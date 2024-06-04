The 7 Best iPhone Cases of 2024 (2024)

Best Simple Affordable Case

Mkeke Slim Shockproof iPhone 15

Check price at Amazon UK Weight: 1.2 ounces | Material: Plastic, acrylic

REASONS TO BUY Sturdy bumpers to protect from falls Precision fit Carbon neutral product REASONS TO AVOID Magnet for fingerprints Camera protector lip collects dirt 1.2 ounces |Plastic, acrylic The Mkeke Slim case is a standout option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a harmonious balance of protection and style. Boasting military-grade drop protection, this case offers robust defense against accidental impacts, ensuring reliable safeguarding for everyday use. The shockproof bumper helps protect your phone from bumps or drops. Its clear design, incorporating non-yellowing technology, impeccably showcases the iPhone 15's vibrant aesthetics, promising long-lasting clarity without discoloration concerns. Its precise fit and accessible ports seamlessly integrate with the iPhone 15, preserving its sleek profile while delivering indispensable protection. However, the Mkeke Slim isn't without its limitations. Its susceptibility to fingerprints and smudges may necessitate regular cleaning to uphold its pristine appearance. Additionally, while the raised lip of the camera protector offers a buffer against scratches, it also tends to attract dirt and debris. This demands periodic maintenance to ensure the camera lens remains clear. Nevertheless, for individuals seeking a pragmatic fusion of protection and style at an affordable price point, the Mkeke Slim is a commendable choice, offering aesthetic appeal without compromising functionality.

Available for iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Best Low-Profile Case

Apple Clear MagSafe iPhone 15

Weight: 1 ounce | Material: Polycarbonate

REASONS TO BUY Thin, understated design Simple installation process Wireless charging with Magsafe REASONS TO AVOID Limited durability Minimal camera protection

The Apple iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe offers a sleek and sophisticated design, catering to users who prioritize style and functionality in their protective gear. With its precision-engineered construction, this case provides a snug fit, seamlessly integrating with the iPhone 15 while maintaining a minimalist profile. Crafted from durable materials, it ensures shockproof and shatter-resistant protection but with the added convenience of MagSafe compatibility for effortless charging.

On the downside, we found the case's slim profile could limit the protection it offers your screen and camera. Since its edges are only minimally raised, these areas are left susceptible to scratches or impact damage. Additionally, while its matte finish enhances visual appeal, concerns about long-term durability remain. Despite these considerations, for users seeking a stylish and functional accessory for their iPhone 15, the Apple iPhone 15 Case with MagSafe presents a compelling option with its blend of slim design, elegance, and practicality.

How We Test iPhone Cases

The GearLab team has been conducting hands-on reviews of iPhone cases for years, and we have tested a wide array of cases from the top manufacturers. We've toted cases with us to weddings and concerts, carrying them on backpacking trips and while backcountry snowboarding. We have carried these iPhone cases everywhere, from the jagged peaks of Patagonia to the slot canyons of Southern Utah and into the cenotes of the Yucatan. We've researched hundreds of models and have purchased more than 50 cases for hands-on testing. We buy every single model at full price, just like you, to ensure a zero-bias approach to our review process. Each case undergoes more than a dozen tests during our side-by-side comparative analysis, where we assess factors like protection, grip, ease of installation, durability, and additional features. Our comprehensive round-up features our favorite cases for the latest iPhone models.

We use four performance metrics: to rate iPhone cases:

Protection (40% of total score weight)

Portability (25% weight)

Design (25% weight)

Ease of Use (10% weight)

Why You Should Trust Us

We put four of our top review editors — Jane Jackson, Amber King, Ross Patton and Kat Elliott — to work on this category. Between the three of them, they have tested hundreds of products over a combined tenure of more than twenty years with GearLab. Jane has been testing gear with GearLab since 2016, working with products ranging from the best laptop sleeve to top-tier water bottles. Amber has worked with GearLab since 2015, testing more than 300 products ranging from the best cookware sets to the best handheld GPS units on the market. Ross has tested hundreds of products across dozens of categories. He has worked with everything from the best electric skateboards to using his skill as a professional photographer to test iPhone gimbals. Kat, who led the iPhone 14 and 15 case reviews, has been a senior review editor for GearLab for over a decade, testing various products from bike trailers to laptop backpacks.

