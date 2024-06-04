The 7 Best iPhone Cases of 2024 (2024)

Best Overall iPhone Case
OtterBox Commuter Series
REASONS TO BUY
Military drop-test certification
Buttons work well
Dual-layer rubber and plastic
Charge port protection
Easy to remove
REASONS TO AVOID
Bulkier than many
Extra install time
If you're in the market for a highly functional and stylish case that provides a high level of protection, check out the OtterBox Commuter Series. This model meets MIL-STD-810G US military environmental protection standards and has been specifically engineered to withstand repeated drops onto concrete. The rubber and plastic combination allows the case to easily slip in and out of pockets while providing a decent grip on hard surfaces. This model has a charge-port cover that keeps dust and debris from getting jammed in the slot, and we found the buttons and silent toggle to function perfectly with the case installed. If you ever need to remove the Commuter, all you have to do is slip the outer plastic layer off, and then the soft inner rubber layer peels off with hardly any effort at all. This case is available in an array of colors so that you can select the tone that best suits your style.There are some drawbacks to the OtterBox Commuter. Unboxing and installing is more time-consuming than other models with a simpler design, which is often true for dual-layer cases featuring military-certified protection. It is rather heavy and bulky, especially compared to thin silicone models. If you're searching for a low-profile case, this isn't the one for you. We would recommend the Mkeke Slim instead. Shortcomings aside, the OtterBox Commuter is our top pick for an iPhone case that provides a terrific balance of protection and style.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone SE
Best Bang for the Buck
ESR Air Armor iPhone 14
REASONS TO BUY
Great design
Easy to get phone in and out of case
Very light
REASONS TO AVOID
Not very smudge-resistant
The ESR Air Armor is not only a great deal, but it is also light and stylish. It threads the needle, offering protection without the bulk. It is grippy enough to feel secure but still slides easily into a pocket. The edges around the camera are raised to protect the lenses. It is easy to get your phone in and out and to use in general.Most cases with clear plastic have the same downside: the plastic shows scratches easily. The ESR does not escape this problem. We didn't find it a big deal, but if you are sensitive to your case showing visible signs of wear after a few months of use, you may want to consider another option. This scratch visibility over time was really the only downside. Consider the Otterbox Defender if you want even more protection, taking into account that the case is a lot more bulky.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone SE
Best Simple Affordable Case
Mkeke Slim Shockproof iPhone 15
REASONS TO BUY
Sturdy bumpers to protect from falls
Precision fit
Carbon neutral product
REASONS TO AVOID
Magnet for fingerprints
Camera protector lip collects dirt
The Mkeke Slim case is a standout option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a harmonious balance of protection and style. Boasting military-grade drop protection, this case offers robust defense against accidental impacts, ensuring reliable safeguarding for everyday use. The shockproof bumper helps protect your phone from bumps or drops. Its clear design, incorporating non-yellowing technology, impeccably showcases the iPhone 15's vibrant aesthetics, promising long-lasting clarity without discoloration concerns. Its precise fit and accessible ports seamlessly integrate with the iPhone 15, preserving its sleek profile while delivering indispensable protection.However, the Mkeke Slim isn't without its limitations. Its susceptibility to fingerprints and smudges may necessitate regular cleaning to uphold its pristine appearance. Additionally, while the raised lip of the camera protector offers a buffer against scratches, it also tends to attract dirt and debris. This demands periodic maintenance to ensure the camera lens remains clear. Nevertheless, for individuals seeking a pragmatic fusion of protection and style at an affordable price point, the Mkeke Slim is a commendable choice, offering aesthetic appeal without compromising functionality.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
Best for Hands Free Use
TAURI 360°Rotatable Magnetic Ring iPhone 15
REASONS TO BUY
Rotating magnetic kickstand ring
Thoughtful design
Button cutouts work well
REASONS TO AVOID
Collects fingerprints
Weighs more than other options
The TAURI 360° stands out for its versatility, highlighted by its innovative 360° rotatable magnetic ring. This feature not only adds sophistication but also offers seamless hands-free functionality, ideal for activities like Zoom calls and multimedia viewing. Its secure grip and effortless mounting options enable smooth transitions between vertical and horizontal stand positions, enhancing convenience and usability.The TAURI 360° boasts a sleek aesthetic with purposeful enhancements, including meticulously engineered cutouts for easy access to ports and buttons. Despite minor drawbacks such as fingerprint accumulation and a slightly weightier feel due to the magnetic ring and durable materials, it remains a top choice for those seeking a blend of style and functionality in their smartphone accessories.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13
Best for iPhone Protection
OtterBox Defender Series
REASONS TO BUY
Top-tier durability
Port covers
Includes a plastic holster
REASONS TO AVOID
Hefty
Expensive
No wireless charging
