Best outdoor projectors 2023 (2024)

Best outdoor projectors Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best outdoor projectors that you can buy in 2023.

While we're certainly fond of a kitted-out dedicated home cinema room with blackout curtains and a power home theatre speaker system, sometimes we do miss the fresh air. Enjoying the big-screen cinematic experience outdoors is hard to beat, especially under a starry night sky; which is why we've collected our favourite outdoor projectors here in this list. A quick disclaimer, not all are wireless options or specifically designed to be used outdoors, however, their designs and features make them versatile options that can be used al fresco.

And it doesn't just have to be during the summer months, as the best outdoor projectors can work well all year round.Whatever the weather, there's no better way to turn your garden, rooftop or patio into a home cinema than these outdoor projectors. Grab a deckchair as we rundown the best outdoor projectors for 2022...

How to choose the best outdoor projector

Why you can trust What Hi-Fi? Our expert team reviews products in dedicated test rooms, to help you make the best choice for your budget. Find out more about how we test.

The smallest and most portable projectors feature built-in batteries, making them a complete all-in-one solution. But beware: extreme portability can come at the expense of top-notch picture quality.

Built-in speakers come in handy, but quality won't be the best. And aprojector with an 3.5mm audio output or Bluetooth will give you the option to connect to a portable wireless speaker, which should give the sound a major boost.

Brightness is also key – particularly if you live in a city or somewhere with lots of light pollution. Set up your projector in the evening for the best results, but the higher your projector's light output level, the more watchable the image will be when there is still some light around.

You'll also want to think about sources. Are you going to trail a Blu-ray player outside to plug into the projector's HDMI input? You could use a streaming dongle such as a Chromecast with Google TV to get a picture, assuming you can get a decent wi-fi signal in your garden. The easiest way to solve that conundrum would be to opt for a projector with built-in wi-fi and maybe even some on-board storage too.

You should save a chunk of your budget for a portable projector screen. In theory you can project video onto a white sheet or white wall, but picture quality will be compromised. Check out our handy guide on how to choose a projector screen for more on that.

Right, you're primed and ready to buy. Here's a comprehensive list of the best outdoor projectors we've tested, including HD and 4K options...

Upgrade your audio: best wireless speakers

How to build an outdoor cinema in your garden

1. Epson EH-TW7100 A brilliantly well-judged and affordable 4K projector, great for an outdoor cinema Specifications Resolution: 4K HDR pixel shift Type: 3LCD Speakers: 2 x 5W Brightness: 3000 lumens Inputs: HDMI 2.0 (x2), USB 2.0 (x2) Audio out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Smart platform: No Battery: No Storage: No Reasons to buy + Excellent contrast handling + Balanced, nuanced colour palette + Good connectivity options Reasons to avoid - No 4K motion processing

It's a shade pricey for an entry-level device but, make no mistake, this is the king of affordable 4K projectors. It’s easy to set up and install, and produces a picture that’s reminiscent of what you'll get at the cinema.

You'll get a great image right out of the box without needing to be any kind of expert at tinkering with the settings. All the preset modes are very well judged and it gives an excellent level of black depth and dark detail for a projector at this price. Colours are balanced and motion is naturally smooth.

That said, it's as much the convenience of this machine that makes it so good. Bluetooth allows for direct connection with a wireless speaker or soundbar, and the high luminance means that it's usable in even moderately well lit conditions. In other words, an AVR, speaker package and home cinema room are not entirely necessary, which helps make it our pick as the best outdoor projector to choose right now.

Read the full Epson EH-TW7100 review

2. Samsung The Freestyle And now for something completely different Specifications Resolution : 1080p HDR: Yes Type: LED Connectivity: Mini HDMI x 1 OS: Tizen Streaming apps: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV+ Reasons to buy + Cute but practical design + Bright, sharp, colourful pictures + Impressive auto keystone/focus Reasons to avoid - Below-par black levels - Auto keystone system isn’t perfect - A bit expensive

The Freestyle, Samsung’s diddy new LED-based projector lives up to its name by enabling you to take projection to places it’s never really been able to go before. Literally. Even the usual power cable ‘tether’ doesn’t have to hold The Freestyle back from doing its thing in even the most inaccessible corners of your home or garden. This is really made for outdoor cinema use.

The sheer extent of its flexibility makes its performance feel better than we arguably have any right to expect. So if you’re prepared to show it the sort of love it needs, the Freestyle has the potential to be your home’s new best friend. Right up until the point where you end up squabbling over whose turn it is to use it, anyway.

Read the full review: Samsung The Freestyle

3. Epson EF-12 A smart, small and seriously punchy projector Specifications Resolution: 1080p HDR Type: 3LCD Speakers: 2 x 5W Brightness: 1000 lumens Inputs: HDMI (x2), USB Audio out: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Smart platform: Yes Battery: No Storage: 10GB Reasons to buy + Tidy build + Strong black depth and dark detail + Decent sound system Reasons to avoid - Colours lack complexity - Mains power only - Some key missing apps

Epson's 3LCD projection system is squished down here and housed in a very tidy 14‎ x 18 x 18cm, 2kg box. While not quite as serious for brightness and picture quality as the company's more traditional home cinema machines, it still has a way with contrast and shading that's beyond the reach of most portable projectors, which makes it ideal for using as an outdoor projector.