We conducted a broad and diverse set of tests on each iPhone case we handled to decipher which truly delivers on the protection and functionality it promises.

How to Choose the Right iPhone Case

At this point, a new iPhone costs as much, or more, than a laptop. When you're spending that much money on a computer that fits in the palm of your hand, it's essential that you do something to protect it. Whether you're looking for a low-profile case to protect your iPhone from scratches, a stylish one to add some flair to your outfit, or a model you can go cliff diving with, our head-to-head review process will help you quickly and easily sort through the seemingly limitless options to find your ideal case.

What Type of Case Do You Need?

Your lifestyle is the main thing to consider when shopping for an iPhone case. If you're outdoorsy or you work a physically tough job, you are going to want a case that can take a beating. If you're friendly with your electronics and aren't the type who tends to drop or break phones, it doesn't make sense to haul around a bulky, ultra-protective case. Perhaps it's more important to you that your phone looks good and takes up less room in your pocket. Another critical consideration is a case's functionality. Many iPhone cases include a holster, a kickstand, or a spot to hold a few credit cards. The four elements to consider when shopping for an iPhone case are:

Protection

Portability

Design

Ease of Use

These metrics will help you decide which type of case best suits your lifestyle and help you land on the perfect iPhone case based on your needs and budget.

Be Sure to Double-Check Availability We have listed all of the currently available cases for specific iPhone models under each product description. As Apple releases new phones, case manufacturers often discontinue the cases meant for older models.



Protection

An iPhone case's primary job is protecting your phone, which is why this is most heavily weighted in our overall scoring. The degree of protection you require of your case will later dictate its other qualities, like portability, design, and ease of use.

For older iPhone cases, water resistance was much more of a concern. iPhones used to be very susceptible to water damage, so case manufacturers focused on making up for this design flaw by selling fully enclosed cases. However, newer iPhones have an IP68 water-resistant rating, meaning that they can be submerged in up to six meters of water (almost 20 feet) for up to 30 minutes. As a result, iPhone cases are now geared more toward shock protection.

Advertisem*nts commonly claim that a case has been "drop-tested" or is "military-grade." The important thing to consider is whether or not the cases have an actual certification or if the manufacturer is just capitalizing on the buzzwords without substantiating those claims. We tested several models that meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop-test requirements. To include this certification on a product label, a manufacturer must submit the cases to a licensed lab that performs the qualifying tests. For this particular certification, the cases are dropped 26 times on all faces from a height of 12 feet onto concrete.

Aside from drop-test certifications, it's important to consider the construction of a case. Some cases have rubber flaps covering the charge port and silencing toggle, while others leave those access points exposed. Certain types of cases have a screen cover and lens covers integrated into the case, while others leave the glass exposed. However, many of these "exposed cases" also include a bezel that keeps the glass from resting directly on a flat surface. This essentially provides an extra layer of protection for the camera or screen.

Aside from protecting your phone, it's important to consider how easily the case itself can withstand some wear and tear. Although hard plastic cases may offer more impact protection, they can be much more susceptible to scratching than cases made with rubber, silicone, or leather. While many of these rubber or silicone cases only offer a single layer of protection, dual-layer cases tend to incorporate an interior rubber or silicone case that is further protected by a hard plastic shell.

Portability

Once you've determined the amount of protection you require, you can consider other elements, such as the extra size and weight a case will add to your phone.