If you're the type of person who's super hard on your gear, we recommend the OtterBox Defender Series. Whether you're headed out on a backpacking trip, going snorkeling in the tropics, or constantly using your phone at the job site, this model will keep your investment safer than the rest. It meets the same military-grade drop-test requirements as several other models in our review, but its outer rubber layer is the thickest we've seen to date. While many iPhone cases leave your charge port and silent switch exposed, the Defender has rubber flaps that cover both of them, ensuring that your phone is practically sealed from dust and debris. This model also includes a plastic holster with a utility clip on the back that doubles as a kickstand. The case attaches to the holster in four different positions, two of which have the screen oriented to the inside, effectively protecting it from impacts.Unfortunately, this level of protection comes with tradeoffs. For starters, the OtterBox Defender is bulky. It adds about ⅛ of an inch to a naked phone — that might seem minimal, but it's very noticeable compared to other, thinner cases. It's also super heavy, weighing twice as much as most low-profile models without the holster. The Defender also disables iPhone wireless charging capabilities, which makes it less convenient, considering Magsafe chargers are becoming more popular. It will cost you top dollar as well, but for the level of protection, we think the OtterBox Defender is well worth the investment. If you want a little less bulk but still want great protection, we recommend the OtterBox Commuter.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone SE
Best Accessory Compatible
Peak Design Everyday iPhone 15
REASONS TO BUY
Outer shell is weatherproof
Part of an innovative accessory system
Slim, lightweight, modern aesthetic
REASONS TO AVOID
Limited hold on some surfaces
Textured fabric pills
If you live an urban, on-the-go lifestyle, there is no question that the Peak Design Everyday Case should be up for consideration when shopping for a new iPhone case. Its sleek, accessory-compatible design takes a totally new approach to what smartphone protection can offer, prioritizing versatile functionality and street-smart good looks. The easy-grip nylon canvas fabric shell is precision-cut for easy access to all ports and buttons. It is also Magsafe-compatible and includes an integrated, rubberized, full-surround shock-absorbing bumper. The result is a balance of slimness, smart aesthetics, and impressive protection. To add to its utility, the case features Peak Design's unique SlimLink connection system, making it compatible via an ultra-secure attachment with the entire Peak Design accessory line. This case will be particularly appealing to anyone who enjoys biking and may want to position a smartphone for easy access and navigation while en route. It is also a worthy choice for those trying to strike a balance between style, functionality, and protection.Although the list of impressive features is long, the Peak Everyday Design case is not without a few concerns. Its performance was lacking during our slide tests, even with the textured grip on each side. This could result in slippage when unsecured on some surfaces and merits taking greater care in use. The textured exterior is another design feature that could produce disappointing results over time, given the minor pilling we saw in the backside fabric during testing. Nevertheless, this case delivers for individuals seeking an attractive, high-performance solution with varied accessory options to meet a wide range of everyday needs.
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini
- Available for iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
Best Wallet iPhone Case
Onetop Wallet Case
REASONS TO BUY
Wallet flap is on the back of the case
Card and cash slots
Relatively light
Stylish
REASONS TO AVOID
No added grip
No protection certifications
Cases with integrated wallets are a great way to ditch your bulky wallet or purse for the night. As long as you can keep it to a few cards and bills, the Onetop Wallet Case is a fantastic choice for this type of case. While most wallet-style models have a flap that blocks the screen and buttons on one side of the phone, this version puts the flap and card holder on the back, leaving the screen and buttons completely accessible. We're fans of the magnetic closure and are pleased with the weight of the Onetop case compared to other leather wallet cases. Our panel of judges agreed that this is one of the most stylish models in the lineup and would be an appropriate accessory for formal events.Our main complaint with the Onetop Wallet Case is that it does not come with drop-test certification. If you're looking for a high degree of impact protection, you'll need to go with a different model. Also, in our tilt-board test, this model offered no more grip than an iPhone without a case. Although it has some weaknesses regarding protection, the Onetop case is still the best wallet-style case around.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone SE
Best Low-Profile Case
Apple Clear MagSafe iPhone 15
Weight: 1 ounce | Material: Polycarbonate
REASONS TO BUY
Thin, understated design
Simple installation process
Wireless charging with Magsafe
REASONS TO AVOID
Limited durability
Minimal camera protection
The Apple iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe offers a sleek and sophisticated design, catering to users who prioritize style and functionality in their protective gear. With its precision-engineered construction, this case provides a snug fit, seamlessly integrating with the iPhone 15 while maintaining a minimalist profile. Crafted from durable materials, it ensures shockproof and shatter-resistant protection but with the added convenience of MagSafe compatibility for effortless charging.
