time message notifications, incoming calls, and SMS messages. It also supports social app notifications. It also has sleep monitoring, weather, sedentary reminder, drinking reminders, and more.

COLMI P8 has Gesture Control with a Wrist Sense that turns on the display.

Sports: All-Day Activity Tracking, 7 Exercise Modes, Sports Data Report.

Health: Health monitoring 24/7 Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Tracking & Stages, Reminders to Move, Track your menstrual cycle, and calories burned.

Smartphone Notifications, Alarm clock, Weather, Shutter, Control music.

Note:

Typically budget smartwatches come with fake sensors, but Colmi P8 has an authentic sensor that gives fairly accurate readings. However, please do not rely on the health reports 100%. It is NOT a medical device and you should always check and seekadvice from your registered GP.

Battery:

The smartwatch has a 170 mAh lithium polymer battery with up to 6-7 days of battery life and the charging time is 2 hours and the standby time is up to 10-20 days. But it depends on the usage, even expensive smartwatches should not have Bluetoothturned ON all the time, only when it needs to be.

Mobility methods:

Swipe down and brings up the quick settings toggles.

Swipe left/right to access the step counter, Sleep monitor and heart rate sensor.

Swipe up to access the main menu.

Does the alarm work silently? Does it vibrate?

It will vibrate and remind you from your wrist on time when the time’s up.

How do I set the smartwatch to correct the date and time?

This fitness tracker will self-synchronise with your phone and set the date and time accordingly. You only need to connect your phone via Bluetooth.

Can I use the watch without a smartphone?

You can use it without a smartphone, but you can’t receive calls and message alerts. Because this feature requires Bluetooth to connect to the phone to work.