The size of iPhone cases varies significantly depending on their purpose. In general, the simpler the case is, the smaller it is. If you want a case that will protect your phone from scratches but won't add much bulk, there are leather and silicone cases available that add practically nothing in size and weight.

But when you start adding features such as drop protection, kickstands, and wallets, the size and weight of a case increase accordingly. The dual-layer drop-tested models tend to be the bulkiest options, but they also offer the highest level of protection.

Design

Certain models were created for drastically different lifestyles and day-to-day uses than others, so it's important to hone in on which design elements are important for you.

As part of our evaluation, we assess the full range of features each iPhone case offers, including kickstands, extra storage, and the option to add accessories.

Features

Cases with lots of bells and whistles are often seen as less stylish, and style-oriented cases don't always offer many features. While shopping, you must consider where your tastes fall on this spectrum.

Kickstands

Kickstands are a fantastic innovation useful for all sorts of applications, from watching movies on airplanes to gaming to making FaceTime calls. The design of kickstands varies greatly. Some fold out of the back of a phone, some are integrated as part of a screen cover flap, while others are standalone pieces that are either included with the case or sold separately.

While kickstands come in varying shapes and sizes, they can prove very handy for anyone who requires hands-free use when participating in video meetings, playing games, or watching shows.

Storage

Some cases are made to hold credit cards and cash. This adds to the size and weight of your phone but simultaneously frees up the need to carry a wallet or purse. The design of these wallet-style cases can range from a hard plastic storage area to a sleek leather flap. This type of case is a fantastic option for events such as concerts or weddings when you're trying to minimize the number of items you must carry while also ensuring you have the essentials covered.

For many users, wallet storage can be a critical addition to make a case useful in everyday life.

Accessories

Since the iPhone X, every model has been equipped with wireless charging capabilities. In addition to wireless charging, Apple has released its MagSafe line of iPhone accessories that magnetically attach to certain Apple cases. This modular technology is innovative and exciting, allowing you to magnetically attach mods such as a cardholder or an auxiliary battery to your phone without ever changing the case. Whether you need the added battery for extended backcountry excursions or the cardholder for a night on the town, a single case is now versatile enough to do either. Some cases come with bicycle handlebar mounts, others integrate fisheye lenses for action sports photography, and some have lanyards so you won't drop your phone while snorkeling — the possibilities are endless.

Wireless charging capability is something every shopper should consider.

Style

A truly subjective element of an iPhone case is style. Much like choosing the color of your car or which shoes you put on in the morning, the type of case you put on your phone is a reflection of your personality.

And rest assured, there is a style of iPhone case out there for everyone. From pink sparkles to tactical camouflage to clear silicone to thick genuine leather. We're certain you'll choose the case that best suits your style preferences.

Ease of Use

We consider several factors in this metric. During our testing, we found that some cases take a matter of seconds to unbox and install, while others require a lot more assembly than we'd like. Some even require a 30-minute soak in water to double-check their waterproofing.

It's important to consider the button function. Certain models have thick button covers that take quite a bit of force to push, while others don't affect the button functionality at all. Features like port covers, silent toggle covers, and integrated screen covers all offer added levels of protection but make overall phone operation more difficult.

Button functionality is as important a feature as how smooth and easy a case is to handle and pocket.

The grip of a case is another element to consider. While it's great that grippy cases stick to hard surfaces, they're generally also harder to get in and out of your pocket and tend to attract lint and dust. On the other hand, slick cases are easy to pull out of your pocket but are more likely to slide off a table. As with many of these decisions, the grip of a case ultimately comes down to personal preference.

Conclusion

Choosing the best iPhone case for your phone will largely depend on your lifestyle and personality. Over our years of testing these cases, we've found that any given member of our team will choose a different case as their favorite. Our goal is to research, purchase, and conduct a side-by-side analysis of the best product options on the market. Whether you are looking for rugged protection, innovative features, or sleek style, we aim to guide you toward the best iPhone case for your needs and budget.