On the downside, we found the case's slim profile could limit the protection it offers your screen and camera. Since its edges are only minimally raised, these areas are left susceptible to scratches or impact damage. Additionally, while its matte finish enhances visual appeal, concerns about long-term durability remain. Despite these considerations, for users seeking a stylish and functional accessory for their iPhone 15, the Apple iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe presents a compelling option with its blend of slim design, elegance, and practicality.
- Available for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
How We Test iPhone Cases
The GearLab team has been conducting hands-on reviews of iPhone cases for years, and we have tested a wide array of cases from the top manufacturers. We've toted cases with us to weddings and concerts, carrying them on backpacking trips and while backcountry snowboarding. We have carried these iPhone cases everywhere, from the jagged peaks of Patagonia to the slot canyons of Southern Utah and into the cenotes of the Yucatan. We've researched hundreds of models and have purchased more than 50 cases for hands-on testing. We buy every single model at full price, just like you, to ensure a zero-bias approach to our review process. Each case undergoes more than a dozen tests during our side-by-side comparative analysis, where we assess factors like protection, grip, ease of installation, durability, and additional features. Our comprehensive round-up features our favorite cases for the latest iPhone models.
We use four performance metrics: to rate iPhone cases:
- Protection (40% of total score weight)
- Portability (25% weight)
- Design (25% weight)
- Ease of Use (10% weight)
Why You Should Trust Us
We put four of our top review editors — Jane Jackson, Amber King, Ross Patton and Kat Elliott — to work on this category. Between the three of them, they have tested hundreds of products over a combined tenure of more than twenty years with GearLab. Jane has been testing gear with GearLab since 2016, working with products ranging from the best laptop sleeve to top-tier water bottles. Amber has worked with GearLab since 2015, testing more than 300 products ranging from the best cookware sets to the best handheld GPS units on the market. Ross has tested hundreds of products across dozens of categories. He has worked with everything from the best electric skateboards to using his skill as a professional photographer to test iPhone gimbals. Kat, who led the iPhone 14 and 15 case reviews, has been a senior review editor for GearLab for over a decade, testing various products from bike trailers to laptop backpacks.
We conducted a broad and diverse set of tests on each iPhone case we handled to decipher which truly delivers on the protection and functionality it promises.
How to Choose the Right iPhone Case
At this point, a new iPhone costs as much, or more, than a laptop. When you're spending that much money on a computer that fits in the palm of your hand, it's essential that you do something to protect it. Whether you're looking for a low-profile case to protect your iPhone from scratches, a stylish one to add some flair to your outfit, or a model you can go cliff diving with, our head-to-head review process will help you quickly and easily sort through the seemingly limitless options to find your ideal case.
What Type of Case Do You Need?
Your lifestyle is the main thing to consider when shopping for an iPhone case. If you're outdoorsy or you work a physically tough job, you are going to want a case that can take a beating. If you're friendly with your electronics and aren't the type who tends to drop or break phones, it doesn't make sense to haul around a bulky, ultra-protective case. Perhaps it's more important to you that your phone looks good and takes up less room in your pocket. Another critical consideration is a case's functionality. Many iPhone cases include a holster, a kickstand, or a spot to hold a few credit cards. The four elements to consider when shopping for an iPhone case are:
- Protection
- Portability
- Design
- Ease of Use
These metrics will help you decide which type of case best suits your lifestyle and help you land on the perfect iPhone case based on your needs and budget.
Be Sure to Double-Check Availability
We have listed all of the currently available cases for specific iPhone models under each product description. As Apple releases new phones, case manufacturers often discontinue the cases meant for older models.
Protection
An iPhone case's primary job is protecting your phone, which is why this is most heavily weighted in our overall scoring. The degree of protection you require of your case will later dictate its other qualities, like portability, design, and ease of use.
For older iPhone cases, water resistance was much more of a concern. iPhones used to be very susceptible to water damage, so case manufacturers focused on making up for this design flaw by selling fully enclosed cases. However, newer iPhones have an IP68 water-resistant rating, meaning that they can be submerged in up to six meters of water (almost 20 feet) for up to 30 minutes. As a result, iPhone cases are now geared more toward shock protection.
Advertisem*nts commonly claim that a case has been "drop-tested" or is "military-grade." The important thing to consider is whether or not the cases have an actual certification or if the manufacturer is just capitalizing on the buzzwords without substantiating those claims. We tested several models that meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop-test requirements. To include this certification on a product label, a manufacturer must submit the cases to a licensed lab that performs the qualifying tests. For this particular certification, the cases are dropped 26 times on all faces from a height of 12 feet onto concrete.