What's more, its sound system is streets ahead of the one tacked onto the TW7100 at the top of this list - another bonus for an all-in-one outdoor cinema system. It's a 2 x 5W set-up that's been tuned by Yamaha. It's remarkably expressive with just enough precision to hold its own even in scenes with heavy action.

There's no iPlayer, Netflix or All 4 apps on the smart platform, and we'd like Epson to have fitted an internal battery too, but these are relatively minor gripes and nothing that neither a media streamer nor an extension cable can't solve. Definitely one for your shortlist.

Read the full Epson EF-12 review

See Also Complete Guide to Choose the Best Speakers for Outdoor Projector

4. Anker Nebula Solar Portable The best Nebula portable projector so far Specifications Resolution: 1080p HDR Type: DLP Speakers: 2 x 3W Lamp: 400 lumens Inputs: HDMI, USB Audio-out: Bluetooth Smart platform: Android TV OS Battery: Yes Storage: 8GB Reasons to buy + Vivid but balanced picture + Great portable size and features + Decent spread of sound Reasons to avoid - Sound system lacks impact - Blacks could be deeper

This is Anker's best Nebula projector to date and also a very, very good portable in its own right. Feature-wise, it's got almost everything one could need in an outdoor projector. There's an excellent smart platform, a three-hour battery life, a good degree of brightness and plenty of source material options.

What tops it off, though, is some really rather impressive picture quality. There are brighter machines out there but, for this price, there's a great blend of both punch and subtlety to the image. In the right setting, it's just the ticket.

The onboard speakers are a touch weedy but the quality and spread of sound from them is good.

Do be warned that the app platform is missing a few of the UK catch-up services, iPlayer included, but otherwise, this feels like one of the best projectors out there for taking on your travels. It's small, convenient and very well appointed.

Read the full Anker Nebula Solar Portable review

5. Epson EH-TW7000 An entry-level 4K projector done right Specifications Resolution: 4K HDR pixel shift Type: 3LCD Speakers: No Lamp: 3000 lumens Inputs: HDMI 2.0 (x2), USB 2.0 (x2) Audio out: 3.5mm, Bluetooth Smart platform: No Battery: No Storage: No Reasons to buy + Strong 4K and HD detail + Excellent use of HDR + Flexible for positioning Reasons to avoid - No 4K motion processing - SDR settings can vary

This entry-level 4K projector is the baby brother of the Epson at No.1 in the list. The chassis and most of the features are the same apart from the missing internal speakers on this model, which is worth noting when planning outdoor viewing. Fortunately, both Bluetooth and a 3.5mm socket are fitted to help get sound to a speaker.

There are differences on the inside compared to its bigger brother too. It's still a 3LCD machine but the projection technology will only allow for a picture with a stated contrast ratio of 40,000:1 compared to the 100,000:1 on the TW7100. That said the picture performance is still very good for the money.

HDR handling and dark detail are very good and, considering the price point, this projector is capable of some brilliant detail. Black depth and motion processing isn't a patch on more expensive models but the results are appealing nonetheless and give a wonderfully naturally cinematic feel for very little outlay – a masterclass in budget projection.

Read the full Epson EH-TW7000 review

6. BenQ X1300i Great for gamers, solid for movie fans Specifications Projector type: DLP with LED lighting Processing: Genre-based picture modes Screen size: 60-150 inches (for a ‘clear’ picture) Native resolution: 1920 x 1080 Input lag in game mode: 16.5ms Dimensions (hwd): 21 x 27 x 26cm Reasons to buy + Bright, crisp picture quality + Good gaming specs, including 120Hz + Above par built in sound Reasons to avoid - Below average black levels - DLP rainbow effect - Not a 4K projector

It’s obvious as soon as you look at it that the BenQ X1300i isn’t your typical home entertainment projector.

From its fancy cube-like sculpting to its built-in sound system from audio brand Trevolo, integrated Android streaming system and surprisingly well-developed focus on video gaming, the X1300i does everything it can to stand out from today’s increasingly crowded projector shelves.

While its limitations showing dark scenes may give serious home cinema fans pause for thought, for gamers and more casual movie fans the X1300i’s bright, punchy and sharp pictures and unusually capable built-in audio talents make it an unexpectedly impressive and, most importantly, fun addition to the AV landscape.

Read the full review: BenQ X1300i

How we test the best projectors

Testing projectors involves taking the time to explore their capabilities fully, including plenty of settings-tweaking and content-watching. This includes checking all the features, and individually tweaking picture settings to ensure the projector is giving us the best visual performance it can.

We conduct these tests in our state of the art testing room in Bath, which is fitted with a 100-inch screen and a plethora of external sources, including 4K Blu-ray players, video streamers and games consoles. This is also where each of these projectors meets its rivals, as every product is tested side-by-side against the competition so that its place in the market is considered as a whole – no product exists in a vacuum after all.

We review projectors using a wide range of content from 4K Blu-rays, to streaming services, video games and standard definition DVDs. This helps us find the strengths and weaknesses of each projector.

At the end of this process, a verdict is reached by a team of What Hi-Fi? reviewers who work closely together in order to ensure that each projector is tested fairly, and to avoid the possibility of any personal preference creeping in. This is also to make sure our reviews are consistent and thorough, and so that no feature or flaw is missed within our testing process.