Aside from drop-test certifications, it's important to consider the construction of a case. Some cases have rubber flaps covering the charge port and silencing toggle, while others leave those access points exposed. Certain types of cases have a screen cover and lens covers integrated into the case, while others leave the glass exposed. However, many of these "exposed cases" also include a bezel that keeps the glass from resting directly on a flat surface. This essentially provides an extra layer of protection for the camera or screen.
Aside from protecting your phone, it's important to consider how easily the case itself can withstand some wear and tear. Although hard plastic cases may offer more impact protection, they can be much more susceptible to scratching than cases made with rubber, silicone, or leather. While many of these rubber or silicone cases only offer a single layer of protection, dual-layer cases tend to incorporate an interior rubber or silicone case that is further protected by a hard plastic shell.
Portability
Once you've determined the amount of protection you require, you can consider other elements, such as the extra size and weight a case will add to your phone.
The size of iPhone cases varies significantly depending on their purpose. In general, the simpler the case is, the smaller it is. If you want a case that will protect your phone from scratches but won't add much bulk, there are leather and silicone cases available that add practically nothing in size and weight.
But when you start adding features such as drop protection, kickstands, and wallets, the size and weight of a case increase accordingly. The dual-layer drop-tested models tend to be the bulkiest options, but they also offer the highest level of protection.
Design
Certain models were created for drastically different lifestyles and day-to-day uses than others, so it's important to hone in on which design elements are important for you.
As part of our evaluation, we assess the full range of features each iPhone case offers, including kickstands, extra storage, and the option to add accessories.
Features
Cases with lots of bells and whistles are often seen as less stylish, and style-oriented cases don't always offer many features. While shopping, you must consider where your tastes fall on this spectrum.
Kickstands
Kickstands are a fantastic innovation useful for all sorts of applications, from watching movies on airplanes to gaming to making FaceTime calls. The design of kickstands varies greatly. Some fold out of the back of a phone, some are integrated as part of a screen cover flap, while others are standalone pieces that are either included with the case or sold separately.
While kickstands come in varying shapes and sizes, they can prove very handy for anyone who requires hands-free use when participating in video meetings, playing games, or watching shows.
Storage
Some cases are made to hold credit cards and cash. This adds to the size and weight of your phone but simultaneously frees up the need to carry a wallet or purse. The design of these wallet-style cases can range from a hard plastic storage area to a sleek leather flap. This type of case is a fantastic option for events such as concerts or weddings when you're trying to minimize the number of items you must carry while also ensuring you have the essentials covered.
For many users, wallet storage can be a critical addition to make a case useful in everyday life.
Accessories
Since the iPhone X, every model has been equipped with wireless charging capabilities. In addition to wireless charging, Apple has released its MagSafe line of iPhone accessories that magnetically attach to certain Apple cases. This modular technology is innovative and exciting, allowing you to magnetically attach mods such as a cardholder or an auxiliary battery to your phone without ever changing the case. Whether you need the added battery for extended backcountry excursions or the cardholder for a night on the town, a single case is now versatile enough to do either. Some cases come with bicycle handlebar mounts, others integrate fisheye lenses for action sports photography, and some have lanyards so you won't drop your phone while snorkeling — the possibilities are endless.
Wireless charging capability is something every shopper should consider.
Style
A truly subjective element of an iPhone case is style. Much like choosing the color of your car or which shoes you put on in the morning, the type of case you put on your phone is a reflection of your personality.
And rest assured, there is a style of iPhone case out there for everyone. From pink sparkles to tactical camouflage to clear silicone to thick genuine leather. We're certain you'll choose the case that best suits your style preferences.
Ease of Use
We consider several factors in this metric. During our testing, we found that some cases take a matter of seconds to unbox and install, while others require a lot more assembly than we'd like. Some even require a 30-minute soak in water to double-check their waterproofing.
It's important to consider the button function. Certain models have thick button covers that take quite a bit of force to push, while others don't affect the button functionality at all. Features like port covers, silent toggle covers, and integrated screen covers all offer added levels of protection but make overall phone operation more difficult.
Button functionality is as important a feature as how smooth and easy a case is to handle and pocket.
The grip of a case is another element to consider. While it's great that grippy cases stick to hard surfaces, they're generally also harder to get in and out of your pocket and tend to attract lint and dust. On the other hand, slick cases are easy to pull out of your pocket but are more likely to slide off a table. As with many of these decisions, the grip of a case ultimately comes down to personal preference.
Conclusion
Choosing the best iPhone case for your phone will largely depend on your lifestyle and personality. Over our years of testing these cases, we've found that any given member of our team will choose a different case as their favorite. Our goal is to research, purchase, and conduct a side-by-side analysis of the best product options on the market. Whether you are looking for rugged protection, innovative features, or sleek style, we aim to guide you toward the best iPhone case for your needs and budget.